Related

Article

Hart focused on West Ham, not England

8 April 2018 21:03

Joe Hart has claimed he is fully focused on helping West Ham avoid a relegation dogfight, rather than his chances of securing a spot in England's World Cup squad.

Hart, on loan at the Hammers from Manchester City, has endured a difficult season, with his inconsistent form having seen him spent time out of the team and lose his definite starting spot for England.

However, the 30-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, pulling off a string of fine saves as West Ham held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw.

And even though that performance will have done his chances of securing a place in Gareth Southgate's squad, if not starting XI, no harm, Hart was adamant his focus sits solely on helping West Ham maintain their Premier League status.

"I'm focused on West Ham, not England, that's my job," Hart told Sky Sports.

"We are creating a good spirit in the team, we stick together and today was a good example of that. 

"We are moving in the right direction but in this league you have a smile on your face one day and not the next.

"Stoke [City] next Monday is our game of the season now."

Hart had to be at his very best to keep Chelsea at bay, with Willian, Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata all running West Ham ragged at times, although it would be defender Cesar Azpilicueta who got the breakthrough prior to the interval.

Chelsea's domination continued after the restart, but West Ham managed to stand firm - Javier Hernandez coming off the bench to grab the equaliser on 73 minutes.

West Ham could have had a penalty late on when N'Golo Kante lunged in on Marko Arnautovic, but manager David Moyes, whose side sit six points clear of the relegation zone, was pleased with the Hammers' gritty display.

"We were incredibly committed," Moyes said.

"I'm not disappointed. I thought we played against a really slick Chelsea team, particularly in the first half, and I was happy to get in only 1-0 down.

"We gave away a really poxy first goal. [Fair enough] if it had been a really good footballing goal [but] it was a bad goal. But we were always in with a chance at 1-0.

"I'd rather talk about how well the team kept at it and gave us a chance. Joe Hart, that's why he has so many caps and medals at the top level. That will be good for Joe today.

"Maybe on another day we get a penalty late on as well. I've always said we need 40 points, we might not need them but we won't be happy until we get there."

Sponsored links

Sunday 8 April

22:47 AC Milan 1 Sassuolo 1: Kalinic snatches point for wasteful Rossoneri
21:11 The World Cup will take care of itself - Welbeck focuses on club, not country
21:03 Hart focused on West Ham, not England
20:37 Pulisic owns up over freak Dortmund goal
20:19 Conte bemused by Blues´ failure to beat West Ham
19:57 Zidane explains Ronaldo´s derby withdrawal
19:32 Mkhitaryan may still play again this season, insists Wenger
19:30 Simeone proud at Atletico´s Madrid derby fight
19:27 Chelsea 1 West Ham 1: Wasteful Blues punished by Hernandez
19:06 Navas ignoring Real Madrid exit rumours
18:48 Griezmann riled by Atleti´s slow start in Madrid derby
18:41 Wenger happy to keep winning run going after ´hectic´ finish against Southampton
18:21 Napoli will fight to the bitter end, says match-winner Diawara
18:06 Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann pegs back Ronaldo opener
17:44 Tunisia talisman ruled out of World Cup
17:24 Borussia Dortmund 3 Stuttgart 0: Stoger´s men strengthen Champions League chances
17:12 Arsenal 3 Southampton 2: Gunners enjoy home comforts as Welbeck sinks Saints
17:00 Napoli 2 Chievo 1: Milik and Diawara rescue Serie A title bid at the death
16:29 Gomes focused on ´living the dream´ at Barcelona
16:05 He doesn´t need to be afraid! - Spalletti explains bizarre Mazzarri handshake
15:46 Bale recalled for Madrid derby
15:40 Inter pursuing permanent deals for Rafinha and Joao Cancelo
15:12 I´m back! - In-form Griezmann aims to finish season strongly ahead of World Cup
14:30 Torino 1 Inter 0: Ljajic strike stuns Champions League chasers
13:39 We must keep believing - Butland sets three-win target in Stoke´s survival bid
13:34 A-League Review: Victory book home finals draw as Bobo breaks another record
12:05 I´ll be at Nantes next year - Ranieri plays down Italy talk
11:13 Liverpool will not go to Man City to defend, says Van Dijk
10:40 Bayern´s Rummenigge hints at Robben and Ribery renewals
10:13 Wenger surprised by Southampton´s struggles
09:36 Inconsistent Pogba needed decisive derby day display - Neville
08:57 Conte: Chelsea must be realistic about Europa League
06:18 MLS Review: Atlanta thrash LA, Whitecaps lose at Salt Lake
04:38 Pique pokes fun at Zidane and Real Madrid over guard of honour spat
03:31 Danilo sad as ´long-ball´ United snatch derby victory
02:02 He´s an outstanding manager – Hughes full of praise for rival Wenger
00:33 Valverde happy to keep Messi busy after Leganes hat-trick

Saturday 7 April

23:36 Heynckes pays tribute to ´outstanding´ duo Ribery and Robben
22:52 Barcelona equal LaLiga´s all-time unbeaten record with win over Leganes
22:36 Barcelona 3 Leganes 1: More Messi magic as hosts equal LaLiga record
22:13 Mourinho congratulates City despite spoiling their party
21:55 Seeing Man City win the title would be like death – Pogba
21:48 We did not want to be the clowns – Smalling reveals Mourinho´s half-time pep talk
21:37 Defensive woes frustrate Guardiola after derby defeat
21:24 If Raiola has offered Pogba to City, the price just went up – Mourinho
20:25 Manchester City 2 Manchester United 3: Pogba at the double to spoil City´s title party
20:11 Hodgson bemoans late Bournemouth equaliser
19:59 Dyche plays down Burnley´s European ambitions
19:55 Moore delighted with ´first-class´ West Brom despite draw
19:43 I swear it was my goal - Harry Kane
19:38 Huddersfield can still achieve survival miracle, says proud Wagner
19:34 Allegri not giving up on Champions League turnaround
19:27 Benitez lauds ´amazing´ players and fans as Newcastle reach top 10
19:21 Champions League still achievable, insists Gattuso
19:14 Championship Review: Fulham close in on Cardiff, Bradshaw provides Barnsley boost
19:12 Heynckes sends thanks to predecessor Ancelotti after title win
18:50 Mourinho ´not interested´ in Guardiola and Raiola row
18:39 Bayern Munich 2017-18: Numbers show Lewandowski, Kimmich and Ulreich shine for Bundesliga kings
18:33 Bayern Munich 2017-18: How six straight Bundesliga titles compares to Europe´s longest streaks
18:12 Bayern Munich 2017-18: A tale of responding to adversity
18:09 Guardiola rings the changes for Manchester derby
18:08 Watford 1 Burnley 2: Come-from-behind Clarets boost Euro hopes
18:04 Stoke City 1 Tottenham 2: Eriksen double seals victory on Kane´s return
17:59 West Brom 1 Swansea City 1: Abraham denies Baggies valuable victory
17:58 Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 2: King strikes late to deny visitors
17:56 Leicester City 1 Newcastle United 2: Shelvey and Perez fire visitors into top half
17:52 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Mounie ends drought but 10-man Seagulls hold on
17:37 Allardyce tells Rooney: Nobody is too big to come off
17:28 Klopp hopeful over Salah fitness ahead of City clash
17:25 Augsburg 1 Bayern Munich 4: Heynckes´ side cruise to Bundesliga title
17:21 Bayern Munich seal record sixth straight Bundesliga title at Augsburg
17:04 Benevento 2 Juventus 4: Dybala hat-trick piles pressure on Napoli
16:40 Now to focus on Man City clash - Klopp satisfied with Goodison Park point
16:07 Merseyside derby passes without a card - bore draw fails to spark
15:59 We are playing with 12 men - Fiorentina inspired by Astori
15:45 Le Havre defender Samba Diop dies aged 18
15:39 WATCH: Ronaldo repeats stunning overhead kick in Real Madrid training
15:26 Everton 0 Liverpool 0: Reds fail to fire without Salah
14:54 Zidane confident Bale will remain at Madrid
14:31 A-League Review: Western Sydney strengthen finals bid as Melbourne City see off Mariners
13:43 Pele: Neymar is more like Messi than Ronaldo
13:40 Arthur similar to Iniesta and will fit in well at Barcelona - Scolari
12:38 Wenger believes Ramsey will stay at Arsenal
12:33 Liverpool without Salah for Merseyside derby
11:35 Hitzfeld tips Kovac and Favre for Bayern job
10:43 Alderweireld absence nothing personal, says Pochettino
10:00 Emery relieved with PSG point after ´worst half of the season´
09:32 Mourinho: Losing title on derby day not the end of the world
05:19 De Bruyne: I really don´t care about Mourinho rejection
04:01 New England Revolution 4 Montreal Impact 0: Garde´s men thrashed after Taider red
00:21 Warnock blasts ´total disgrace´ Nuno after yelling expletives at Wolves coach
00:00 Cardiff City 0 Wolves 1: Nuno´s pacesetters hold on as hosts waste two late penalties

Friday 6 April

23:30 Guardiola rejects talk of Mourinho rivalry ahead of Manchester derby
23:30 Manchester City not ready to win Champions League - Guardiola
22:47 Saint-Etienne 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Last-gasp Debuchy own goal spares PSG blushes
20:00 I never spoke to Guardiola - Raiola rubbishes Pogba talk
19:11 West Ham cannot rely on other results, says Moyes
19:02 Say what? - Pogba reacts to being ´offered´ to Man City by Raiola
18:47 Alonso warns Liverpool - Champions League job is only half done
18:35 Valverde hesitant about resting Messi
18:34 Raiola offered Manchester City Pogba in January – Guardiola
18:06 Hughes expects Southampton reaction after West Ham humbling
17:39 Schick needs time to express himself at Roma, says Di Francesco
17:18 Wagner: Getting promoted was a fairytale, staying up would be a miracle
17:05 Di Francesco calls for Roma focus
17:04 Courbis hopes inconsistent Dembele can be a World Cup star
16:37 Manchester City were so, so good at Anfield - Guardiola
16:31 Conte pays tribute to ´legend´ Wilkins
16:29 Juventus need another extraordinary transfer window – Allegri
16:15 Souness: Klopp needs Liverpool silverware to be successful
16:04 Manchester United a bigger rival for Liverpool than Everton - Wijnaldum
15:52 Guardiola not changing derby plans after Anfield woe
15:41 Klopp tells Everton to ditch ´harsh challenges´ in Merseyside derby
15:39 Allardyce: Everton must play like Liverpool to win Merseyside derby
15:38 Mourinho not interested in discussing how to beat Manchester City
15:26 Conte denies negative forecast has hampered Chelsea
14:56 Liverpool ´trying everything´ to have Salah fit for Everton
14:55 Balotelli is a €100m striker, says Nice team-mate
14:38 Newcastle Jets 0 Perth Glory 2: Castro and Taggart preserve finals dream
14:35 Heynckes: Bundesliga title a perfect birthday gift for Ribery
14:25 Bournemouth winger Stanislas sidelined by knee surgery
14:08 Pochettino boosted by Kane progress
14:01 Neuer looking good after returning to light training – Heynckes
13:55 Knee surgery likely rules West Brom´s Barry out for season
13:33 Heynckes keen to limit Bayern´s title celebrations
13:14 Stoger expecting strong Dortmund reaction against Stuttgart
12:29 UEFA charges Barcelona with ´throwing of objects´ in Champions League clash
11:44 Juanfran ready to sign Atletico extension
11:08 Zlatan, get your skates on! Ibrahimovic watches LA Kings
09:50 I only spoke with him twice – De Bruyne on time under Mourinho
09:00 Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: The derby fuelling Spain´s World Cup hopes
06:54 Kompany happy to delay title win for Champions League progress
05:24 Copa Libertadores Review: Santos edge Estudiantes, River held again
04:59 Ben Arfa celebrates anniversary of his last PSG game
04:17 Simeone: Costa´s best game since his Atletico return
01:00 Inzaghi refusing to get carried away with first-leg advantage
01:00 Goncharenko urges against World Cup boycotts
00:49 Wenger salutes Ozil´s CSKA Moscow show
00:11 Mkhitaryan to miss Southampton visit, Ospina out for three weeks

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 32 +66 84
2 Manchester United 32 +38 71
3 Liverpool 33 +40 67
4 Tottenham Hotspur 32 +37 67
5 Chelsea 32 +23 57
6 Arsenal 32 +18 54
7 Burnley 32 +3 49
8 Leicester City 32 +3 43
9 Everton 33 -15 41
10 Newcastle United 32 -8 38
11 AFC Bournemouth 33 -12 38
12 Watford 33 -17 37
13 Brighton & Hov… 32 -14 35
14 West Ham United 32 -18 34
15 Swansea City 32 -19 32
16 Huddersfield Town 33 -28 32
17 Crystal Palace 33 -19 31
18 Southampton 32 -19 28
19 Stoke City 33 -33 27
20 West Bromwich … 33 -26 21

Facebook

18+ GambleAware