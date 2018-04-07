Barcelona 3 Leganes 1: More Messi magic as hosts equal LaLiga record

Lionel Messi was at his brilliant best with a hat-trick as Barcelona defeated Leganes 3-1 at Camp Nou to equal the all-time LaLiga unbeaten record.
Barca have now gone 38 top-flight matches without defeat, levelling the previous best mark by Real Sociedad which has stood since 1980.
Messi made it six straight LaLiga games with a goal by netting a wonderful free-kick shortly before the half-hour mark, and then swiftly got his second of the night after being set up by Philippe Coutinho.
Nabil El Zhar got a goal back for Leganes after the break as Barca's performance dropped off significantly, but the hosts made sure of victory when the magnificent Messi grabbed his third three minutes from time.
Barca are now 12 points clear of nearest challengers Atletico Madrid at the top of the table ahead of Diego Simeone's side facing city rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's derby, as title glory moves closer for the Catalans with only seven games to go.
Ernesto Valverde's men now turn their attention to Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final tie against Roma – where they hold a 4-1 lead – as their pursuit of a treble continues, while 14th-placed Leganes are left to reflect on a 12th consecutive league away game without a victory.
Messi with a hat-trick, because, well...#BarcaLeganes pic.twitter.com/Nrp5o2sZHA— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) April 7, 2018
In the first chance of note, Gerard Pique poorly headed over from 12 yards after being set up by Coutinho's cross from the left, the former Liverpool star in as one of four changes from Valverde.
Coutinho soon drilled an effort which was saved by Ivan Cuellar at his near post, while Luis Suarez showed great technique in sending a first-time volley just wide from Sergi Roberto's high pass.
Cuellar then sprawled to somehow keep out a Suarez shot with his legs after Messi laid it on a plate for him six yards out, as the Leganes defence waited for an offside flag that did not arrive.
After his team-mate's big miss, Messi took over the show.
First, having been hacked down by Dimitrios Siovas 25 yards from goal, Messi got up and took the resulting 27th-minute free-kick himself, finding the corner from with a magnificent whipped effort that left Cuellar with no chance.
6 - Lionel Messi is the first player to score from outside the box in six consecutive La Liga games since at least 2003/04 (six goals). Extraterrestrial. pic.twitter.com/7xDb9MYSHk— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 7, 2018
Five minutes later, he was at it again. Coutinho raced infield and delivered an inch-perfect pass which the Argentina international took in his stride while holding off two defenders before sending a left-footed strike into the bottom corner from 15 yards.
Leganes almost threw a spanner in the works early in the second half when El Zhar's cross from the right met by Claudio Beauvue's powerful header, which only just cleared Marc-Andre ter Stegen's crossbar.
The visitors threatened again when an unmarked El Zhar headed off target from 12 yards after being found by Darko Brasanac, as Barca appeared to take their foot off the gas.
And El Zhar made up for that miss 22 minutes from time, picking his spot in finding the bottom corner from 18 yards, with the aid of a slight deflection off Sergi Roberto, after being set up by Gabriel Pires.
Messi's attempted chip was saved by Cuellar right at the edge of his penalty area as Barca sought to re-assert their dominance late on, and he was not to be denied his hat-trick.
Just as it looked like Barca would have to settle for a one-goal win, Messi was found by Ousmane Dembele at the end of a probing passing move and flicked a looped finish over Cuellar from inside the six-yard box, ensuring a crowd that was becoming restless ultimately went home happy.
6 - Lionel Messi is the first player to score six direct free-kick goals in a single La Liga season since Ronaldinho Gaucho in 2006/07 (6). Brilliance. pic.twitter.com/MWkEfcSpJf— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 7, 2018
Key Opta facts:
- Lionel Messi is the first player to score six direct free-kick goals in a single La Liga season since Ronaldinho in 2006-07.
- The Argentina striker is the first player to score from outside the box in six consecutive LaLiga games since at least 2003-04 (six goals).
- Messi has scored seven direct free-kick goals this season in all competitions.
- Philippe Coutinho has made two assists in his two LaLiga games, as many as he had in his previous 25 in the competition.
- Andre Gomes completed 73 of his 77 passes against Leganes, his highest tally in a LaLiga game.
|Heynckes pays tribute to ´outstanding´ duo Ribery and Robben
|Barcelona equal LaLiga´s all-time unbeaten record with win over Leganes
|Barcelona 3 Leganes 1: More Messi magic as hosts equal LaLiga record
|Mourinho congratulates City despite spoiling their party
|Seeing Man City win the title would be like death – Pogba
|We did not want to be the clowns – Smalling reveals Mourinho´s half-time pep talk
|Defensive woes frustrate Guardiola after derby defeat
|If Raiola has offered Pogba to City, the price just went up – Mourinho
|Manchester City 2 Manchester United 3: Pogba at the double to spoil City´s title party
|Hodgson bemoans late Bournemouth equaliser
|Dyche plays down Burnley´s European ambitions
|Moore delighted with ´first-class´ West Brom despite draw
|I swear it was my goal - Harry Kane
|Huddersfield can still achieve survival miracle, says proud Wagner
|Allegri not giving up on Champions League turnaround
|Benitez lauds ´amazing´ players and fans as Newcastle reach top 10
|Champions League still achievable, insists Gattuso
|Championship Review: Fulham close in on Cardiff, Bradshaw provides Barnsley boost
|Heynckes sends thanks to predecessor Ancelotti after title win
|Mourinho ´not interested´ in Guardiola and Raiola row
|Bayern Munich 2017-18: Numbers show Lewandowski, Kimmich and Ulreich shine for Bundesliga kings
|Bayern Munich 2017-18: How six straight Bundesliga titles compares to Europe´s longest streaks
|Bayern Munich 2017-18: A tale of responding to adversity
|Guardiola rings the changes for Manchester derby
|Watford 1 Burnley 2: Come-from-behind Clarets boost Euro hopes
|Stoke City 1 Tottenham 2: Eriksen double seals victory on Kane´s return
|West Brom 1 Swansea City 1: Abraham denies Baggies valuable victory
|Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 2: King strikes late to deny visitors
|Leicester City 1 Newcastle United 2: Shelvey and Perez fire visitors into top half
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Mounie ends drought but 10-man Seagulls hold on
|Allardyce tells Rooney: Nobody is too big to come off
|Klopp hopeful over Salah fitness ahead of City clash
|Augsburg 1 Bayern Munich 4: Heynckes´ side cruise to Bundesliga title
|Bayern Munich seal record sixth straight Bundesliga title at Augsburg
|Benevento 2 Juventus 4: Dybala hat-trick piles pressure on Napoli
|Now to focus on Man City clash - Klopp satisfied with Goodison Park point
|Merseyside derby passes without a card - bore draw fails to spark
|We are playing with 12 men - Fiorentina inspired by Astori
|Le Havre defender Samba Diop dies aged 18
|WATCH: Ronaldo repeats stunning overhead kick in Real Madrid training
|Everton 0 Liverpool 0: Reds fail to fire without Salah
|Zidane confident Bale will remain at Madrid
|A-League Review: Western Sydney strengthen finals bid as Melbourne City see off Mariners
|Pele: Neymar is more like Messi than Ronaldo
|Arthur similar to Iniesta and will fit in well at Barcelona - Scolari
|Wenger believes Ramsey will stay at Arsenal
|Liverpool without Salah for Merseyside derby
|Hitzfeld tips Kovac and Favre for Bayern job
|Alderweireld absence nothing personal, says Pochettino
|Emery relieved with PSG point after ´worst half of the season´
|Mourinho: Losing title on derby day not the end of the world
|De Bruyne: I really don´t care about Mourinho rejection
|New England Revolution 4 Montreal Impact 0: Garde´s men thrashed after Taider red
|Warnock blasts ´total disgrace´ Nuno after yelling expletives at Wolves coach
|Cardiff City 0 Wolves 1: Nuno´s pacesetters hold on as hosts waste two late penalties
|Guardiola rejects talk of Mourinho rivalry ahead of Manchester derby
|Manchester City not ready to win Champions League - Guardiola
|Saint-Etienne 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Last-gasp Debuchy own goal spares PSG blushes
|I never spoke to Guardiola - Raiola rubbishes Pogba talk
|West Ham cannot rely on other results, says Moyes
|Say what? - Pogba reacts to being ´offered´ to Man City by Raiola
|Alonso warns Liverpool - Champions League job is only half done
|Valverde hesitant about resting Messi
|Raiola offered Manchester City Pogba in January – Guardiola
|Hughes expects Southampton reaction after West Ham humbling
|Schick needs time to express himself at Roma, says Di Francesco
|Wagner: Getting promoted was a fairytale, staying up would be a miracle
|Di Francesco calls for Roma focus
|Courbis hopes inconsistent Dembele can be a World Cup star
|Manchester City were so, so good at Anfield - Guardiola
|Conte pays tribute to ´legend´ Wilkins
|Juventus need another extraordinary transfer window – Allegri
|Souness: Klopp needs Liverpool silverware to be successful
|Manchester United a bigger rival for Liverpool than Everton - Wijnaldum
|Guardiola not changing derby plans after Anfield woe
|Klopp tells Everton to ditch ´harsh challenges´ in Merseyside derby
|Allardyce: Everton must play like Liverpool to win Merseyside derby
|Mourinho not interested in discussing how to beat Manchester City
|Conte denies negative forecast has hampered Chelsea
|Liverpool ´trying everything´ to have Salah fit for Everton
|Balotelli is a €100m striker, says Nice team-mate
|Newcastle Jets 0 Perth Glory 2: Castro and Taggart preserve finals dream
|Heynckes: Bundesliga title a perfect birthday gift for Ribery
|Bournemouth winger Stanislas sidelined by knee surgery
|Pochettino boosted by Kane progress
|Neuer looking good after returning to light training – Heynckes
|Knee surgery likely rules West Brom´s Barry out for season
|Heynckes keen to limit Bayern´s title celebrations
|Stoger expecting strong Dortmund reaction against Stuttgart
|UEFA charges Barcelona with ´throwing of objects´ in Champions League clash
|Juanfran ready to sign Atletico extension
|Zlatan, get your skates on! Ibrahimovic watches LA Kings
|I only spoke with him twice – De Bruyne on time under Mourinho
|Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: The derby fuelling Spain´s World Cup hopes
|Kompany happy to delay title win for Champions League progress
|Copa Libertadores Review: Santos edge Estudiantes, River held again
|Ben Arfa celebrates anniversary of his last PSG game
|Simeone: Costa´s best game since his Atletico return
|Inzaghi refusing to get carried away with first-leg advantage
|Goncharenko urges against World Cup boycotts
|Wenger salutes Ozil´s CSKA Moscow show
|Mkhitaryan to miss Southampton visit, Ospina out for three weeks