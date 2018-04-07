Bayern Munich 2017-18: Numbers show Lewandowski, Kimmich and Ulreich shine for Bundesliga kings

Bayern Munich are Bundesliga champions yet again, as a 4-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday allowed them to round off a sixth record successive title win.

It highlights a brilliant turnaround inspired by Jupp Heynckes, who was appointed for his fourth spell in charge back in October following the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian had reportedly lost the support of key members in the dressing room by the end of his tenure, but Heynckes returned and galvanised the club, steering them back in the right direction and capitalising on Borussia Dortmund's capitulation under Peter Bosz.

Bayern had been in complete control at the top even before the turn of the year and have gone on to win the title at a canter.

Below, we look at the best Opta stats from their latest triumph.

2 – This is just the second time in Bundesliga history – and first in 24 years – a team has gone on to win the title having previously sacked their manager during the season.

28 – It is Bayern's 28th German league title, 27 of which have come since the Bundesliga was founded in 1963.

26– Robert Lewandowski has arguably been the vital element for Bayern this season, scoring 26 times in the Bundesliga. Bayern's next top scorer is Thomas Muller with seven.

10 – Joshua Kimmich has enjoyed another fine season for the Bavarians and has been their joint-most productive player with 10 assists, while he has also created 49 chances.

2,160 – Manuel Neuer's injury problems have troubled Bayern over the last year, but Sven Ulreich has been a beneficiary of that. As such, he has played more minutes – 2,160 – than any other player at the club this term.

10 – Saturday's win was their 23rd of the league season. Their longest streak of successive victories was 10, starting with a 3-1 win against Hannover on December 2, with the last on that run coming at Wolfsburg on February 17.

8 - Franck Ribery has joined Oliver Kahn, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philipp Lahm on a record eight Bundesliga title wins.