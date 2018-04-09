Atletico Madrid will pay tribute to Fernando Torres in their final LaLiga match of the season at home to Eibar.
Torres confirmed at a news conference on Monday that he will leave Atleti when the current campaign ends, bringing down the curtain on his second spell with the club.
The 34-year-old striker is a crowd hero on account of his 126 goals for the club but has only started three games in Spain's top flight this term.
Nevertheless, his send-off should be something to remember, according to club president Enrique Cerezo.
"Fernando Torres deserves the best of farewells as a player of Atletico Madrd and that is why I am sure that the fans will join us on such a special day," he said.
"We are already working to make it an unforgettable day for the Atletico family and especially for Fernando."
Pronto volveré a mi asiento, a vuestro lado, donde todo empezó. Y me sentaré a ver a mi Atleti, animando para que gane el partido... aunque en realidad el resultado sea lo de menos. #ForzaAtleti pic.twitter.com/qJtYz5Kom2— Fernando Torres (@Torres) April 9, 2018
Cerezo added: "He will always have the doors to Atletico Madrid open when he decides to finish his career as a football player."
Atleti are second in LaLiga, four points ahead of Real Madrid in third after Sunday's 1-1 Derbi draw in LaLiga, and hold a 2-0 first-leg advantage over Sporting CP after the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.
|Atletico plan big send-off for departing Torres
|RB Leipzig 1 Bayer Leverkusen 4: Brandt inspires rout in top-four battle
|Overconfidence is dangerous - Valverde sounds Roma warning for Barcelona
|Florenzi goal made me stronger - Ter Stegen ready for return to Rome
|Liverpool boosted by Salah´s return to training ahead of Man City clash
|Liverpool warn fans over flare use at Manchester City
|Messi fitness concerns rejected by wary Di Francesco
|Maybe it´s for the best - Fernando Torres to leave Atletico Madrid
|City are not vulnerable, insists Klopp
|Manchester City will need the ´perfect game´ against Liverpool
|Rather yes than no - Klopp optimistic on Salah´s City fitness
|Guardiola considering changing City defence for Liverpool
|Liverpool boss Klopp winning Hamann over... but he still needs a trophy!
|Capello confirms retirement from management
|Rooney ´struggles against the best opposition´, says Allardyce
|We´ll do what the coach tells us - Ramos shrugs aside guard of honour row
|Halilhodzic sacked by Japan two months before World Cup
|No time to celebrate Bundesliga glory as Heynckes eyes Champions League
|Wijnaldum ready to cover Henderson´s defensive duties vs City
|Kane still confident of catching Salah in Golden Boot race
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic can´t rescue Galaxy, Orlando strike thrice in late comeback
|We have a problem – Conte accepts Chelsea boos
|Man United´s Herrera denies spitting on City crest
|Milan needed to win – Gattuso laments Sassuolo draw
|Mourinho suggests Guardiola ´mistake´ over Pogba claim
|Surely not Messi to PSG? Neymar teases ´big´ announcement
|Maybe it is my fault - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
|AC Milan 1 Sassuolo 1: Kalinic snatches point for wasteful Rossoneri
|The World Cup will take care of itself - Welbeck focuses on club, not country
|Hart focused on West Ham, not England
|Pulisic owns up over freak Dortmund goal
|Conte bemused by Blues´ failure to beat West Ham
|Zidane explains Ronaldo´s derby withdrawal
|Mkhitaryan may still play again this season, insists Wenger
|Simeone proud at Atletico´s Madrid derby fight
|Chelsea 1 West Ham 1: Wasteful Blues punished by Hernandez
|Navas ignoring Real Madrid exit rumours
|Griezmann riled by Atleti´s slow start in Madrid derby
|Wenger happy to keep winning run going after ´hectic´ finish against Southampton
|Napoli will fight to the bitter end, says match-winner Diawara
|Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann pegs back Ronaldo opener
|Tunisia talisman ruled out of World Cup
|Borussia Dortmund 3 Stuttgart 0: Stoger´s men strengthen Champions League chances
|Arsenal 3 Southampton 2: Gunners enjoy home comforts as Welbeck sinks Saints
|Napoli 2 Chievo 1: Milik and Diawara rescue Serie A title bid at the death
|Gomes focused on ´living the dream´ at Barcelona
|He doesn´t need to be afraid! - Spalletti explains bizarre Mazzarri handshake
|Bale recalled for Madrid derby
|Inter pursuing permanent deals for Rafinha and Joao Cancelo
|I´m back! - In-form Griezmann aims to finish season strongly ahead of World Cup
|Torino 1 Inter 0: Ljajic strike stuns Champions League chasers
|We must keep believing - Butland sets three-win target in Stoke´s survival bid
|A-League Review: Victory book home finals draw as Bobo breaks another record
|I´ll be at Nantes next year - Ranieri plays down Italy talk
|Liverpool will not go to Man City to defend, says Van Dijk
|Bayern´s Rummenigge hints at Robben and Ribery renewals
|Wenger surprised by Southampton´s struggles
|Inconsistent Pogba needed decisive derby day display - Neville
|Conte: Chelsea must be realistic about Europa League
|MLS Review: Atlanta thrash LA, Whitecaps lose at Salt Lake
|Pique pokes fun at Zidane and Real Madrid over guard of honour spat
|Danilo sad as ´long-ball´ United snatch derby victory
|He´s an outstanding manager – Hughes full of praise for rival Wenger
|Valverde happy to keep Messi busy after Leganes hat-trick