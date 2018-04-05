Wenger expects Lacazette to hit top form

Arsene Wenger expects Alexandre Lacazette to find form in the final weeks of the season after recovering from a knee injury.
The Arsenal striker returned to action in Sunday's 3-0 win over Stoke City, having been sidelined since February following knee surgery, and marked his return by scoring a late penalty.
The France international is poised to make his first appearance of the season in the Europa League against CSKA Moscow on Thursday, with record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ineligible.
And Wenger believes Gunners fans will see the best of Lacazette in the coming games, now the former Lyon star is free of his knee troubles.
"I think so because I realise now when I see him in training that he was not himself for a while," said the Arsenal manager.
"It was not dramatically different before. He was a good player. But I think in the last seven or eight games he played, he was not completely free with his knee.
"Unfortunately, in our job you need your body and when you are not 100 per cent you cannot play well.
"It's good to have him back because it gives us different opportunities. Danny [Welbeck] is more a guy who goes behind, whereas Lacazette is more combination play, so to have both options is important."
What a feeling to be back at Home..— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) April 1, 2018
Thanks to all the fans for the support ! We Will need you until the end.. #COYG #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/u4lnw1JpdY
