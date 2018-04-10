Allegri urges Juventus to have patience in Madrid rescue bid

Massimiliano Allegri says his Juventus side cannot come racing out of the blocks in their bid to outscore Real Madrid and turn around their Champions League quarter-final tie.
The Bianconeri are 3-0 down after the first leg in Turin, giving Allegri's men a huge uphill battle at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.
But the Juve coach wants his players to stick to their game plan, rather than attacking Madrid from the off and risking another big defeat.
"We cannot think of playing a game where we aim to overturn the scoreline in 20 minutes," he told a pre-match news conference. "We have to take it slow and then see what happens.
"We prepared the last game to come here [for the 2015 semi-final second leg] to play to go through. Obviously we have prepared this game differently, starting at 0-3.
@OfficialAllegri: "We need to put in a performance that enables us to come away satisfied by our work tomorrow night and give us strength for the final part of the season."#TOGETHER #RMJuve #UCL— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 10, 2018
"It was a harsh result for us but one we must accept. We have to play a great game and give our all for a positive result - and then you never know. Let's see what happens.
"It will be a tough game, but it can give us a boost for the rest of the season, where we can win Serie A and the Coppa Italia. We must rediscover our defensive solidity."
Allegri also acknowledged any hope of progressing will depend heavily on luck.
"The team has trained well and now the whole world will be watching," he said. "The chances of going through are slim - we have to be very good and very lucky."
