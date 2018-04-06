Ben Arfa celebrates anniversary of his last PSG game

Hatem Ben Arfa celebrated an unusual anniversary as he mocked Paris Saint-Germain over his lack of playing time at the Ligue 1 giants.

It has been a year since out-of-favour Frenchman Ben Arfa last played for PSG – the 31-year-old made an outcast by head coach Unai Emery.

Ben Arfa's most recent appearance for the Ligue 1 leaders came in April last year, when he scored twice in a 4-0 rout of Avranches in the Coupe de France quarter-finals.

And Ben Arfa used social media to celebrate the milestone as he posted an image of himself with a cake and a candle to Instragram.

"Happy birthday to me. Celebrating one year in the cupboard," he wrote in the accompanying caption.

Former Lyon, Marseille and Nice star Ben Arfa has already announced that he will leave PSG at the end of the season.