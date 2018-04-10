Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino claimed a slice of history in Liverpool's victory over Manchester City on Tuesday, becoming the club's most prolific goalscorers in a single European Cup or Champions League campaign.
Both players netted their eighth of the season, putting them clear at the top of a list that contains some Anfield greats of yesteryear.
Remarkably, the seven-goal haul of Sadio Mane this season places him just behind Salah and Firmino, alongside Roger Hunt (1964-65) and Steven Gerrard (2008-09).
Graeme Souness (1980-81), Terry McDermott (1980-81), Gerrard (2007-08), Peter Crouch (2006-07) and Fernando Torres (2007-08), meanwhile, all managed six European goals in a single season for the five-time champions.
Salah has now been involved in 50 goals for Liverpool this season - scoring 39 and assisting a further 11 - and Liverpool's 33 in this season's competition is the most ever scored by an English club in a single Champions League campaign, surpassing the Manchester United side of 2002-03.
Liverpool's 2-1 win in the second leg of their last-eight clash at the Etihad Stadium earned them a 5-1 aggregate victory, sending them into the semi-finals for the first time in a decade.
3 – Liverpool are the first team to beat a side managed by Pep Guardiola three times in a single season. Scourge. pic.twitter.com/dXAxvMQAr2— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2018
|Roma are not done yet, says De Rossi
|Salah hails Liverpool for famous City triumph
|Liverpool ride luck and show steel to keep dream alive
|Salah and Firmino break Liverpool European goals record
|Roma 3 Barcelona 0 (4-4 agg): LaLiga leaders stunned as Giallorossi head through on away goals
|Manchester City 1 Liverpool 2 (1-5 agg): Guardiola sent off as Salah, Firmino seal semi-final spot
|Guardiola sent to stands after confronting referee
|Allegri urges Juventus to have patience in Madrid rescue bid
|Manchester City v Liverpool: Salah returns as Guardiola goes all-out attack
|We need to have balance - Montella wants Sevilla to stay calm as they aim to upset Bayern
|FA overturns Elneny´s red card against Southampton
|No Barzagli in Juventus squad for Madrid clash
|Valbuena hurt by how France career ended
|Arsenal can help Ozil get better - Mertesacker
|Klopp confirms Can´s season is over
|Why should he leave? - Pallotta loves Roma´s Alisson
|City still confident of Champions League progression, says Silva
|Aguero: Demanding Guardiola has made me improve
|Milan´s Romagnoli to miss at least two weeks with thigh injury
|Vidal, Alaba to miss Sevilla clash, confirms Heynckes
|Zidane ready to enjoy Ronaldo once more in Juventus tie
|Atletico´s Gimenez available following ankle injury
|Bale´s agent slams Spanish media over exit reports
|Ronaldo is Di Stefano´s heir – Perez
|Karius wary of Champions League collapse
|Dyche taken aback by Burnley´s bid for Europe
|Goretzka will miss Revierderby after Schalke exit
|City face daunting feat, Messi´s poor record in Italy - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Van Dijk salutes ´complete manager´ Klopp
|XL v XXXL - Zlatan Ibrahimovic meets Shaquille O´Neal
|Bailey backs Bolt to succeed with football dream
|Van Dijk couldn´t sleep after ´total performance´ against Man City
|Jesus demands response from ´sad and annoyed´ Manchester City
|Hazard and Azpilicueta dispute value of FA Cup to Chelsea
|Atletico plan big send-off for departing Torres
|RB Leipzig 1 Bayer Leverkusen 4: Brandt inspires rout in top-four battle
|Overconfidence is dangerous - Valverde sounds Roma warning for Barcelona
|Florenzi goal made me stronger - Ter Stegen ready for return to Rome
|Liverpool boosted by Salah´s return to training ahead of Man City clash
|Liverpool warn fans over flare use at Manchester City
|Messi fitness concerns rejected by wary Di Francesco
|Maybe it´s for the best - Fernando Torres to leave Atletico Madrid
|City are not vulnerable, insists Klopp
|Manchester City will need the ´perfect game´ against Liverpool
|Rather yes than no - Klopp optimistic on Salah´s City fitness
|Guardiola considering changing City defence for Liverpool
|Liverpool boss Klopp winning Hamann over... but he still needs a trophy!
|Capello confirms retirement from management
|Rooney ´struggles against the best opposition´, says Allardyce
|We´ll do what the coach tells us - Ramos shrugs aside guard of honour row
|Halilhodzic sacked by Japan two months before World Cup
|No time to celebrate Bundesliga glory as Heynckes eyes Champions League
|Wijnaldum ready to cover Henderson´s defensive duties vs City
|Kane still confident of catching Salah in Golden Boot race
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic can´t rescue Galaxy, Orlando strike thrice in late comeback
|We have a problem – Conte accepts Chelsea boos
|Man United´s Herrera denies spitting on City crest
|Milan needed to win – Gattuso laments Sassuolo draw
|Mourinho suggests Guardiola ´mistake´ over Pogba claim
|Surely not Messi to PSG? Neymar teases ´big´ announcement
|Maybe it is my fault - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
|AC Milan 1 Sassuolo 1: Kalinic snatches point for wasteful Rossoneri
|The World Cup will take care of itself - Welbeck focuses on club, not country
|Hart focused on West Ham, not England
|Pulisic owns up over freak Dortmund goal
|Conte bemused by Blues´ failure to beat West Ham
|Zidane explains Ronaldo´s derby withdrawal
|Mkhitaryan may still play again this season, insists Wenger
|Simeone proud at Atletico´s Madrid derby fight
|Chelsea 1 West Ham 1: Wasteful Blues punished by Hernandez
|Navas ignoring Real Madrid exit rumours
|Griezmann riled by Atleti´s slow start in Madrid derby
|Wenger happy to keep winning run going after ´hectic´ finish against Southampton
|Napoli will fight to the bitter end, says match-winner Diawara
|Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann pegs back Ronaldo opener
|Tunisia talisman ruled out of World Cup
|Borussia Dortmund 3 Stuttgart 0: Stoger´s men strengthen Champions League chances
|Arsenal 3 Southampton 2: Gunners enjoy home comforts as Welbeck sinks Saints
|Napoli 2 Chievo 1: Milik and Diawara rescue Serie A title bid at the death
|Gomes focused on ´living the dream´ at Barcelona
|He doesn´t need to be afraid! - Spalletti explains bizarre Mazzarri handshake
|Bale recalled for Madrid derby
|Inter pursuing permanent deals for Rafinha and Joao Cancelo
|I´m back! - In-form Griezmann aims to finish season strongly ahead of World Cup
|Torino 1 Inter 0: Ljajic strike stuns Champions League chasers
|We must keep believing - Butland sets three-win target in Stoke´s survival bid
|A-League Review: Victory book home finals draw as Bobo breaks another record
|I´ll be at Nantes next year - Ranieri plays down Italy talk
|Liverpool will not go to Man City to defend, says Van Dijk
|Bayern´s Rummenigge hints at Robben and Ribery renewals
|Wenger surprised by Southampton´s struggles
|Inconsistent Pogba needed decisive derby day display - Neville
|Conte: Chelsea must be realistic about Europa League
|MLS Review: Atlanta thrash LA, Whitecaps lose at Salt Lake
|Pique pokes fun at Zidane and Real Madrid over guard of honour spat
|Danilo sad as ´long-ball´ United snatch derby victory
|He´s an outstanding manager – Hughes full of praise for rival Wenger
|Valverde happy to keep Messi busy after Leganes hat-trick