Liverpool warn fans over flare use at Manchester City

9 April 2018 18:40

Liverpool have warned travelling supporters not to take flares and smoke bombs into the ground for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final tie at Manchester City.

UEFA charged Liverpool with four breaches of its disciplinary regulations following last week's first leg at Anfield, which Jurgen Klopp's side won 3-0.

The charges related to incidents before the match, where fans threw bottles, flares and other objects at the City team bus, which was damaged and a replacement had to be sought for the journey home.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will hear the case on May 31 and Liverpool are keen to avoid further scrutiny from European football's governing body.

"Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium, Liverpool FC would like to remind supporters that flares, smoke bombs and pyrotechnics are illegal and prohibited," a club statement read.

"The club has been charged by UEFA for Liverpool supporters using pyrotechnics during recent matches, which will result in sanctions being imposed and could lead to ticket allocations being reduced at future games.

"Any individual who is found taking these items into the stadium are liable to arrest. The use of such devices breaches ground safety regulation and poses serious risk of injury to fellow fans and serious health risks. Amnesty bins will be located outside the visiting section of the Etihad on Tuesday. 

"Should pyrotechnic devices be ignited during the game, this could lead to further sanctions for the club, the activation of fire alarms and the subsequent evacuation of the stadium and abandonment of the match.

"We would like to remind supporters of the serious consequences they will face surrounding the possession or use of pyrotechnics and any other illegal items.

"Thank you for your continued support."

