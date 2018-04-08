Inconsistent Pogba needed decisive derby day display - Neville

Paul Pogba's match-winning display against Manchester City can be a "big, big turnaround" in his Manchester United career, according to Gary Neville.

United's record signing has attracted criticism in recent months - finding himself out of the side on occasion - and he was the subject of much of the pre-derby talk, with City boss Pep Guardiola claiming he was offered the chance to sign the France international in January.

But in Saturday's clash at the Etihad Stadium, with City 2-0 up and ready to celebrate the Premier League title, Pogba delivered.

A pair of second-half goals turned the game on its head before Chris Smalling netted a third, and former United man Neville believes it was a performance Pogba desperately needed.

"I've said all year: Manchester United are a far better team with Paul Pogba in it. He brings arrogance, confidence and belief," Neville said, on his Sky Sports podcast.

"But when you're a player who is signed for that money, when you dance like he does and when you've got hair like he has, you have to play well and you have to match it.

"It's no good shouting and singing and not playing. You have to play well and he hasn't in the last couple of months and he's fallen out with his manager. It's a difficult situation.

"He is a fantastic footballer and he makes Manchester United a better team. He shows great belief and confidence and shows total confidence in himself, but you have to deliver consistently.

"Manchester United have shown great faith in him to deliver - they paid a lot of money for him and there's a large expectation.

"The Manchester United badge carries a large responsibility. Manchester United fans don't want robots. They want characters, but it's then demonstrating it on the pitch and doing it consistently.

"He hasn't done that in the last couple of months, but he is a good lad and a good player and I hope for him and for United that he can start now to affect the biggest matches and win the biggest games.

"That's what he was brought in to do and today was a big, big turnaround for him. He needed that second half like you wouldn't believe."