Manchester City v Liverpool: Salah returns as Guardiola goes all-out attack

Mohamed Salah was passed fit to start Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Salah led a rousing 3-0 win over Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield in last week's first leg, opening the scoring after 12 minutes and setting up the third for Sadio Mane.

The Egypt international was substituted early in the second half and sat out the 0-0 weekend draw at Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Salah, who has a remarkable 38 goals to his name in all competitions this season, re-joins Mane and Roberto Firmino in Jurgen Klopp's vibrant front three, with Georginio Wijnaldum replacing suspended captain Jordan Henderson at the base of midfield the only change to their XI from six days ago

Facing a hefty deficit Guardiola picked a bold attacking line-up for the hosts, although top scorer Sergio Aguero has to be content with a place on the bench.

Ahead of a back three - where there is no place for captain Vincent Kompany - and holding midfielder Fernandinho, playmakers Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Bernardo Silva will aim to supply the ammunition for Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus in attack.

Aguero made his return from a month on the sidelines with a knee injury as a late substitute during Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United – a result that prevented City from sealing the Premier League title with six games to spare.