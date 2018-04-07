Article

Barcelona 3 Leganes 1: More Messi magic as hosts equal LaLiga record

7 April 2018 22:36

Lionel Messi was at his brilliant best with a hat-trick as Barcelona defeated Leganes 3-1 at Camp Nou to equal the all-time LaLiga unbeaten record.

Barca have now gone 38 top-flight matches without defeat, levelling the previous best mark by Real Sociedad which has stood since 1980.

Messi made it six straight LaLiga games with a goal by netting a wonderful free-kick shortly before the half-hour mark, and then swiftly got his second of the night after being set up by Philippe Coutinho.

Nabil El Zhar got a goal back for Leganes after the break as Barca's performance dropped off significantly, but the hosts made sure of victory when the magnificent Messi grabbed his third three minutes from time.

Barca are now 12 points clear of nearest challengers Atletico Madrid at the top of the table ahead of Diego Simeone's side facing city rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's derby, as title glory moves closer for the Catalans with only seven games to go.

Ernesto Valverde's men now turn their attention to Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final tie against Roma – where they hold a 4-1 lead – as their pursuit of a treble continues, while 14th-placed Leganes are left to reflect on a 12th consecutive league away game without a victory.

In the first chance of note, Gerard Pique poorly headed over from 12 yards after being set up by Coutinho's cross from the left, the former Liverpool star in as one of four changes from Valverde.

Coutinho soon drilled an effort which was saved by Ivan Cuellar at his near post, while Luis Suarez showed great technique in sending a first-time volley just wide from Sergi Roberto's high pass.

Cuellar then sprawled to somehow keep out a Suarez shot with his legs after Messi laid it on a plate for him six yards out, as the Leganes defence waited for an offside flag that did not arrive.

After his team-mate's big miss, Messi took over the show.

First, having been hacked down by Dimitrios Siovas 25 yards from goal, Messi got up and took the resulting 27th-minute free-kick himself, finding the corner from with a magnificent whipped effort that left Cuellar with no chance.

Five minutes later, he was at it again. Coutinho raced infield and delivered an inch-perfect pass which the Argentina international took in his stride while holding off two defenders before sending a left-footed strike into the bottom corner from 15 yards.

Leganes almost threw a spanner in the works early in the second half when El Zhar's cross from the right met by Claudio Beauvue's powerful header, which only just cleared Marc-Andre ter Stegen's crossbar.

The visitors threatened again when an unmarked El Zhar headed off target from 12 yards after being found by Darko Brasanac, as Barca appeared to take their foot off the gas.

And El Zhar made up for that miss 22 minutes from time, picking his spot in finding the bottom corner from 18 yards, with the aid of a slight deflection off Sergi Roberto, after being set up by Gabriel Pires.

Messi's attempted chip was saved by Cuellar right at the edge of his penalty area as Barca sought to re-assert their dominance late on, and he was not to be denied his hat-trick. 

Just as it looked like Barca would have to settle for a one-goal win, Messi was found by Ousmane Dembele at the end of a probing passing move and flicked a looped finish over Cuellar from inside the six-yard box, ensuring a crowd that was becoming restless ultimately went home happy.

Key Opta facts:
- Lionel Messi is the first player to score six direct free-kick goals in a single La Liga season since Ronaldinho in 2006-07. 
- The Argentina striker is the first player to score from outside the box in six consecutive LaLiga games since at least 2003-04 (six goals).
- Messi has scored seven direct free-kick goals this season in all competitions.
- Philippe Coutinho has made two assists in his two LaLiga games, as many as he had in his previous 25 in the competition.

- Andre Gomes completed 73 of his 77 passes against Leganes, his highest tally in a LaLiga game.

Sponsored links

Sunday 8 April

00:33 Valverde happy to keep Messi busy after Leganes hat-trick

Saturday 7 April

23:36 Heynckes pays tribute to ´outstanding´ duo Ribery and Robben
22:52 Barcelona equal LaLiga´s all-time unbeaten record with win over Leganes
22:36 Barcelona 3 Leganes 1: More Messi magic as hosts equal LaLiga record
22:13 Mourinho congratulates City despite spoiling their party
21:55 Seeing Man City win the title would be like death – Pogba
21:48 We did not want to be the clowns – Smalling reveals Mourinho´s half-time pep talk
21:37 Defensive woes frustrate Guardiola after derby defeat
21:24 If Raiola has offered Pogba to City, the price just went up – Mourinho
20:25 Manchester City 2 Manchester United 3: Pogba at the double to spoil City´s title party
20:11 Hodgson bemoans late Bournemouth equaliser
19:59 Dyche plays down Burnley´s European ambitions
19:55 Moore delighted with ´first-class´ West Brom despite draw
19:43 I swear it was my goal - Harry Kane
19:38 Huddersfield can still achieve survival miracle, says proud Wagner
19:34 Allegri not giving up on Champions League turnaround
19:27 Benitez lauds ´amazing´ players and fans as Newcastle reach top 10
19:21 Champions League still achievable, insists Gattuso
19:14 Championship Review: Fulham close in on Cardiff, Bradshaw provides Barnsley boost
19:12 Heynckes sends thanks to predecessor Ancelotti after title win
18:50 Mourinho ´not interested´ in Guardiola and Raiola row
18:39 Bayern Munich 2017-18: Numbers show Lewandowski, Kimmich and Ulreich shine for Bundesliga kings
18:33 Bayern Munich 2017-18: How six straight Bundesliga titles compares to Europe´s longest streaks
18:12 Bayern Munich 2017-18: A tale of responding to adversity
18:09 Guardiola rings the changes for Manchester derby
18:08 Watford 1 Burnley 2: Come-from-behind Clarets boost Euro hopes
18:04 Stoke City 1 Tottenham 2: Eriksen double seals victory on Kane´s return
17:59 West Brom 1 Swansea City 1: Abraham denies Baggies valuable victory
17:58 Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 2: King strikes late to deny visitors
17:56 Leicester City 1 Newcastle United 2: Shelvey and Perez fire visitors into top half
17:52 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Mounie ends drought but 10-man Seagulls hold on
17:37 Allardyce tells Rooney: Nobody is too big to come off
17:28 Klopp hopeful over Salah fitness ahead of City clash
17:25 Augsburg 1 Bayern Munich 4: Heynckes´ side cruise to Bundesliga title
17:21 Bayern Munich seal record sixth straight Bundesliga title at Augsburg
17:04 Benevento 2 Juventus 4: Dybala hat-trick piles pressure on Napoli
16:40 Now to focus on Man City clash - Klopp satisfied with Goodison Park point
16:07 Merseyside derby passes without a card - bore draw fails to spark
15:59 We are playing with 12 men - Fiorentina inspired by Astori
15:45 Le Havre defender Samba Diop dies aged 18
15:39 WATCH: Ronaldo repeats stunning overhead kick in Real Madrid training
15:26 Everton 0 Liverpool 0: Reds fail to fire without Salah
14:54 Zidane confident Bale will remain at Madrid
14:31 A-League Review: Western Sydney strengthen finals bid as Melbourne City see off Mariners
13:43 Pele: Neymar is more like Messi than Ronaldo
13:40 Arthur similar to Iniesta and will fit in well at Barcelona - Scolari
12:38 Wenger believes Ramsey will stay at Arsenal
12:33 Liverpool without Salah for Merseyside derby
11:35 Hitzfeld tips Kovac and Favre for Bayern job
10:43 Alderweireld absence nothing personal, says Pochettino
10:00 Emery relieved with PSG point after ´worst half of the season´
09:32 Mourinho: Losing title on derby day not the end of the world
05:19 De Bruyne: I really don´t care about Mourinho rejection
04:01 New England Revolution 4 Montreal Impact 0: Garde´s men thrashed after Taider red
00:21 Warnock blasts ´total disgrace´ Nuno after yelling expletives at Wolves coach
00:00 Cardiff City 0 Wolves 1: Nuno´s pacesetters hold on as hosts waste two late penalties

Friday 6 April

23:30 Guardiola rejects talk of Mourinho rivalry ahead of Manchester derby
23:30 Manchester City not ready to win Champions League - Guardiola
22:47 Saint-Etienne 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Last-gasp Debuchy own goal spares PSG blushes
20:00 I never spoke to Guardiola - Raiola rubbishes Pogba talk
19:11 West Ham cannot rely on other results, says Moyes
19:02 Say what? - Pogba reacts to being ´offered´ to Man City by Raiola
18:47 Alonso warns Liverpool - Champions League job is only half done
18:35 Valverde hesitant about resting Messi
18:34 Raiola offered Manchester City Pogba in January – Guardiola
18:06 Hughes expects Southampton reaction after West Ham humbling
17:39 Schick needs time to express himself at Roma, says Di Francesco
17:18 Wagner: Getting promoted was a fairytale, staying up would be a miracle
17:05 Di Francesco calls for Roma focus
17:04 Courbis hopes inconsistent Dembele can be a World Cup star
16:37 Manchester City were so, so good at Anfield - Guardiola
16:31 Conte pays tribute to ´legend´ Wilkins
16:29 Juventus need another extraordinary transfer window – Allegri
16:15 Souness: Klopp needs Liverpool silverware to be successful
16:04 Manchester United a bigger rival for Liverpool than Everton - Wijnaldum
15:52 Guardiola not changing derby plans after Anfield woe
15:41 Klopp tells Everton to ditch ´harsh challenges´ in Merseyside derby
15:39 Allardyce: Everton must play like Liverpool to win Merseyside derby
15:38 Mourinho not interested in discussing how to beat Manchester City
15:26 Conte denies negative forecast has hampered Chelsea
14:56 Liverpool ´trying everything´ to have Salah fit for Everton
14:55 Balotelli is a €100m striker, says Nice team-mate
14:38 Newcastle Jets 0 Perth Glory 2: Castro and Taggart preserve finals dream
14:35 Heynckes: Bundesliga title a perfect birthday gift for Ribery
14:25 Bournemouth winger Stanislas sidelined by knee surgery
14:08 Pochettino boosted by Kane progress
14:01 Neuer looking good after returning to light training – Heynckes
13:55 Knee surgery likely rules West Brom´s Barry out for season
13:33 Heynckes keen to limit Bayern´s title celebrations
13:14 Stoger expecting strong Dortmund reaction against Stuttgart
12:29 UEFA charges Barcelona with ´throwing of objects´ in Champions League clash
11:44 Juanfran ready to sign Atletico extension
11:08 Zlatan, get your skates on! Ibrahimovic watches LA Kings
09:50 I only spoke with him twice – De Bruyne on time under Mourinho
09:00 Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: The derby fuelling Spain´s World Cup hopes
06:54 Kompany happy to delay title win for Champions League progress
05:24 Copa Libertadores Review: Santos edge Estudiantes, River held again
04:59 Ben Arfa celebrates anniversary of his last PSG game
04:17 Simeone: Costa´s best game since his Atletico return
01:00 Inzaghi refusing to get carried away with first-leg advantage
01:00 Goncharenko urges against World Cup boycotts
00:49 Wenger salutes Ozil´s CSKA Moscow show
00:11 Mkhitaryan to miss Southampton visit, Ospina out for three weeks

Facebook

18+ GambleAware