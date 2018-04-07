WATCH: Ronaldo repeats stunning overhead kick in Real Madrid training

Cristiano Ronaldo's phenomenal overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in the Champions League sent the sporting world into meltdown.

Beaten goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon compared Ronaldo to Pele and Diego Maradaona, while the goal was described as "nasty" by NBA star LeBron James and "completely awesome" by defending Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

But Ronaldo being Ronaldo, it appears he was not satisfied with just the one breathtaking strike this week.

Just four days after stunning Juventus, the 33-year-old executed another overhead kick to perfection in training as Madrid prepared for their LaLiga clash with rivals Atletico Madrid.

And Madrid's media team caught the second effort on camera, too. Atleti, beware...