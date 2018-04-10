Salah and Firmino break Liverpool European goals record

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino claimed a slice of history in Liverpool's victory over Manchester City on Tuesday, becoming the club's most prolific goalscorers in a single European Cup or Champions League campaign.

Both players netted their eighth of the season, putting them clear at the top of a list that contains some Anfield greats of yesteryear.

Remarkably, the seven-goal haul of Sadio Mane this season places him just behind Salah and Firmino, alongside Roger Hunt (1964-65) and Steven Gerrard (2008-09).

Graeme Souness (1980-81), Terry McDermott (1980-81), Gerrard (2007-08), Peter Crouch (2006-07) and Fernando Torres (2007-08), meanwhile, all managed six European goals in a single season for the five-time champions.

Salah has now been involved in 50 goals for Liverpool this season - scoring 39 and assisting a further 11 - and Liverpool's 33 in this season's competition is the most ever scored by an English club in a single Champions League campaign, surpassing the Manchester United side of 2002-03.

Liverpool's 2-1 win in the second leg of their last-eight clash at the Etihad Stadium earned them a 5-1 aggregate victory, sending them into the semi-finals for the first time in a decade.