Mohamed Salah returned to training ahead of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Tuesday.
Liverpool head to the Etihad Stadium with a 3-0 advantage, Salah having opened the scoring and set up Sadio Mane for the third after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's second in the first encounter at Anfield.
The Egypt international, who has scored 38 goals in all competitions, was forced off in the second half with a groin injury and sat out the Merseyside derby draw against Everton as a result.
However, Salah appears to be closing in on a return, having participated in the group work out at Liverpool's Melwood training facility.
LIVE at Melwood…— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2018
Watch as we train ahead of the second leg of our @ChampionsLeague quarter-final. https://t.co/29tvs1aLLZ
When asked on Monday whether the former Roma and Chelsea winger would be available for the clash at the Etihad Stadium, Klopp gave an optimistic response.
"We're not sure 100 per cent, he was with the athletic coach [on Sunday]," Klopp told a media conference.
"Rather yes than no, but we have to wait and see for the reaction."
Andrew Robertson and Alberto Moreno, both of whom missed the 0-0 draw against Everton due to injuries, were also in training.
|Overconfidence is dangerous - Valverde sounds Roma warning for Barcelona
|Florenzi goal made me stronger - Ter Stegen ready for return to Rome
|Liverpool boosted by Salah´s return to training ahead of Man City clash
|Liverpool warn fans over flare use at Manchester City
|Messi fitness concerns rejected by wary Di Francesco
|Maybe it´s for the best - Fernando Torres to leave Atletico Madrid
|City are not vulnerable, insists Klopp
|Manchester City will need the ´perfect game´ against Liverpool
|Rather yes than no - Klopp optimistic on Salah´s City fitness
|Guardiola considering changing City defence for Liverpool
|Liverpool boss Klopp winning Hamann over... but he still needs a trophy!
|Capello confirms retirement from management
|Rooney ´struggles against the best opposition´, says Allardyce
|We´ll do what the coach tells us - Ramos shrugs aside guard of honour row
|Halilhodzic sacked by Japan two months before World Cup
|No time to celebrate Bundesliga glory as Heynckes eyes Champions League
|Wijnaldum ready to cover Henderson´s defensive duties vs City
|Kane still confident of catching Salah in Golden Boot race
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic can´t rescue Galaxy, Orlando strike thrice in late comeback
|We have a problem – Conte accepts Chelsea boos
|Man United´s Herrera denies spitting on City crest
|Milan needed to win – Gattuso laments Sassuolo draw
|Mourinho suggests Guardiola ´mistake´ over Pogba claim
|Surely not Messi to PSG? Neymar teases ´big´ announcement
|Maybe it is my fault - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
|AC Milan 1 Sassuolo 1: Kalinic snatches point for wasteful Rossoneri
|The World Cup will take care of itself - Welbeck focuses on club, not country
|Hart focused on West Ham, not England
|Pulisic owns up over freak Dortmund goal
|Conte bemused by Blues´ failure to beat West Ham
|Zidane explains Ronaldo´s derby withdrawal
|Mkhitaryan may still play again this season, insists Wenger
|Simeone proud at Atletico´s Madrid derby fight
|Chelsea 1 West Ham 1: Wasteful Blues punished by Hernandez
|Navas ignoring Real Madrid exit rumours
|Griezmann riled by Atleti´s slow start in Madrid derby
|Wenger happy to keep winning run going after ´hectic´ finish against Southampton
|Napoli will fight to the bitter end, says match-winner Diawara
|Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann pegs back Ronaldo opener
|Tunisia talisman ruled out of World Cup
|Borussia Dortmund 3 Stuttgart 0: Stoger´s men strengthen Champions League chances
|Arsenal 3 Southampton 2: Gunners enjoy home comforts as Welbeck sinks Saints
|Napoli 2 Chievo 1: Milik and Diawara rescue Serie A title bid at the death
|Gomes focused on ´living the dream´ at Barcelona
|He doesn´t need to be afraid! - Spalletti explains bizarre Mazzarri handshake
|Bale recalled for Madrid derby
|Inter pursuing permanent deals for Rafinha and Joao Cancelo
|I´m back! - In-form Griezmann aims to finish season strongly ahead of World Cup
|Torino 1 Inter 0: Ljajic strike stuns Champions League chasers
|We must keep believing - Butland sets three-win target in Stoke´s survival bid
|A-League Review: Victory book home finals draw as Bobo breaks another record
|I´ll be at Nantes next year - Ranieri plays down Italy talk
|Liverpool will not go to Man City to defend, says Van Dijk
|Bayern´s Rummenigge hints at Robben and Ribery renewals
|Wenger surprised by Southampton´s struggles
|Inconsistent Pogba needed decisive derby day display - Neville
|Conte: Chelsea must be realistic about Europa League
|MLS Review: Atlanta thrash LA, Whitecaps lose at Salt Lake
|Pique pokes fun at Zidane and Real Madrid over guard of honour spat
|Danilo sad as ´long-ball´ United snatch derby victory
|He´s an outstanding manager – Hughes full of praise for rival Wenger
|Valverde happy to keep Messi busy after Leganes hat-trick
|Heynckes pays tribute to ´outstanding´ duo Ribery and Robben
|Barcelona equal LaLiga´s all-time unbeaten record with win over Leganes
|Barcelona 3 Leganes 1: More Messi magic as hosts equal LaLiga record
|Mourinho congratulates City despite spoiling their party
|Seeing Man City win the title would be like death – Pogba
|We did not want to be the clowns – Smalling reveals Mourinho´s half-time pep talk
|Defensive woes frustrate Guardiola after derby defeat
|If Raiola has offered Pogba to City, the price just went up – Mourinho
|Manchester City 2 Manchester United 3: Pogba at the double to spoil City´s title party
|Hodgson bemoans late Bournemouth equaliser
|Dyche plays down Burnley´s European ambitions
|Moore delighted with ´first-class´ West Brom despite draw
|I swear it was my goal - Harry Kane
|Huddersfield can still achieve survival miracle, says proud Wagner
|Allegri not giving up on Champions League turnaround
|Benitez lauds ´amazing´ players and fans as Newcastle reach top 10
|Champions League still achievable, insists Gattuso
|Championship Review: Fulham close in on Cardiff, Bradshaw provides Barnsley boost
|Heynckes sends thanks to predecessor Ancelotti after title win
|Mourinho ´not interested´ in Guardiola and Raiola row
|Bayern Munich 2017-18: Numbers show Lewandowski, Kimmich and Ulreich shine for Bundesliga kings
|Bayern Munich 2017-18: How six straight Bundesliga titles compares to Europe´s longest streaks
|Bayern Munich 2017-18: A tale of responding to adversity
|Guardiola rings the changes for Manchester derby
|Watford 1 Burnley 2: Come-from-behind Clarets boost Euro hopes
|Stoke City 1 Tottenham 2: Eriksen double seals victory on Kane´s return
|West Brom 1 Swansea City 1: Abraham denies Baggies valuable victory
|Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 2: King strikes late to deny visitors
|Leicester City 1 Newcastle United 2: Shelvey and Perez fire visitors into top half
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Mounie ends drought but 10-man Seagulls hold on
|Allardyce tells Rooney: Nobody is too big to come off
|Klopp hopeful over Salah fitness ahead of City clash
|Augsburg 1 Bayern Munich 4: Heynckes´ side cruise to Bundesliga title
|Bayern Munich seal record sixth straight Bundesliga title at Augsburg
|Benevento 2 Juventus 4: Dybala hat-trick piles pressure on Napoli
|Now to focus on Man City clash - Klopp satisfied with Goodison Park point
|Merseyside derby passes without a card - bore draw fails to spark
|We are playing with 12 men - Fiorentina inspired by Astori
|Le Havre defender Samba Diop dies aged 18
|WATCH: Ronaldo repeats stunning overhead kick in Real Madrid training
|Everton 0 Liverpool 0: Reds fail to fire without Salah
|Zidane confident Bale will remain at Madrid
|A-League Review: Western Sydney strengthen finals bid as Melbourne City see off Mariners
|Pele: Neymar is more like Messi than Ronaldo
|Arthur similar to Iniesta and will fit in well at Barcelona - Scolari
|Wenger believes Ramsey will stay at Arsenal
|Liverpool without Salah for Merseyside derby
|Hitzfeld tips Kovac and Favre for Bayern job
|Alderweireld absence nothing personal, says Pochettino
|Emery relieved with PSG point after ´worst half of the season´
|Mourinho: Losing title on derby day not the end of the world
|De Bruyne: I really don´t care about Mourinho rejection
|New England Revolution 4 Montreal Impact 0: Garde´s men thrashed after Taider red
|Warnock blasts ´total disgrace´ Nuno after yelling expletives at Wolves coach
|Cardiff City 0 Wolves 1: Nuno´s pacesetters hold on as hosts waste two late penalties