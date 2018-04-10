Bale´s agent slams Spanish media over exit reports

Gareth Bale and Real Madrid "love" each other and there is no desire from either party for the Wales winger to leave despite reports to the contrary, according to his agent.

Bale has had a difficult couple of years at Madrid, with injuries interrupting his career and robbing him of consistency.

This season he has managed to play 21 times in LaLiga so far, scoring 11 times, but he has been somewhat hit-and-miss in terms of his performances, resulting in criticism from some supporters and sections of the media.

As such, Bale has been linked with moves away from the Santiago Bernabeu, though his agent, Jonathan Barnett, does not appear to be entertaining such possibilities and was critical of the Spanish media.

"Gareth is a Real Madrid player and loves Real Madrid and Real Madrid love Gareth," Barnett told ESPN.

"All this talk about leaving is written by reporters who have no idea what is going on and who need to write something and don't care if it is true or not."