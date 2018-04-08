Gomes focused on ´living the dream´ at Barcelona

Andre Gomes has no interest in discussing his future beyond the end of the season as he is "living the dream" at Barcelona.
The Portugal international has endured a difficult campaign at Camp Nou - his form deteriorating to the point he described life at Barca as "hell" - but he returned to the starting line-up for a LaLiga game for the first time since January against Leganes on Saturday.
There is talk of a move to Manchester United, but Gomes is focused on performing again for Ernesto Valverde's side as they chase a treble.
"I'm not thinking about [the future] right now," he told BarcaTV after a 3-1 win. "I am enjoying this and I am living the dream that all kids want to live."
38 partidos invictos en @Laliga ¡Un paso más cerca! Feliz de jugar en mi casa ¡El martes Champions! #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/ymRMwtESG5— André Gomes (@aftgomes) April 7, 2018
Sergio Busquets' absence through injury handed Gomes a route into the team, with the midfielder acknowledging that all he can do is work hard to earn his chance.
"There is only one [Busquets] and we're all clear about that," he added. "However, I work hard so that the coaches know they can count on me."
Gomes has made 15 LaLiga appearances this season, with Saturday's victory his fifth start.
