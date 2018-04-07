Manchester City 2 Manchester United 3: Pogba at the double to spoil City´s title party

Paul Pogba scored twice as Manchester United produced a stunning second-half fightback at the Etihad Stadium, preventing Manchester City from clinching the Premier League title with a 3-2 victory.
Pep Guardiola's side appeared on course to be crowned champions with a record six games to spare when they eased into a 2-0 half-time lead.
Vincent Kompany's powerful header broke the deadlock before Ilkay Gundogan spun away from Nemanja Matic to double the home side's lead five minutes later.
Yet City crucially failed to land the knockout blow, allowing United to climb off the canvas after the break and make sure their rivals have to wait to secure the trophy for a third time in the Premier League era.
At the end of a week where Guardiola had revealed to the media Pogba was offered to City in the January transfer window, the Frenchman scored twice in the space of two minutes to draw his team level.
Chris Smalling volleyed home the winner in the 69th minute, handing City a second straight defeat following their 3-0 Champions League reverse at Liverpool on Wednesday. Raheem Sterling hit the post and David De Gea saved superbly from Sergio Aguero in a frantic last five minutes, but United just about held on.
FT: City 2 #MUFC 3.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 7, 2018
A @PaulPogba brace and a @ChrisSmalling goal make it a derby day to remember for United. Not a bad second half, eh Reds?! pic.twitter.com/MQc704Rpw8
City's form throughout the campaign had made it less of a title race and more like a procession. However, despite having the finishing line in sight, Guardiola had to also look ahead to the return leg with Liverpool.
With that game in mind, the Spaniard decided to keep Kevin De Bruyne in reserve, the Belgian among a powerful bench that also included the fit-again Aguero.
United made the short trip hoping to delay the inevitable, and for 25 minutes they stifled their hosts. Yet a City side who have rarely required much help this season were assisted by errors for both of their first-half goals.
Antonio Valencia's miscued clearance gave away the corner that Kompany emphatically headed in, the defender out-muscling Smalling to thump home a finish reminiscent of his derby goal at the same ground six years ago.
The usually reliable De Gea triggered City's second with a weak clearance, Gundogan's pirouette allowing him to toe-poke the ball into the left corner of the Spaniard's net.
A shell-shocked United were fortunate not to be even further behind at the break, with Sterling twice blazing over, before Jose Mourinho's half-time words sparked his side into the most unlikely of comebacks.
Pogba scored twice in the space of three minutes to stun the City crowd, the first a brave finish beyond the advancing Ederson after Ander Herrera had chested the ball into his team-mate's path.
Alexis Sanchez provided the assist for the equaliser, dropping deep to float over a pass his midfield team-mate met ahead of Nicolas Otamendi to head home.
City struggled to recover from the quick one-two, allowing Smalling to provide the knockout blow with a side-footed volley. The defender made amends for losing Kompany for the opener, running in at the back post to convert Sanchez's deep free-kick from the left.
3 - This is the first time that a side managed by Pep Guardiola has conceded 3+ goals in two consecutive matches. Shellshocked. pic.twitter.com/h3wyLZO0ig— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2018
Guardiola summoned Aguero and De Bruyne in the hope of at least avoiding a second league defeat in the campaign, and the former was denied a 200th goal for the club when De Gea acrobatically tipped over a close-range header.
Sterling hit the post from the resulting corner, but City failed to find a leveller. While the result does not change the title race, with the gap still at 13 points, United at least silenced their noisy neighbours for the time being.
Key Opta stats:
- Manchester City lost a Premier League game they were winning by a two-goal margin for the first time since October 2008 vs Liverpool.
- Manchester United have won nine Premier League away games when trailing by at least two goals – four more than any other side in the competition.
- This was the first time a side managed by Pep Guardiola has conceded at least three goals in consecutive games in all competitions.
- Both Chris Smalling and Paul Pogba have won all nine Premier League games in which they've scored; only Ryan Babel has a better 100% record in the competition (11/11).
- There were just 97 seconds between Pogba's first and second goals.
|If Raiola has offered Pogba to City, the price just went up – Mourinho
|Manchester City 2 Manchester United 3: Pogba at the double to spoil City´s title party
|Hodgson bemoans late Bournemouth equaliser
|Dyche plays down Burnley´s European ambitions
|Moore delighted with ´first-class´ West Brom despite draw
|I swear it was my goal - Harry Kane
|Huddersfield can still achieve survival miracle, says proud Wagner
|Allegri not giving up on Champions League turnaround
|Benitez lauds ´amazing´ players and fans as Newcastle reach top 10
|Champions League still achievable, insists Gattuso
|Championship Review: Fulham close in on Cardiff, Bradshaw provides Barnsley boost
|Heynckes sends thanks to predecessor Ancelotti after title win
|Mourinho ´not interested´ in Guardiola and Raiola row
|Bayern Munich 2017-18: Numbers show Lewandowski, Kimmich and Ulreich shine for Bundesliga kings
|Bayern Munich 2017-18: How six straight Bundesliga titles compares to Europe´s longest streaks
|Bayern Munich 2017-18: A tale of responding to adversity
|Guardiola rings the changes for Manchester derby
|Watford 1 Burnley 2: Come-from-behind Clarets boost Euro hopes
|Stoke City 1 Tottenham 2: Eriksen double seals victory on Kane´s return
|West Brom 1 Swansea City 1: Abraham denies Baggies valuable victory
|Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 2: King strikes late to deny visitors
|Leicester City 1 Newcastle United 2: Shelvey and Perez fire visitors into top half
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Mounie ends drought but 10-man Seagulls hold on
|Allardyce tells Rooney: Nobody is too big to come off
|Klopp hopeful over Salah fitness ahead of City clash
|Augsburg 1 Bayern Munich 4: Heynckes´ side cruise to Bundesliga title
|Bayern Munich seal record sixth straight Bundesliga title at Augsburg
|Benevento 2 Juventus 4: Dybala hat-trick piles pressure on Napoli
|Now to focus on Man City clash - Klopp satisfied with Goodison Park point
|Merseyside derby passes without a card - bore draw fails to spark
|We are playing with 12 men - Fiorentina inspired by Astori
|Le Havre defender Samba Diop dies aged 18
|WATCH: Ronaldo repeats stunning overhead kick in Real Madrid training
|Everton 0 Liverpool 0: Reds fail to fire without Salah
|Zidane confident Bale will remain at Madrid
|A-League Review: Western Sydney strengthen finals bid as Melbourne City see off Mariners
|Pele: Neymar is more like Messi than Ronaldo
|Arthur similar to Iniesta and will fit in well at Barcelona - Scolari
|Wenger believes Ramsey will stay at Arsenal
|Liverpool without Salah for Merseyside derby
|Hitzfeld tips Kovac and Favre for Bayern job
|Alderweireld absence nothing personal, says Pochettino
|Emery relieved with PSG point after ´worst half of the season´
|Mourinho: Losing title on derby day not the end of the world
|De Bruyne: I really don´t care about Mourinho rejection
|New England Revolution 4 Montreal Impact 0: Garde´s men thrashed after Taider red
|Warnock blasts ´total disgrace´ Nuno after yelling expletives at Wolves coach
|Cardiff City 0 Wolves 1: Nuno´s pacesetters hold on as hosts waste two late penalties
|Guardiola rejects talk of Mourinho rivalry ahead of Manchester derby
|Manchester City not ready to win Champions League - Guardiola
|Saint-Etienne 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Last-gasp Debuchy own goal spares PSG blushes
|I never spoke to Guardiola - Raiola rubbishes Pogba talk
|West Ham cannot rely on other results, says Moyes
|Say what? - Pogba reacts to being ´offered´ to Man City by Raiola
|Alonso warns Liverpool - Champions League job is only half done
|Valverde hesitant about resting Messi
|Raiola offered Manchester City Pogba in January – Guardiola
|Hughes expects Southampton reaction after West Ham humbling
|Schick needs time to express himself at Roma, says Di Francesco
|Wagner: Getting promoted was a fairytale, staying up would be a miracle
|Di Francesco calls for Roma focus
|Courbis hopes inconsistent Dembele can be a World Cup star
|Manchester City were so, so good at Anfield - Guardiola
|Conte pays tribute to ´legend´ Wilkins
|Juventus need another extraordinary transfer window – Allegri
|Souness: Klopp needs Liverpool silverware to be successful
|Manchester United a bigger rival for Liverpool than Everton - Wijnaldum
|Guardiola not changing derby plans after Anfield woe
|Klopp tells Everton to ditch ´harsh challenges´ in Merseyside derby
|Allardyce: Everton must play like Liverpool to win Merseyside derby
|Mourinho not interested in discussing how to beat Manchester City
|Conte denies negative forecast has hampered Chelsea
|Liverpool ´trying everything´ to have Salah fit for Everton
|Balotelli is a €100m striker, says Nice team-mate
|Newcastle Jets 0 Perth Glory 2: Castro and Taggart preserve finals dream
|Heynckes: Bundesliga title a perfect birthday gift for Ribery
|Bournemouth winger Stanislas sidelined by knee surgery
|Pochettino boosted by Kane progress
|Neuer looking good after returning to light training – Heynckes
|Knee surgery likely rules West Brom´s Barry out for season
|Heynckes keen to limit Bayern´s title celebrations
|Stoger expecting strong Dortmund reaction against Stuttgart
|UEFA charges Barcelona with ´throwing of objects´ in Champions League clash
|Juanfran ready to sign Atletico extension
|Zlatan, get your skates on! Ibrahimovic watches LA Kings
|I only spoke with him twice – De Bruyne on time under Mourinho
|Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: The derby fuelling Spain´s World Cup hopes
|Kompany happy to delay title win for Champions League progress
|Copa Libertadores Review: Santos edge Estudiantes, River held again
|Ben Arfa celebrates anniversary of his last PSG game
|Simeone: Costa´s best game since his Atletico return
|Inzaghi refusing to get carried away with first-leg advantage
|Goncharenko urges against World Cup boycotts
|Wenger salutes Ozil´s CSKA Moscow show
|Mkhitaryan to miss Southampton visit, Ospina out for three weeks
|Two-goal Lacazette wanted to stay on
|Lingard confident of victory in Manchester derby
|Lazio 4 Red Bull Salzburg 2: Late drama sees Italians claim first-leg advantage
|Atletico Madrid 2 Sporting CP 0: Koke, Griezmann make defensive errors pay
|RB Leipzig 1 Marseille 0: Werner hands hosts first-leg advantage
|Arsenal 4 CSKA Moscow 1: Ramsey and Lacazette put Gunners in charge
|Gattuso demands trophies after signing AC Milan extension
|AC Milan´s former player foibles finally pay off with Gattuso
|Garde interested in bringing Ben Arfa to MLS
|Bullets sent to Italian referees association amid fan protests
|3-0 down to Liverpool? Been there, done that – Sevilla offer Man City hope
|Championship is not a problem – Scolari hints at West Brom offer
|Mario Rui will leave Napoli unless things change, agent warns
|Rush: Salah can emulate Messi & Ronaldo
|England´s Heaton close to Burnley return, Dyche reveals
|It happens – De Bruyne not bothered by hostile Anfield welcome
|Gattuso signs three-year AC Milan contract
|Carvalhal ´not discussing´ new Swansea contract
|Benteke in doubt for Palace´s trip to Bournemouth
|Hamann surprised by ´remarkable´ Salah
|Second knee surgery rules Conti out for six months
|Verratti, Draxler and Alves out for PSG
|Khedira denies confirming Can will join Juventus
|Liverpool face UEFA charges for damaging Manchester City bus
|Hamsik gifts record-equalling Napoli shirt to Maradona
|Qatar to feature in 2019 Copa America
|Demirbay commits to Hoffenheim with new four-year deal
|After Liverpool drubbing, Manchester City find ´perfect match´ with Tinder
|Ajax to name stadium after Johan Cruyff from next season
|Alexander-Arnold explains how Liverpool kept Sane quiet
|Manchester United don´t want to sell Martial to Juventus, says Deschamps
|Bayern Munich star Neuer trains with ball for first time in over six months
|I love this club – In-demand Umtiti sends message to Barcelona
|I wanted to play offensively – Mkhitaryan´s Man United dig
|Wenger expects Lacazette to hit top form
|It was an awesome goal – Masters champion Garcia wowed by Ronaldo
|Guadalajara 1 New York Red Bulls 0: Brizuela sinks MLS visitors
|Copa Libertadores Review: Boca, Gremio and Penarol open accounts
|I´d rather Europa League trophy than Champions League final loss – Simeone
|Guardiola: Manchester City have permission to believe
|Guardiola bemused by bus attack as City boss questions police
|Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
|Klopp not letting Salah pass himself fit
|Liverpool fans inspired us against Manchester City, insists Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Beating the best team in the world? Pretty good, says Klopp
|Ter Stegen brilliance and missed chances contributed to ´harsh´ Roma defeat - Di Francesco
|Klopp hits out at Premier League after Champions League win at Anfield
|Valverde lauds ´deserved´ Barcelona despite own goals