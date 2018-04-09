Related

Atletico plan big send-off for departing Torres

9 April 2018 23:40

Atletico Madrid will pay tribute to Fernando Torres in their final LaLiga match of the season at home to Eibar.

Torres confirmed at a news conference on Monday that he will leave Atleti when the current campaign ends, bringing down the curtain on his second spell with the club.

The 34-year-old striker is a crowd hero on account of his 126 goals for the club but has only started three games in Spain's top flight this term.

Nevertheless, his send-off should be something to remember, according to club president Enrique Cerezo.

"Fernando Torres deserves the best of farewells as a player of Atletico Madrd and that is why I am sure that the fans will join us on such a special day," he said.

"We are already working to make it an unforgettable day for the Atletico family and especially for Fernando."

Cerezo added: "He will always have the doors to Atletico Madrid open when he decides to finish his career as a football player."

Atleti are second in LaLiga, four points ahead of Real Madrid in third after Sunday's 1-1 Derbi draw in LaLiga, and hold a 2-0 first-leg advantage over Sporting CP after the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 31 +63 79
2 Atlético Madrid 31 +36 68
3 Valencia 31 +28 65
4 Real Madrid 31 +43 64
5 Real Betis 31 -1 49
6 Villarreal 31 +4 47
7 Sevilla 31 -11 46
8 Girona 31 -4 44
9 Celta de Vigo 31 +7 43
10 Eibar 31 -9 40
11 Athletic Club 31 -2 39
12 Getafe 31 +5 39
13 Real Sociedad 31 +4 37
14 Leganés 31 -13 36
15 Espanyol 31 -12 36
16 Deportivo Alavés 31 -17 35
17 Levante 31 -17 31
18 Deportivo La C… 31 -34 23
19 Las Palmas 31 -41 21
20 Málaga 31 -29 17

