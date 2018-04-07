Heynckes pays tribute to ´outstanding´ duo Ribery and Robben

Jupp Heynckes praised "great professionals" Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben after the veteran wingers helped Bayern Munich seal a sixth successive Bundesliga title.
Robben scored his side's third goal in a 4-1 win away at Augsburg on Saturday that wrapped up the league with seven games still to play.
Heynckes withdrew the Dutchman – who is out of contract at the end of the season – after 83 minutes, allowing the 34-year-old to receive a rousing ovation from the travelling supporters.
Substitute Ribery had arrived off the bench just prior to the departure of his long-time team-mate, with the Frenchman celebrating his 35th birthday in style in what could yet be his final campaign with the club.
"It was an act of recognition on my part, because these are players that play for FC Bayern for nine and 10 years respectively," said Heynckes, whose side host Sevilla in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, having won the first clash 2-1.
"Where does this happen these days? They are both great professionals with outstanding quality, too.
"[They] are as professional as only a few players that I've worked with, so this was a tribute for them both.
"We have to play Champions League on Wednesday, then Monchengladbach at home, then we have to play at Leverkusen on Tuesday and on Saturday we meet Hannover, I think.
"After that, I hope we play the semi-final of the Champions League. That's a lot, so I want us to keep our energy. That's why he [Ribery] didn't play from the beginning."
95 - Only five players have scored more Bundesliga goals since Arjen Robben joined the league in August 2009 than the Dutch winger (95 goals). Maestro.— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) April 7, 2018
Bayern now lead nearest rivals Schalke by 20 points, an astonishing gap considering they were third in the table when Carlo Ancelotti lost his job in September.
"We turned in a focused performance today, especially after going one down," Robben told the club's official website after the win over Augsburg.
"People from outside always say we have to win the title, but it's up to us to achieve it. There are no presents in the Bundesliga.
"A huge compliment to the team. We have to enjoy it but stay focused on football."
#FCBayern are the 2017/18 #Bundesliga champions! #MiaSanMeister #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/ZK2qchGlXd— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 7, 2018
|Heynckes pays tribute to ´outstanding´ duo Ribery and Robben
|Barcelona equal LaLiga´s all-time unbeaten record with win over Leganes
|Barcelona 3 Leganes 1: More Messi magic as hosts equal LaLiga record
|Mourinho congratulates City despite spoiling their party
|Seeing Man City win the title would be like death – Pogba
|We did not want to be the clowns – Smalling reveals Mourinho´s half-time pep talk
|Defensive woes frustrate Guardiola after derby defeat
|If Raiola has offered Pogba to City, the price just went up – Mourinho
|Manchester City 2 Manchester United 3: Pogba at the double to spoil City´s title party
|Hodgson bemoans late Bournemouth equaliser
|Dyche plays down Burnley´s European ambitions
|Moore delighted with ´first-class´ West Brom despite draw
|I swear it was my goal - Harry Kane
|Huddersfield can still achieve survival miracle, says proud Wagner
|Allegri not giving up on Champions League turnaround
|Benitez lauds ´amazing´ players and fans as Newcastle reach top 10
|Champions League still achievable, insists Gattuso
|Championship Review: Fulham close in on Cardiff, Bradshaw provides Barnsley boost
|Heynckes sends thanks to predecessor Ancelotti after title win
|Mourinho ´not interested´ in Guardiola and Raiola row
|Bayern Munich 2017-18: Numbers show Lewandowski, Kimmich and Ulreich shine for Bundesliga kings
|Bayern Munich 2017-18: How six straight Bundesliga titles compares to Europe´s longest streaks
|Bayern Munich 2017-18: A tale of responding to adversity
|Guardiola rings the changes for Manchester derby
|Watford 1 Burnley 2: Come-from-behind Clarets boost Euro hopes
|Stoke City 1 Tottenham 2: Eriksen double seals victory on Kane´s return
|West Brom 1 Swansea City 1: Abraham denies Baggies valuable victory
|Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 2: King strikes late to deny visitors
|Leicester City 1 Newcastle United 2: Shelvey and Perez fire visitors into top half
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Mounie ends drought but 10-man Seagulls hold on
|Allardyce tells Rooney: Nobody is too big to come off
|Klopp hopeful over Salah fitness ahead of City clash
|Augsburg 1 Bayern Munich 4: Heynckes´ side cruise to Bundesliga title
|Bayern Munich seal record sixth straight Bundesliga title at Augsburg
|Benevento 2 Juventus 4: Dybala hat-trick piles pressure on Napoli
|Now to focus on Man City clash - Klopp satisfied with Goodison Park point
|Merseyside derby passes without a card - bore draw fails to spark
|We are playing with 12 men - Fiorentina inspired by Astori
|Le Havre defender Samba Diop dies aged 18
|WATCH: Ronaldo repeats stunning overhead kick in Real Madrid training
|Everton 0 Liverpool 0: Reds fail to fire without Salah
|Zidane confident Bale will remain at Madrid
|A-League Review: Western Sydney strengthen finals bid as Melbourne City see off Mariners
|Pele: Neymar is more like Messi than Ronaldo
|Arthur similar to Iniesta and will fit in well at Barcelona - Scolari
|Wenger believes Ramsey will stay at Arsenal
|Liverpool without Salah for Merseyside derby
|Hitzfeld tips Kovac and Favre for Bayern job
|Alderweireld absence nothing personal, says Pochettino
|Emery relieved with PSG point after ´worst half of the season´
|Mourinho: Losing title on derby day not the end of the world
|De Bruyne: I really don´t care about Mourinho rejection
|New England Revolution 4 Montreal Impact 0: Garde´s men thrashed after Taider red
|Warnock blasts ´total disgrace´ Nuno after yelling expletives at Wolves coach
|Cardiff City 0 Wolves 1: Nuno´s pacesetters hold on as hosts waste two late penalties
|Guardiola rejects talk of Mourinho rivalry ahead of Manchester derby
|Manchester City not ready to win Champions League - Guardiola
|Saint-Etienne 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Last-gasp Debuchy own goal spares PSG blushes
|I never spoke to Guardiola - Raiola rubbishes Pogba talk
|West Ham cannot rely on other results, says Moyes
|Say what? - Pogba reacts to being ´offered´ to Man City by Raiola
|Alonso warns Liverpool - Champions League job is only half done
|Valverde hesitant about resting Messi
|Raiola offered Manchester City Pogba in January – Guardiola
|Hughes expects Southampton reaction after West Ham humbling
|Schick needs time to express himself at Roma, says Di Francesco
|Wagner: Getting promoted was a fairytale, staying up would be a miracle
|Di Francesco calls for Roma focus
|Courbis hopes inconsistent Dembele can be a World Cup star
|Manchester City were so, so good at Anfield - Guardiola
|Conte pays tribute to ´legend´ Wilkins
|Juventus need another extraordinary transfer window – Allegri
|Souness: Klopp needs Liverpool silverware to be successful
|Manchester United a bigger rival for Liverpool than Everton - Wijnaldum
|Guardiola not changing derby plans after Anfield woe
|Klopp tells Everton to ditch ´harsh challenges´ in Merseyside derby
|Allardyce: Everton must play like Liverpool to win Merseyside derby
|Mourinho not interested in discussing how to beat Manchester City
|Conte denies negative forecast has hampered Chelsea
|Liverpool ´trying everything´ to have Salah fit for Everton
|Balotelli is a €100m striker, says Nice team-mate
|Newcastle Jets 0 Perth Glory 2: Castro and Taggart preserve finals dream
|Heynckes: Bundesliga title a perfect birthday gift for Ribery
|Bournemouth winger Stanislas sidelined by knee surgery
|Pochettino boosted by Kane progress
|Neuer looking good after returning to light training – Heynckes
|Knee surgery likely rules West Brom´s Barry out for season
|Heynckes keen to limit Bayern´s title celebrations
|Stoger expecting strong Dortmund reaction against Stuttgart
|UEFA charges Barcelona with ´throwing of objects´ in Champions League clash
|Juanfran ready to sign Atletico extension
|Zlatan, get your skates on! Ibrahimovic watches LA Kings
|I only spoke with him twice – De Bruyne on time under Mourinho
|Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: The derby fuelling Spain´s World Cup hopes
|Kompany happy to delay title win for Champions League progress
|Copa Libertadores Review: Santos edge Estudiantes, River held again
|Ben Arfa celebrates anniversary of his last PSG game
|Simeone: Costa´s best game since his Atletico return
|Inzaghi refusing to get carried away with first-leg advantage
|Goncharenko urges against World Cup boycotts
|Wenger salutes Ozil´s CSKA Moscow show
|Mkhitaryan to miss Southampton visit, Ospina out for three weeks