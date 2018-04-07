Warnock blasts ´total disgrace´ Nuno after yelling expletives at Wolves coach

Neil Warnock labelled Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo a "total disgrace" a few moments after yelling expletives in the Portuguese's direction following a charged end to Cardiff City's 1-0 defeat.

Wolves left Wales with a slender win after Cardiff failed to capitalise on winning two late penalties after Ruben Neves had broken the deadlock with a fine free-kick in the 67th minute.

Gary Madine saw their first spot-kick saved by John Ruddy in the second minute of stoppage time and Junior Hoilett then put his penalty effort onto the crossbar a few moments later, sparking wild celebrations amongst the Wolves coaching staff, which did not go down well with Warnock.

The 69-year-old manager could be seen repeatedly shouting expletives at his counterpart as Nuno followed him in an attempt to shake hands.

"That is why we love the game" pic.twitter.com/C7QoHzVbXM — Wolves (@Wolves) April 6, 2018

The former Valencia tactician later apologised on television for his celebrations and said he intended to say sorry face-to-face in Warnock's office, but he might struggle to find him.

"I don't accept it [the apology] at all," Warnock told Sky Sports. "I think it's out of order and a total disgrace. He's got to learn in British football you have class and manners.

"I don't think I'll go in my office until after he's gone. I don't want to see him. I didn't want it to end like that."