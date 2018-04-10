Liverpool ride luck and show steel to keep dream alive

After 31 minutes of sound and fury at Anfield last week, Liverpool were 3-0 up and threatening more punishment against a bedraggled Manchester City.
After 31 minutes of sound and fury at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, Liverpool were 1-0 down, had failed to register a shot on goal and Loris Karius seemed to be pondering the meaning of life before every goal-kick.
Jurgen Klopp warned his players to expect a thunderstorm from a City side wounded by a painful week and it arrived following the first whistle from Antonio Mateu Lahoz. The Spanish official would blow far more contentiously as an absorbing evening gripped the senses a little tighter.
Of all the elements in this sky blue storm, Raheem Sterling was the howling wind as he turned in a first-half display of relentless catharsis against his former employers.
Sterling has been through the mill plenty of times against Liverpool since joining City in 2015. He missed a sitter in the 2016 EFL Cup final, found himself parked unforgivingly on his backside by Jon Flanagan in a league game a few days later and was substituted to howls of derision as Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions elect were ransacked on Merseyside in January.
The 23-year-old decided it was time to dish out some hostility of his own, jackhammering after Virgil van Dijk to force a wayward clearance. He dumped the towering Dutch defender on the turf for good measure.
Lahoz waved "play on", Fernandinho found Sterling and the England winger showed the calmness under pressure that deserted him during Saturday's Manchester derby defeat. Gabriel Jesus could not miss.
ALL— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2018
OUT
ATTACK
1-0 (1-3) #cityvlfc #mancity pic.twitter.com/ipGiH3bZjB
The storm raged and Liverpool battened down the hatches as best they could. Sterling went to ground twice in the area, with a nervous Andrew Robertson spared; Bernardo Silva cracked one against the post and Leroy Sane had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside.
The latter decision in particular seemed to tip Guardiola over the edge. Not enjoying the benefit of a language barrier with this referee, some choice words at the interval left the City manager in the stands for the second half.
Without the Catalan's cajoling presence, City's suffocating intensity subsided. Liverpool and Klopp breathed. A storm always blows itself out eventually.
The clouds parted and Mohamed Salah spied the semi-finals. There they were, as Ederson threw himself at Sadio Mane's feet and the ball spun free. Salah's touch was immaculate; his chipped finish even better.
It lent further weight to the Egyptian superstar's claims for the end-of-season awards, his 39th goal of a remarkable campaign.
But, at the risk of taking the phenomenal Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino combination for granted, we know what they do to tired and emotional defenders – just ask Nicolas Otamendi after Firmino picked his pocket to seal a 2-1 win on the night 13 minutes from time.
April 10, 2018
The questions Liverpool answered on Tuesday were all asked in the white heat of their own penalty area. This was not a smooth defensive performance that the AC Milan of Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini would have cheered, but it got the job done.
Van Dijk shrugged off that bruising start to again helm his back four with authority. Trent Alexander-Arnold dealt manfully with Sane once more, never looking like losing his head after a deserved first-half booking.
More than any of Klopp's victories over ex-Bayern boss Guardiola - that's three this season alone in a campaign where City have only lost seven times in total - this was one hewn from the no-nonsense, every-last-drop-of-sweat school he led as a senior player and a fledgling coach at Mainz. Run harder, run longer and prevail.
His team are showing a hard edge at just the right time. With favourites Barcelona stunningly out, ageing Bayern Munich and Real Madrid sides would find plenty to detest about playing Klopp's Liverpool. Maybe, just maybe, their red lightning can strike at the heart of European football.
|Could you start using VAR? Bernardo Silva offers Champions League advice
|Iniesta: Roma defeat might be my last Champions League match
|Roma shock Barcelona to join list of greatest Champions League comebacks
|Klopp lauds Liverpool for beating the best
|Championship Review: Fulham replace Cardiff in second as McCarthy leaves Ipswich
|Barcelona president calls for united front after Champions League exit
|The Champions League is not about perfection, it´s about the result – Klopp
|Guardiola slams referee Mateu Lahoz: He´s a special guy who likes to be different
|Di Francesco takes credit for Roma´s stunning win
|Roma were very good and we weren´t - Valverde rues ´bad day´ for Barca
|Dzeko ´very happy´ to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
|Roma are not done yet, says De Rossi
|Salah hails Liverpool for famous City triumph
|Liverpool ride luck and show steel to keep dream alive
|Salah and Firmino break Liverpool European goals record
|Roma 3 Barcelona 0 (4-4 agg): LaLiga leaders stunned as Giallorossi head through on away goals
|Manchester City 1 Liverpool 2 (1-5 agg): Guardiola sent off as Salah, Firmino seal semi-final spot
|Guardiola sent to stands after confronting referee
|Allegri urges Juventus to have patience in Madrid rescue bid
|Manchester City v Liverpool: Salah returns as Guardiola goes all-out attack
|We need to have balance - Montella wants Sevilla to stay calm as they aim to upset Bayern
|FA overturns Elneny´s red card against Southampton
|No Barzagli in Juventus squad for Madrid clash
|Valbuena hurt by how France career ended
|Arsenal can help Ozil get better - Mertesacker
|Klopp confirms Can´s season is over
|Why should he leave? - Pallotta loves Roma´s Alisson
|City still confident of Champions League progression, says Silva
|Aguero: Demanding Guardiola has made me improve
|Milan´s Romagnoli to miss at least two weeks with thigh injury
|Vidal, Alaba to miss Sevilla clash, confirms Heynckes
|Zidane ready to enjoy Ronaldo once more in Juventus tie
|Atletico´s Gimenez available following ankle injury
|Bale´s agent slams Spanish media over exit reports
|Ronaldo is Di Stefano´s heir – Perez
|Karius wary of Champions League collapse
|Dyche taken aback by Burnley´s bid for Europe
|Goretzka will miss Revierderby after Schalke exit
|City face daunting feat, Messi´s poor record in Italy - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Van Dijk salutes ´complete manager´ Klopp
|XL v XXXL - Zlatan Ibrahimovic meets Shaquille O´Neal
|Bailey backs Bolt to succeed with football dream
|Van Dijk couldn´t sleep after ´total performance´ against Man City
|Jesus demands response from ´sad and annoyed´ Manchester City
|Hazard and Azpilicueta dispute value of FA Cup to Chelsea
|Atletico plan big send-off for departing Torres
|RB Leipzig 1 Bayer Leverkusen 4: Brandt inspires rout in top-four battle
|Overconfidence is dangerous - Valverde sounds Roma warning for Barcelona
|Florenzi goal made me stronger - Ter Stegen ready for return to Rome
|Liverpool boosted by Salah´s return to training ahead of Man City clash
|Liverpool warn fans over flare use at Manchester City
|Messi fitness concerns rejected by wary Di Francesco
|Maybe it´s for the best - Fernando Torres to leave Atletico Madrid
|City are not vulnerable, insists Klopp
|Manchester City will need the ´perfect game´ against Liverpool
|Rather yes than no - Klopp optimistic on Salah´s City fitness
|Guardiola considering changing City defence for Liverpool
|Liverpool boss Klopp winning Hamann over... but he still needs a trophy!
|Capello confirms retirement from management
|Rooney ´struggles against the best opposition´, says Allardyce
|We´ll do what the coach tells us - Ramos shrugs aside guard of honour row
|Halilhodzic sacked by Japan two months before World Cup
|No time to celebrate Bundesliga glory as Heynckes eyes Champions League
|Wijnaldum ready to cover Henderson´s defensive duties vs City
|Kane still confident of catching Salah in Golden Boot race
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic can´t rescue Galaxy, Orlando strike thrice in late comeback
|We have a problem – Conte accepts Chelsea boos
|Man United´s Herrera denies spitting on City crest
|Milan needed to win – Gattuso laments Sassuolo draw
|Mourinho suggests Guardiola ´mistake´ over Pogba claim
|Surely not Messi to PSG? Neymar teases ´big´ announcement
|Maybe it is my fault - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola