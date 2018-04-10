Dzeko ´very happy´ to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics

Roma forward Edin Dzeko joked that he and the club were glad to have turned down a January transfer to Chelsea as it meant he could fire the Serie A side into the Champions League semi-finals.
Former Manchester City man Dzeko delivered a complete centre-forward performance on Tuesday, scoring the opener - to add to his crucial away goal at Camp Nou - and winning the penalty for the second.
The Giallorossi are now preparing for a first European Cup semi-final since the 1983-84 season and Dzeko is delighted to be a part of it.
"It wasn't easy, but I stayed here and am very happy to be here," he said. "I think the club is glad, too. Let's not talk about [the move]. Money doesn't matter
"This was the best, but even better may well be yet to come. It proved we can play against anyone, as Barcelona are such a strong side. We put three goals past them and could have had more.
"I have never seen Barcelona struggle so much. We pressed them constantly from the first minute."
Roma = semi-finalists for first time since 1983/84 #UCL pic.twitter.com/6NVzXSvnWa— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 10, 2018
Asked how far Roma can go, Dzeko responded: "To the final, hopefully.
"Nobody believed in us and we have reached the semi-final for the first time in the Champions League [era]. I am very happy that I can watch the draw for the semi-finals and see my Roma there."
