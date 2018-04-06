Related

Liverpool ´trying everything´ to have Salah fit for Everton

6 April 2018 14:56

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are "trying everything" to get Mohamed Salah fit for Saturday's Premier League clash with rivals Everton, but he does not yet know if his 38-goal talisman will be available.

The in-form Egypt winger hobbled out of Wednesday's stunning 3-0 Champions League win against Manchester City to spark fears among the Anfield faithful ahead of the Merseyside derby. 

Klopp is desperate to have Salah available at Goodison Park, but was still unsure of his condition on Friday.

"We are trying everything to make him available," said the Reds boss. "There are still 23 hours to go until we start, so let's see what happens."

Pressed again on whether Liverpool might risk Salah given circumstances, Klopp replied: "I cannot make Mo available because it's the derby. That's not possible. I don't think our supporters want that.

"If he is a doubt, he will not play. If he is not 100 per cent fit, he will not be involved."

And the German was not willing to speculate how it might pan out, playing his cards close to his chest regarding team news for the game.

"I don't have too much to say," added Klopp, whose side sit third in the table. "There are two reasons: I don't want to give too much away and we want to wait a little bit.

"We have a few hours to go until we go into the hotel, we have a few more hours until the referee starts the game. You will see who is available and who is not available when you see the line-up. It is not about rotation."

Salah scored in the reverse fixture in December, Wayne Rooney's late leveller ensuring it ended 1-1. 

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 31 +67 84
2 Manchester United 31 +37 68
3 Liverpool 32 +40 66
4 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +36 64
5 Chelsea 31 +23 56
6 Arsenal 31 +17 51
7 Burnley 31 +2 46
8 Leicester City 31 +4 43
9 Everton 32 -15 40
10 AFC Bournemouth 32 -12 37
11 Watford 32 -16 37
12 Newcastle United 31 -9 35
13 Brighton & Hov… 31 -14 34
14 West Ham United 31 -18 33
15 Swansea City 31 -19 31
16 Huddersfield Town 32 -28 31
17 Crystal Palace 32 -19 30
18 Southampton 31 -18 28
19 Stoke City 32 -32 27
20 West Bromwich … 32 -26 20

