Heynckes keen to limit Bayern´s title celebrations

There will be no Bayern Munich celebrations should they secure the Bundesliga title with victory over Augsburg on Saturday, according to coach Jupp Heynckes.
Bayern make the short trip to the WWK Arena knowing a 23rd top-flight win of the season would see them become champions for a sixth campaign in a row.
Heynckes is focused on securing those three points, but he will not allow too many champagne corks to be popped, with matters such as the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sevilla also at hand.
Bayern – who are also in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals – hold a 2-1 lead after the first game in Spain and Heynckes does not want his squad's focus to slip by rejoicing in a title triumph.
"In 2013 we won the Champions League and people wanted to celebrate, but I cancelled all of that [to focus on the DFB-Pokal final]," said the 72-year-old.
"That is what we'll do this time. If we win the championship can have a glass of champagne in the dressing room but that's it.
"On Sunday morning we have to train again, and on Monday we focus on the second leg versus Sevilla.
"We'll find an opportunity to celebrate later and do it hard!"
Even on the team bus Heynckes plans to take control of any potential revelries, the coach ready to put his own music on the stereo.
"The young people have their headphones, they listen to own music," he added. "On the bus we will have Bruce Springsteen, the Hollies and that kind of music.
"Elvis [Presley], Dire Straits, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones – we'll play that on the bus."
Heynckes is not taking it for granted that Bayern will stroll to victory over Augsburg, though, and knows his side will have to dig deep to confirm top spot this weekend.
"We can win the championship and that is our goal tomorrow, but I know that Augsburg are playing well this season," he said.
"They have 36 points, they have a coach who has a good match plan, he always does an outstanding job.
"They are an ambitious team with an ambitious manager, it doesn't make it easy for us."
Bayern won the reverse clash 3-0 in November and enjoyed a stunning 6-0 home victory over Borussia Dortmund last time out in the league.
