Related

Article

Ronaldo is Di Stefano´s heir – Perez

10 April 2018 12:18

Cristiano Ronaldo is the "symbol" of Real Madrid and the heir to club legend Alfredo Di Stefano, according to president Florentino Perez.

Ronaldo was one of Perez's first signings upon his return for a second spell as president in 2009, as his Galacticos philosophy was once again established.

Since then, Ronaldo has gone on to establish himself as one of the greatest players of all time and enjoyed an astonishing career in Madrid, winning everything on offer and claiming four Ballons d'Or, adding to the one he won in 2008 with Manchester United.

The records have also tumbled for him at Madrid and he is now the club's leading scorer in LaLiga and across all competitions.

And Perez believes his influence has been like that of Di Stefano, who is regarded as one of the club's finest players when he donned the famous white jersey in the 1950s and 60s.

"He is the great heir of Di Stefano and reflects the values of Madrid," Perez told Gazzetta dello Sport of Ronaldo.

"He is our all-time top scorer and represents everything we are: talent, work, sacrifice, professionalism and ambition. Today, Cristiano is the symbol of Madrid."

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is thought to be in danger of losing his job at the end of the season as a result of the team's poor showing in LaLiga this term – Los Blancos sitting 15 points behind leaders Barcelona in fourth.

However, Perez is still an admirer.

"With him came 'la Novena' ['the ninth' European title - which was secured by a Zidane volley in 2002], with a new game that has conquered the world," added the president.

"As a coach he has won what no one else has in Madrid: eight titles in two years - he is a genius of football and has shown that."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 10 April

14:56 Zidane ready to enjoy Ronaldo once more in Juventus tie
14:43 Atletico´s Gimenez available following ankle injury
12:58 Bale´s agent slams Spanish media over exit reports
12:18 Ronaldo is Di Stefano´s heir – Perez
11:27 Karius wary of Champions League collapse
10:27 Dyche taken aback by Burnley´s bid for Europe
10:10 Goretzka will miss Revierderby after Schalke exit
10:00 City face daunting feat, Messi´s poor record in Italy - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:59 Van Dijk salutes ´complete manager´ Klopp
06:39 XL v XXXL - Zlatan Ibrahimovic meets Shaquille O´Neal
04:22 Bailey backs Bolt to succeed with football dream
02:30 Van Dijk couldn´t sleep after ´total performance´ against Man City
01:13 Jesus demands response from ´sad and annoyed´ Manchester City
00:48 Hazard and Azpilicueta dispute value of FA Cup to Chelsea

Monday 9 April

23:40 Atletico plan big send-off for departing Torres
23:13 RB Leipzig 1 Bayer Leverkusen 4: Brandt inspires rout in top-four battle
20:38 Overconfidence is dangerous - Valverde sounds Roma warning for Barcelona
19:53 Florenzi goal made me stronger - Ter Stegen ready for return to Rome
19:33 Liverpool boosted by Salah´s return to training ahead of Man City clash
18:40 Liverpool warn fans over flare use at Manchester City
16:11 Messi fitness concerns rejected by wary Di Francesco
15:18 Maybe it´s for the best - Fernando Torres to leave Atletico Madrid
15:02 City are not vulnerable, insists Klopp
14:45 Manchester City will need the ´perfect game´ against Liverpool
14:32 Rather yes than no - Klopp optimistic on Salah´s City fitness
14:13 Guardiola considering changing City defence for Liverpool
12:54 Liverpool boss Klopp winning Hamann over... but he still needs a trophy!
12:22 Capello confirms retirement from management
11:35 Rooney ´struggles against the best opposition´, says Allardyce
10:51 We´ll do what the coach tells us - Ramos shrugs aside guard of honour row
10:12 Halilhodzic sacked by Japan two months before World Cup
09:54 No time to celebrate Bundesliga glory as Heynckes eyes Champions League
08:56 Wijnaldum ready to cover Henderson´s defensive duties vs City
08:16 Kane still confident of catching Salah in Golden Boot race
06:49 MLS Review: Ibrahimovic can´t rescue Galaxy, Orlando strike thrice in late comeback
04:38 We have a problem – Conte accepts Chelsea boos
04:02 Man United´s Herrera denies spitting on City crest
01:32 Milan needed to win – Gattuso laments Sassuolo draw
00:59 Mourinho suggests Guardiola ´mistake´ over Pogba claim
00:59 Surely not Messi to PSG? Neymar teases ´big´ announcement
00:41 Maybe it is my fault - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola

Sunday 8 April

22:47 AC Milan 1 Sassuolo 1: Kalinic snatches point for wasteful Rossoneri
21:11 The World Cup will take care of itself - Welbeck focuses on club, not country
21:03 Hart focused on West Ham, not England
20:37 Pulisic owns up over freak Dortmund goal
20:19 Conte bemused by Blues´ failure to beat West Ham
19:57 Zidane explains Ronaldo´s derby withdrawal
19:32 Mkhitaryan may still play again this season, insists Wenger
19:30 Simeone proud at Atletico´s Madrid derby fight
19:27 Chelsea 1 West Ham 1: Wasteful Blues punished by Hernandez
19:06 Navas ignoring Real Madrid exit rumours
18:48 Griezmann riled by Atleti´s slow start in Madrid derby
18:41 Wenger happy to keep winning run going after ´hectic´ finish against Southampton
18:21 Napoli will fight to the bitter end, says match-winner Diawara
18:06 Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann pegs back Ronaldo opener
17:44 Tunisia talisman ruled out of World Cup
17:24 Borussia Dortmund 3 Stuttgart 0: Stoger´s men strengthen Champions League chances
17:12 Arsenal 3 Southampton 2: Gunners enjoy home comforts as Welbeck sinks Saints
17:00 Napoli 2 Chievo 1: Milik and Diawara rescue Serie A title bid at the death
16:29 Gomes focused on ´living the dream´ at Barcelona
16:05 He doesn´t need to be afraid! - Spalletti explains bizarre Mazzarri handshake
15:46 Bale recalled for Madrid derby
15:40 Inter pursuing permanent deals for Rafinha and Joao Cancelo
15:12 I´m back! - In-form Griezmann aims to finish season strongly ahead of World Cup
14:30 Torino 1 Inter 0: Ljajic strike stuns Champions League chasers
13:39 We must keep believing - Butland sets three-win target in Stoke´s survival bid
13:34 A-League Review: Victory book home finals draw as Bobo breaks another record
12:05 I´ll be at Nantes next year - Ranieri plays down Italy talk
11:13 Liverpool will not go to Man City to defend, says Van Dijk
10:40 Bayern´s Rummenigge hints at Robben and Ribery renewals
10:13 Wenger surprised by Southampton´s struggles
09:36 Inconsistent Pogba needed decisive derby day display - Neville
08:57 Conte: Chelsea must be realistic about Europa League
06:18 MLS Review: Atlanta thrash LA, Whitecaps lose at Salt Lake
04:38 Pique pokes fun at Zidane and Real Madrid over guard of honour spat
03:31 Danilo sad as ´long-ball´ United snatch derby victory
02:02 He´s an outstanding manager – Hughes full of praise for rival Wenger
00:33 Valverde happy to keep Messi busy after Leganes hat-trick

Facebook

18+ GambleAware