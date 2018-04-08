Related

Article

Gomes focused on ´living the dream´ at Barcelona

8 April 2018 16:29

Andre Gomes has no interest in discussing his future beyond the end of the season as he is "living the dream" at Barcelona.

The Portugal international has endured a difficult campaign at Camp Nou - his form deteriorating to the point he described life at Barca as "hell" - but he returned to the starting line-up for a LaLiga game for the first time since January against Leganes on Saturday.

There is talk of a move to Manchester United, but Gomes is focused on performing again for Ernesto Valverde's side as they chase a treble.

"I'm not thinking about [the future] right now," he told BarcaTV after a 3-1 win. "I am enjoying this and I am living the dream that all kids want to live."

Sergio Busquets' absence through injury handed Gomes a route into the team, with the midfielder acknowledging that all he can do is work hard to earn his chance.

"There is only one [Busquets] and we're all clear about that," he added. "However, I work hard so that the coaches know they can count on me."

Gomes has made 15 LaLiga appearances this season, with Saturday's victory his fifth start.

Sponsored links

Sunday 8 April

17:44 Tunisia talisman ruled out of World Cup
17:24 Borussia Dortmund 3 Stuttgart 0: Stoger´s men strengthen Champions League chances
17:12 Arsenal 3 Southampton 2: Gunners enjoy home comforts as Welbeck sinks Saints
17:00 Napoli 2 Chievo 1: Milik and Diawara rescue Serie A title bid at the death
16:29 Gomes focused on ´living the dream´ at Barcelona
16:05 He doesn´t need to be afraid! - Spalletti explains bizarre Mazzarri handshake
15:46 Bale recalled for Madrid derby
15:40 Inter pursuing permanent deals for Rafinha and Joao Cancelo
15:12 I´m back! - In-form Griezmann aims to finish season strongly ahead of World Cup
14:30 Torino 1 Inter 0: Ljajic strike stuns Champions League chasers
13:39 We must keep believing - Butland sets three-win target in Stoke´s survival bid
13:34 A-League Review: Victory book home finals draw as Bobo breaks another record
12:05 I´ll be at Nantes next year - Ranieri plays down Italy talk
11:13 Liverpool will not go to Man City to defend, says Van Dijk
10:40 Bayern´s Rummenigge hints at Robben and Ribery renewals
10:13 Wenger surprised by Southampton´s struggles
09:36 Inconsistent Pogba needed decisive derby day display - Neville
08:57 Conte: Chelsea must be realistic about Europa League
06:18 MLS Review: Atlanta thrash LA, Whitecaps lose at Salt Lake
04:38 Pique pokes fun at Zidane and Real Madrid over guard of honour spat
03:31 Danilo sad as ´long-ball´ United snatch derby victory
02:02 He´s an outstanding manager – Hughes full of praise for rival Wenger
00:33 Valverde happy to keep Messi busy after Leganes hat-trick

Saturday 7 April

23:36 Heynckes pays tribute to ´outstanding´ duo Ribery and Robben
22:52 Barcelona equal LaLiga´s all-time unbeaten record with win over Leganes
22:36 Barcelona 3 Leganes 1: More Messi magic as hosts equal LaLiga record
22:13 Mourinho congratulates City despite spoiling their party
21:55 Seeing Man City win the title would be like death – Pogba
21:48 We did not want to be the clowns – Smalling reveals Mourinho´s half-time pep talk
21:37 Defensive woes frustrate Guardiola after derby defeat
21:24 If Raiola has offered Pogba to City, the price just went up – Mourinho
20:25 Manchester City 2 Manchester United 3: Pogba at the double to spoil City´s title party
20:11 Hodgson bemoans late Bournemouth equaliser
19:59 Dyche plays down Burnley´s European ambitions
19:55 Moore delighted with ´first-class´ West Brom despite draw
19:43 I swear it was my goal - Harry Kane
19:38 Huddersfield can still achieve survival miracle, says proud Wagner
19:34 Allegri not giving up on Champions League turnaround
19:27 Benitez lauds ´amazing´ players and fans as Newcastle reach top 10
19:21 Champions League still achievable, insists Gattuso
19:14 Championship Review: Fulham close in on Cardiff, Bradshaw provides Barnsley boost
19:12 Heynckes sends thanks to predecessor Ancelotti after title win
18:50 Mourinho ´not interested´ in Guardiola and Raiola row
18:39 Bayern Munich 2017-18: Numbers show Lewandowski, Kimmich and Ulreich shine for Bundesliga kings
18:33 Bayern Munich 2017-18: How six straight Bundesliga titles compares to Europe´s longest streaks
18:12 Bayern Munich 2017-18: A tale of responding to adversity
18:09 Guardiola rings the changes for Manchester derby
18:08 Watford 1 Burnley 2: Come-from-behind Clarets boost Euro hopes
18:04 Stoke City 1 Tottenham 2: Eriksen double seals victory on Kane´s return
17:59 West Brom 1 Swansea City 1: Abraham denies Baggies valuable victory
17:58 Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 2: King strikes late to deny visitors
17:56 Leicester City 1 Newcastle United 2: Shelvey and Perez fire visitors into top half
17:52 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Mounie ends drought but 10-man Seagulls hold on
17:37 Allardyce tells Rooney: Nobody is too big to come off
17:28 Klopp hopeful over Salah fitness ahead of City clash
17:25 Augsburg 1 Bayern Munich 4: Heynckes´ side cruise to Bundesliga title
17:21 Bayern Munich seal record sixth straight Bundesliga title at Augsburg
17:04 Benevento 2 Juventus 4: Dybala hat-trick piles pressure on Napoli
16:40 Now to focus on Man City clash - Klopp satisfied with Goodison Park point
16:07 Merseyside derby passes without a card - bore draw fails to spark
15:59 We are playing with 12 men - Fiorentina inspired by Astori
15:45 Le Havre defender Samba Diop dies aged 18
15:39 WATCH: Ronaldo repeats stunning overhead kick in Real Madrid training
15:26 Everton 0 Liverpool 0: Reds fail to fire without Salah
14:54 Zidane confident Bale will remain at Madrid
14:31 A-League Review: Western Sydney strengthen finals bid as Melbourne City see off Mariners
13:43 Pele: Neymar is more like Messi than Ronaldo
13:40 Arthur similar to Iniesta and will fit in well at Barcelona - Scolari
12:38 Wenger believes Ramsey will stay at Arsenal
12:33 Liverpool without Salah for Merseyside derby
11:35 Hitzfeld tips Kovac and Favre for Bayern job
10:43 Alderweireld absence nothing personal, says Pochettino
10:00 Emery relieved with PSG point after ´worst half of the season´
09:32 Mourinho: Losing title on derby day not the end of the world
05:19 De Bruyne: I really don´t care about Mourinho rejection
04:01 New England Revolution 4 Montreal Impact 0: Garde´s men thrashed after Taider red
00:21 Warnock blasts ´total disgrace´ Nuno after yelling expletives at Wolves coach
00:00 Cardiff City 0 Wolves 1: Nuno´s pacesetters hold on as hosts waste two late penalties

Friday 6 April

23:30 Guardiola rejects talk of Mourinho rivalry ahead of Manchester derby
23:30 Manchester City not ready to win Champions League - Guardiola
22:47 Saint-Etienne 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Last-gasp Debuchy own goal spares PSG blushes
20:00 I never spoke to Guardiola - Raiola rubbishes Pogba talk
19:11 West Ham cannot rely on other results, says Moyes
19:02 Say what? - Pogba reacts to being ´offered´ to Man City by Raiola
18:47 Alonso warns Liverpool - Champions League job is only half done
18:35 Valverde hesitant about resting Messi
18:34 Raiola offered Manchester City Pogba in January – Guardiola
18:06 Hughes expects Southampton reaction after West Ham humbling
17:39 Schick needs time to express himself at Roma, says Di Francesco
17:18 Wagner: Getting promoted was a fairytale, staying up would be a miracle
17:05 Di Francesco calls for Roma focus
17:04 Courbis hopes inconsistent Dembele can be a World Cup star
16:37 Manchester City were so, so good at Anfield - Guardiola
16:31 Conte pays tribute to ´legend´ Wilkins
16:29 Juventus need another extraordinary transfer window – Allegri
16:15 Souness: Klopp needs Liverpool silverware to be successful
16:04 Manchester United a bigger rival for Liverpool than Everton - Wijnaldum
15:52 Guardiola not changing derby plans after Anfield woe
15:41 Klopp tells Everton to ditch ´harsh challenges´ in Merseyside derby
15:39 Allardyce: Everton must play like Liverpool to win Merseyside derby
15:38 Mourinho not interested in discussing how to beat Manchester City
15:26 Conte denies negative forecast has hampered Chelsea
14:56 Liverpool ´trying everything´ to have Salah fit for Everton
14:55 Balotelli is a €100m striker, says Nice team-mate
14:38 Newcastle Jets 0 Perth Glory 2: Castro and Taggart preserve finals dream
14:35 Heynckes: Bundesliga title a perfect birthday gift for Ribery
14:25 Bournemouth winger Stanislas sidelined by knee surgery
14:08 Pochettino boosted by Kane progress
14:01 Neuer looking good after returning to light training – Heynckes
13:55 Knee surgery likely rules West Brom´s Barry out for season
13:33 Heynckes keen to limit Bayern´s title celebrations
13:14 Stoger expecting strong Dortmund reaction against Stuttgart
12:29 UEFA charges Barcelona with ´throwing of objects´ in Champions League clash
11:44 Juanfran ready to sign Atletico extension
11:08 Zlatan, get your skates on! Ibrahimovic watches LA Kings
09:50 I only spoke with him twice – De Bruyne on time under Mourinho
09:00 Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: The derby fuelling Spain´s World Cup hopes
06:54 Kompany happy to delay title win for Champions League progress
05:24 Copa Libertadores Review: Santos edge Estudiantes, River held again
04:59 Ben Arfa celebrates anniversary of his last PSG game
04:17 Simeone: Costa´s best game since his Atletico return
01:00 Inzaghi refusing to get carried away with first-leg advantage
01:00 Goncharenko urges against World Cup boycotts
00:49 Wenger salutes Ozil´s CSKA Moscow show
00:11 Mkhitaryan to miss Southampton visit, Ospina out for three weeks

Facebook

18+ GambleAware