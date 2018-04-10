Mesut Ozil has the potential to get better if Arsenal give him a platform to perform consistently, according to captain Per Mertesacker.
The Germany midfielder excelled in last week's Europa League quarter-final first leg against CSKA Moscow, laying on three assists as the Gunners built a commanding 4-1 lead.
And Mertesacker now wants to see more from his compatriot, believing he can repeat that performance on a weekly basis.
"Often it's Mesut who is the creator and, on Thursday, he showed how lethal he can be in the final third," Mertesacker said ahead of the return fixture.
"He has that eye, that vision. It's up to us to put him into the best possible position to be able to have maximum influence. We have to give him that platform in every match and Thursday was an example of why.
Training in style #fashion #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/3eEDzUQrsI— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 7, 2018
"It's not just Mesut's creativity that benefits us, though; he's also a threat when he penetrates the box and he came close to scoring in the first half, too. It's good to have that variety.
"There's still more to come from Mesut, as I've always said. There is so much potential there - he still has more to give.
"He was heavily involved in all four goal against CSKA and we need him to be as valuable as that in every single game."
|No Barzagli in Juventus squad for Madrid clash
|Valbuena hurt by how France career ended
|Arsenal can help Ozil get better - Mertesacker
|Klopp confirms Can´s season is over
|Why should he leave? - Pallotta loves Roma´s Alisson
|City still confident of Champions League progression, says Silva
|Aguero: Demanding Guardiola has made me improve
|Milan´s Romagnoli to miss at least two weeks with thigh injury
|Vidal, Alaba to miss Sevilla clash, confirms Heynckes
|Zidane ready to enjoy Ronaldo once more in Juventus tie
|Atletico´s Gimenez available following ankle injury
|Bale´s agent slams Spanish media over exit reports
|Ronaldo is Di Stefano´s heir – Perez
|Karius wary of Champions League collapse
|Dyche taken aback by Burnley´s bid for Europe
|Goretzka will miss Revierderby after Schalke exit
|City face daunting feat, Messi´s poor record in Italy - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Van Dijk salutes ´complete manager´ Klopp
|XL v XXXL - Zlatan Ibrahimovic meets Shaquille O´Neal
|Bailey backs Bolt to succeed with football dream
|Van Dijk couldn´t sleep after ´total performance´ against Man City
|Jesus demands response from ´sad and annoyed´ Manchester City
|Hazard and Azpilicueta dispute value of FA Cup to Chelsea
|Atletico plan big send-off for departing Torres
|RB Leipzig 1 Bayer Leverkusen 4: Brandt inspires rout in top-four battle
|Overconfidence is dangerous - Valverde sounds Roma warning for Barcelona
|Florenzi goal made me stronger - Ter Stegen ready for return to Rome
|Liverpool boosted by Salah´s return to training ahead of Man City clash
|Liverpool warn fans over flare use at Manchester City
|Messi fitness concerns rejected by wary Di Francesco
|Maybe it´s for the best - Fernando Torres to leave Atletico Madrid
|City are not vulnerable, insists Klopp
|Manchester City will need the ´perfect game´ against Liverpool
|Rather yes than no - Klopp optimistic on Salah´s City fitness
|Guardiola considering changing City defence for Liverpool
|Liverpool boss Klopp winning Hamann over... but he still needs a trophy!
|Capello confirms retirement from management
|Rooney ´struggles against the best opposition´, says Allardyce
|We´ll do what the coach tells us - Ramos shrugs aside guard of honour row
|Halilhodzic sacked by Japan two months before World Cup
|No time to celebrate Bundesliga glory as Heynckes eyes Champions League
|Wijnaldum ready to cover Henderson´s defensive duties vs City
|Kane still confident of catching Salah in Golden Boot race
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic can´t rescue Galaxy, Orlando strike thrice in late comeback
|We have a problem – Conte accepts Chelsea boos
|Man United´s Herrera denies spitting on City crest
|Milan needed to win – Gattuso laments Sassuolo draw
|Mourinho suggests Guardiola ´mistake´ over Pogba claim
|Surely not Messi to PSG? Neymar teases ´big´ announcement
|Maybe it is my fault - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
|AC Milan 1 Sassuolo 1: Kalinic snatches point for wasteful Rossoneri
|The World Cup will take care of itself - Welbeck focuses on club, not country
|Hart focused on West Ham, not England
|Pulisic owns up over freak Dortmund goal
|Conte bemused by Blues´ failure to beat West Ham
|Zidane explains Ronaldo´s derby withdrawal
|Mkhitaryan may still play again this season, insists Wenger
|Simeone proud at Atletico´s Madrid derby fight
|Chelsea 1 West Ham 1: Wasteful Blues punished by Hernandez
|Navas ignoring Real Madrid exit rumours
|Griezmann riled by Atleti´s slow start in Madrid derby
|Wenger happy to keep winning run going after ´hectic´ finish against Southampton
|Napoli will fight to the bitter end, says match-winner Diawara
|Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann pegs back Ronaldo opener
|Tunisia talisman ruled out of World Cup
|Borussia Dortmund 3 Stuttgart 0: Stoger´s men strengthen Champions League chances
|Arsenal 3 Southampton 2: Gunners enjoy home comforts as Welbeck sinks Saints
|Napoli 2 Chievo 1: Milik and Diawara rescue Serie A title bid at the death
|Gomes focused on ´living the dream´ at Barcelona
|He doesn´t need to be afraid! - Spalletti explains bizarre Mazzarri handshake
|Bale recalled for Madrid derby
|Inter pursuing permanent deals for Rafinha and Joao Cancelo
|I´m back! - In-form Griezmann aims to finish season strongly ahead of World Cup
|Torino 1 Inter 0: Ljajic strike stuns Champions League chasers
|We must keep believing - Butland sets three-win target in Stoke´s survival bid
|A-League Review: Victory book home finals draw as Bobo breaks another record
|I´ll be at Nantes next year - Ranieri plays down Italy talk
|Liverpool will not go to Man City to defend, says Van Dijk
|Bayern´s Rummenigge hints at Robben and Ribery renewals
|Wenger surprised by Southampton´s struggles
|Inconsistent Pogba needed decisive derby day display - Neville
|Conte: Chelsea must be realistic about Europa League
|MLS Review: Atlanta thrash LA, Whitecaps lose at Salt Lake
|Pique pokes fun at Zidane and Real Madrid over guard of honour spat
|Danilo sad as ´long-ball´ United snatch derby victory
|He´s an outstanding manager – Hughes full of praise for rival Wenger
|Valverde happy to keep Messi busy after Leganes hat-trick