Alexandre Lacazette acknowledged he was slightly frustrated to be substituted in Arsenal's 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow, as he chased his first hat-trick for the club.
Arsenal put one foot in the Europa League semi-finals with their impressive first-leg victory over the Russian side, with Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey getting two goals each.
But, unlike Ramsey, Lacazette was withdrawn with 16 minutes to go, denying him the chance to complete a hat-trick.
When asked about his frustrated expression while coming off, Lacazette told BT Sport with a smile: "Yeah, I wanted [to stay on] – like Rambo, I think.
"This wasn't the day for the first [hat-trick], but it's fine. I'm happy."
@LacazetteAlex #AFCvCSKA pic.twitter.com/p8EifkdkDn— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 5, 2018
Ramsey, however, was given the chance to play out the 90 minutes and he went agonisingly close to getting a treble, with only the post denying him late on.
"I like to make late runs into box," he said. "I had plenty of opportunities – I'm just happy contributing to the team and on another day I might've had a third, but it wasn't to be."
Arsenal head to Moscow next Thursday looking to make the most of their triumph, and Ramsey does not think the current political climate and strained relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom will have an impact on anything.
"No, of course not," Ramsey said. "We're going over there for a game of football, so we're looking forward to that."
|Two-goal Lacazette wanted to stay on
|Lingard confident of victory in Manchester derby
|Lazio 4 Red Bull Salzburg 2: Late drama sees Italians claim first-leg advantage
|Atletico Madrid 2 Sporting CP 0: Koke, Griezmann make defensive errors pay
|RB Leipzig 1 Marseille 0: Werner hands hosts first-leg advantage
|Arsenal 4 CSKA Moscow 1: Ramsey and Lacazette put Gunners in charge
|Gattuso demands trophies after signing AC Milan extension
|AC Milan´s former player foibles finally pay off with Gattuso
|Garde interested in bringing Ben Arfa to MLS
|Bullets sent to Italian referees association amid fan protests
|3-0 down to Liverpool? Been there, done that – Sevilla offer Man City hope
|Championship is not a problem – Scolari hints at West Brom offer
|Mario Rui will leave Napoli unless things change, agent warns
|Rush: Salah can emulate Messi & Ronaldo
|England´s Heaton close to Burnley return, Dyche reveals
|It happens – De Bruyne not bothered by hostile Anfield welcome
|Gattuso signs three-year AC Milan contract
|Carvalhal ´not discussing´ new Swansea contract
|Benteke in doubt for Palace´s trip to Bournemouth
|Hamann surprised by ´remarkable´ Salah
|Second knee surgery rules Conti out for six months
|Verratti, Draxler and Alves out for PSG
|Khedira denies confirming Can will join Juventus
|Liverpool face UEFA charges for damaging Manchester City bus
|Hamsik gifts record-equalling Napoli shirt to Maradona
|Qatar to feature in 2019 Copa America
|Demirbay commits to Hoffenheim with new four-year deal
|After Liverpool drubbing, Manchester City find ´perfect match´ with Tinder
|Ajax to name stadium after Johan Cruyff from next season
|Alexander-Arnold explains how Liverpool kept Sane quiet
|Manchester United don´t want to sell Martial to Juventus, says Deschamps
|Bayern Munich star Neuer trains with ball for first time in over six months
|I love this club – In-demand Umtiti sends message to Barcelona
|I wanted to play offensively – Mkhitaryan´s Man United dig
|Wenger expects Lacazette to hit top form
|It was an awesome goal – Masters champion Garcia wowed by Ronaldo
|Guadalajara 1 New York Red Bulls 0: Brizuela sinks MLS visitors
|Copa Libertadores Review: Boca, Gremio and Penarol open accounts
|I´d rather Europa League trophy than Champions League final loss – Simeone
|Guardiola: Manchester City have permission to believe
|Guardiola bemused by bus attack as City boss questions police
|Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
|Klopp not letting Salah pass himself fit
|Liverpool fans inspired us against Manchester City, insists Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Beating the best team in the world? Pretty good, says Klopp
|Ter Stegen brilliance and missed chances contributed to ´harsh´ Roma defeat - Di Francesco
|Klopp hits out at Premier League after Champions League win at Anfield
|Valverde lauds ´deserved´ Barcelona despite own goals
|Nothing is done - Rakitic urges Barcelona to go again in Rome
|Guardiola meddles his way towards Anfield mauling
|Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0: Klopp´s crop stun City in first leg at Anfield
|Barcelona 4 Roma 1: Suarez off the mark after own goals tee up win
|Spalletti upbeat despite Icardi´s off night in derby draw
|City slacker! Jesus´ heatmap sums up Manchester City´s miserable first half
|Inter in no rush on Icardi renewal
|Liverpool apologise after damage to Manchester City bus
|Barzagli injury adds to Juventus´ problems
|AC Milan 0 Inter 0: Scoreless derby keeps Nerazzurri on track for Champions League
|Messi, Busquets back for Barcelona´s Champions League clash with Roma
|Sterling benched against old club, Laporte to play left-back
|Real Madrid´s pass master: Isco matches Xavi in Champions League win over Juventus
|AFC Champions League Review: Ulsan crush Melbourne Victory to seal progression
|Juanfran ready to return for Atletico Madrid in Europa League
|Emery focused on Ligue 1 history not PSG future
|Herrera´s claim Toronto police assaulted America staff not reported
|Ivory Coast deny reports of De Boer appointment
|Garcia quits Greek champions Olympiacos
|Former England captain Wilkins dies aged 61
|Arsenal fans will return for Europa League tie - Wenger
|He´s up there with me - De Bruyne votes Salah for PFA Player of the Year
|Brandt commits to Leverkusen with contract extension
|Hummels clears the air with reported Bayern target Tuchel
|Try it from 40 metres! Ibrahimovic teases Ronaldo over wondergoal
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Klopp and Guardiola the unlikely Premier League flag-bearers
|Super Salah, Sane the assist king and a Brazilian battle - Liverpool v Manchester City in Opta numbe
|Free-scoring Liverpool host Manchester City, Roma face tough Barcelona test - Champions League in Op
|It´s never happened to me – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
|Montella: I still believe Sevilla can progress
|Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras, Libertad maintain perfect starts
|Toronto 3 America 1: Giovinco puts MLS champions on track for final
|Allegri: You have to applaud Ronaldo after wondergoal
|An overhead, free-kicks and backheels - 10 of Cristiano Ronaldo´s best goals
|My goal was more beautiful than Cristiano Ronaldo´s – Zidane
|Ronaldo: I didn´t expect to score overhead goal
|That´s not even fair! LeBron James lauds Cristiano Ronaldo´s ´nasty´ bicycle kick
|WATCH: Ronaldo scores memorable bicycle kick against Juventus
|Ronaldo´s ´PlayStation goal´ will go down in history, says Barzagli
|We need to improve – Heynckes expects better from below-par Bayern
|Ramos salutes ´terrifying´ Ronaldo after Juventus wondergoal