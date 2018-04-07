Emery relieved with PSG point after ´worst half of the season´

Unai Emery was happy to see Paris Saint-Germain escape with a point against Saint-Etienne after describing their first half as "the worst of the season".
The Ligue 1 leaders snatched a 1-1 draw at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard courtesy of an own goal from Mathieu Debuchy in second-half stoppage time.
Emery made seven changes to the team that beat Monaco in the Coupe de la Ligue final and watched his side produce a miserable first-half display, in which Remy Cabella put Saint-Etienne ahead and missed a penalty.
Presnel Kimpembe was sent off four minutes ahead of the break but PSG improved in the second half, although Edinson Cavani missed an open goal before they were eventually saved by Debuchy's misfortune.
Emery was pleased with the response shown after the interval but conceded the draw was perhaps harsh on the home side.
"There were two very different periods," he said, as quoted by L'Equipe. "The first was the worst of the season. The opposition had quality players and that meant it took a lot of work.
7 - Paris have benefited from 7 own goals in Ligue 1 2017/18, at least 3 more than any other side from the Top 5 European leagues this season. Lucky. pic.twitter.com/T5lT9eYqnE— OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 6, 2018
"We conceded the opening goal and Saint-Etienne would have deserved to lead by even more.
"We have shown we can change things by being more coordinated. We tried to close down the spaces for our opponents.
"In the second half, things were different. We had chances and the goal came in the final minute.
"I'm happy with the reaction of my team. The draw might be unfair but, in the second half, for the work we put in, we deserved this point."
Midfielder Lassana Diarra accepted PSG were the inferior team but was content with a point that takes them a step closer to winning the title.
"We go back home with one point," he said. "We faced a very good Saint-Etienne team. They are on a nice run.
"We have to be honest, they started the game better than us. They were aggressive, with good ball possession, a very talented Cabella. But it is good for us because we didn't lose.
"Of course, every game is important and you should try to win all of them. We will try to be champions as fast as we can."
|Hitzfeld tips Kovac and Favre for Bayern job
|Alderweireld absence nothing personal, says Pochettino
|Emery relieved with PSG point after ´worst half of the season´
|Mourinho: Losing title on derby day not the end of the world
|De Bruyne: I really don´t care about Mourinho rejection
|New England Revolution 4 Montreal Impact 0: Garde´s men thrashed after Taider red
|Warnock blasts ´total disgrace´ Nuno after yelling expletives at Wolves coach
|Cardiff City 0 Wolves 1: Nuno´s pacesetters hold on as hosts waste two late penalties
|Guardiola rejects talk of Mourinho rivalry ahead of Manchester derby
|Manchester City not ready to win Champions League - Guardiola
|Saint-Etienne 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Last-gasp Debuchy own goal spares PSG blushes
|I never spoke to Guardiola - Raiola rubbishes Pogba talk
|West Ham cannot rely on other results, says Moyes
|Say what? - Pogba reacts to being ´offered´ to Man City by Raiola
|Alonso warns Liverpool - Champions League job is only half done
|Valverde hesitant about resting Messi
|Raiola offered Manchester City Pogba in January – Guardiola
|Hughes expects Southampton reaction after West Ham humbling
|Schick needs time to express himself at Roma, says Di Francesco
|Wagner: Getting promoted was a fairytale, staying up would be a miracle
|Di Francesco calls for Roma focus
|Courbis hopes inconsistent Dembele can be a World Cup star
|Manchester City were so, so good at Anfield - Guardiola
|Conte pays tribute to ´legend´ Wilkins
|Juventus need another extraordinary transfer window – Allegri
|Souness: Klopp needs Liverpool silverware to be successful
|Manchester United a bigger rival for Liverpool than Everton - Wijnaldum
|Guardiola not changing derby plans after Anfield woe
|Klopp tells Everton to ditch ´harsh challenges´ in Merseyside derby
|Allardyce: Everton must play like Liverpool to win Merseyside derby
|Mourinho not interested in discussing how to beat Manchester City
|Conte denies negative forecast has hampered Chelsea
|Liverpool ´trying everything´ to have Salah fit for Everton
|Balotelli is a €100m striker, says Nice team-mate
|Newcastle Jets 0 Perth Glory 2: Castro and Taggart preserve finals dream
|Heynckes: Bundesliga title a perfect birthday gift for Ribery
|Bournemouth winger Stanislas sidelined by knee surgery
|Pochettino boosted by Kane progress
|Neuer looking good after returning to light training – Heynckes
|Knee surgery likely rules West Brom´s Barry out for season
|Heynckes keen to limit Bayern´s title celebrations
|Stoger expecting strong Dortmund reaction against Stuttgart
|UEFA charges Barcelona with ´throwing of objects´ in Champions League clash
|Juanfran ready to sign Atletico extension
|Zlatan, get your skates on! Ibrahimovic watches LA Kings
|I only spoke with him twice – De Bruyne on time under Mourinho
|Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: The derby fuelling Spain´s World Cup hopes
|Kompany happy to delay title win for Champions League progress
|Copa Libertadores Review: Santos edge Estudiantes, River held again
|Ben Arfa celebrates anniversary of his last PSG game
|Simeone: Costa´s best game since his Atletico return
|Inzaghi refusing to get carried away with first-leg advantage
|Goncharenko urges against World Cup boycotts
|Wenger salutes Ozil´s CSKA Moscow show
|Mkhitaryan to miss Southampton visit, Ospina out for three weeks
|Two-goal Lacazette wanted to stay on
|Lingard confident of victory in Manchester derby
|Lazio 4 Red Bull Salzburg 2: Late drama sees Italians claim first-leg advantage
|Atletico Madrid 2 Sporting CP 0: Koke, Griezmann make defensive errors pay
|RB Leipzig 1 Marseille 0: Werner hands hosts first-leg advantage
|Arsenal 4 CSKA Moscow 1: Ramsey and Lacazette put Gunners in charge
|Gattuso demands trophies after signing AC Milan extension
|AC Milan´s former player foibles finally pay off with Gattuso
|Garde interested in bringing Ben Arfa to MLS
|Bullets sent to Italian referees association amid fan protests
|3-0 down to Liverpool? Been there, done that – Sevilla offer Man City hope
|Championship is not a problem – Scolari hints at West Brom offer
|Mario Rui will leave Napoli unless things change, agent warns
|Rush: Salah can emulate Messi & Ronaldo
|England´s Heaton close to Burnley return, Dyche reveals
|It happens – De Bruyne not bothered by hostile Anfield welcome
|Gattuso signs three-year AC Milan contract
|Carvalhal ´not discussing´ new Swansea contract
|Benteke in doubt for Palace´s trip to Bournemouth
|Hamann surprised by ´remarkable´ Salah
|Second knee surgery rules Conti out for six months
|Verratti, Draxler and Alves out for PSG
|Khedira denies confirming Can will join Juventus
|Liverpool face UEFA charges for damaging Manchester City bus
|Hamsik gifts record-equalling Napoli shirt to Maradona
|Qatar to feature in 2019 Copa America
|Demirbay commits to Hoffenheim with new four-year deal
|After Liverpool drubbing, Manchester City find ´perfect match´ with Tinder
|Ajax to name stadium after Johan Cruyff from next season
|Alexander-Arnold explains how Liverpool kept Sane quiet
|Manchester United don´t want to sell Martial to Juventus, says Deschamps
|Bayern Munich star Neuer trains with ball for first time in over six months
|I love this club – In-demand Umtiti sends message to Barcelona
|I wanted to play offensively – Mkhitaryan´s Man United dig
|Wenger expects Lacazette to hit top form
|It was an awesome goal – Masters champion Garcia wowed by Ronaldo
|Guadalajara 1 New York Red Bulls 0: Brizuela sinks MLS visitors
|Copa Libertadores Review: Boca, Gremio and Penarol open accounts
|I´d rather Europa League trophy than Champions League final loss – Simeone
|Guardiola: Manchester City have permission to believe
|Guardiola bemused by bus attack as City boss questions police
|Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
|Klopp not letting Salah pass himself fit
|Liverpool fans inspired us against Manchester City, insists Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Beating the best team in the world? Pretty good, says Klopp
|Ter Stegen brilliance and missed chances contributed to ´harsh´ Roma defeat - Di Francesco
|Klopp hits out at Premier League after Champions League win at Anfield
|Valverde lauds ´deserved´ Barcelona despite own goals