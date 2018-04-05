RB Leipzig 1 Marseille 0: Werner hands hosts first-leg advantage

Timo Werner struck the only goal of an entertaining first leg to hand RB Leipzig a narrow advantage over Marseille in their Europa League quarter-final.
The Germany international finished off a sweeping Leipzig move on the stroke of half-time, meaning Ralph Hasenhuttl's men will take a slender lead to the Stade Velodrome in a week's time.
Marseille will approach the second leg with optimism, however, after an enterprising display that was spoiled only by some wayward finishing.
Lucas Ocampos was particularly profligate, marring a fine individual performance, although Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi deserved credit for a string of saves that preserved a clean sheet.
The home side enjoyed the lion's share of possession in a first half initially short on goalmouth incident, yet Marseille created the better of the opportunities.
Gulacsi had to make a fine save after nine minutes to keep out Kostas Mitroglou's clever, flicked volley from Dimitri Payet's right-wing cross.
The impressive Naby Keita had a shot blocked by the Marseille defence at the other end with Ibrahima Konate nodding Emil Forsberg's teasing cross over the bar shortly afterwards.
Ocampos was posing plenty of problems down the Marseille left and his 41st-minute cross was only partially cleared, allowing Bouna Sarr to fire a volley into the turf and on to the bar.
The opening period really came to life in the closing seconds.
Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin was denied a penalty after going down easily when his better option was to shoot just six yards out with Marseille pouring forward on the counter.
Gulacsi denied Sarr and Ocampos in quick succession with the ball eventually falling to Forsberg, who immediately launched a rapid attack.
The Swede played in Werner who cut inside on to his left foot before drilling a shot low under Yohann Pele.
Timo #Werner loves a first-leg goal— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) April 5, 2018
#ExpeditionEuropa #UEL #RBLOM 1-0 pic.twitter.com/duMV9rBDyI
Marseille continued to threaten after the break and missed three excellent chances to level within 10 minutes of the restart.
Konate denied Ocampos after the Argentine found space inside the area before the former Monaco winger wasted an even better opportunity from the resulting corner, shooting inches wide after latching on to Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's clever backheel.
Marseille captain Payet then shot over the bar after finding space on the edge of the area.
With Leipzig seemingly content to sit on their lead, the visitors struggled to carve out any more clear-cut chances in the final half-hour but they will be confident of overturning this deficit on home soil.
|Two-goal Lacazette wanted to stay on
|Lingard confident of victory in Manchester derby
|Lazio 4 Red Bull Salzburg 2: Late drama sees Italians claim first-leg advantage
|Atletico Madrid 2 Sporting CP 0: Koke, Griezmann make defensive errors pay
|RB Leipzig 1 Marseille 0: Werner hands hosts first-leg advantage
|Arsenal 4 CSKA Moscow 1: Ramsey and Lacazette put Gunners in charge
|Gattuso demands trophies after signing AC Milan extension
|AC Milan´s former player foibles finally pay off with Gattuso
|Garde interested in bringing Ben Arfa to MLS
|Bullets sent to Italian referees association amid fan protests
|3-0 down to Liverpool? Been there, done that – Sevilla offer Man City hope
|Championship is not a problem – Scolari hints at West Brom offer
|Mario Rui will leave Napoli unless things change, agent warns
|Rush: Salah can emulate Messi & Ronaldo
|England´s Heaton close to Burnley return, Dyche reveals
|It happens – De Bruyne not bothered by hostile Anfield welcome
|Gattuso signs three-year AC Milan contract
|Carvalhal ´not discussing´ new Swansea contract
|Benteke in doubt for Palace´s trip to Bournemouth
|Hamann surprised by ´remarkable´ Salah
|Second knee surgery rules Conti out for six months
|Verratti, Draxler and Alves out for PSG
|Khedira denies confirming Can will join Juventus
|Liverpool face UEFA charges for damaging Manchester City bus
|Hamsik gifts record-equalling Napoli shirt to Maradona
|Qatar to feature in 2019 Copa America
|Demirbay commits to Hoffenheim with new four-year deal
|After Liverpool drubbing, Manchester City find ´perfect match´ with Tinder
|Ajax to name stadium after Johan Cruyff from next season
|Alexander-Arnold explains how Liverpool kept Sane quiet
|Manchester United don´t want to sell Martial to Juventus, says Deschamps
|Bayern Munich star Neuer trains with ball for first time in over six months
|I love this club – In-demand Umtiti sends message to Barcelona
|I wanted to play offensively – Mkhitaryan´s Man United dig
|Wenger expects Lacazette to hit top form
|It was an awesome goal – Masters champion Garcia wowed by Ronaldo
|Guadalajara 1 New York Red Bulls 0: Brizuela sinks MLS visitors
|Copa Libertadores Review: Boca, Gremio and Penarol open accounts
|I´d rather Europa League trophy than Champions League final loss – Simeone
|Guardiola: Manchester City have permission to believe
|Guardiola bemused by bus attack as City boss questions police
|Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
|Klopp not letting Salah pass himself fit
|Liverpool fans inspired us against Manchester City, insists Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Beating the best team in the world? Pretty good, says Klopp
|Ter Stegen brilliance and missed chances contributed to ´harsh´ Roma defeat - Di Francesco
|Klopp hits out at Premier League after Champions League win at Anfield
|Valverde lauds ´deserved´ Barcelona despite own goals
|Nothing is done - Rakitic urges Barcelona to go again in Rome
|Guardiola meddles his way towards Anfield mauling
|Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0: Klopp´s crop stun City in first leg at Anfield
|Barcelona 4 Roma 1: Suarez off the mark after own goals tee up win
|Spalletti upbeat despite Icardi´s off night in derby draw
|City slacker! Jesus´ heatmap sums up Manchester City´s miserable first half
|Inter in no rush on Icardi renewal
|Liverpool apologise after damage to Manchester City bus
|Barzagli injury adds to Juventus´ problems
|AC Milan 0 Inter 0: Scoreless derby keeps Nerazzurri on track for Champions League
|Messi, Busquets back for Barcelona´s Champions League clash with Roma
|Sterling benched against old club, Laporte to play left-back
|Real Madrid´s pass master: Isco matches Xavi in Champions League win over Juventus
|AFC Champions League Review: Ulsan crush Melbourne Victory to seal progression
|Juanfran ready to return for Atletico Madrid in Europa League
|Emery focused on Ligue 1 history not PSG future
|Herrera´s claim Toronto police assaulted America staff not reported
|Ivory Coast deny reports of De Boer appointment
|Garcia quits Greek champions Olympiacos
|Former England captain Wilkins dies aged 61
|Arsenal fans will return for Europa League tie - Wenger
|He´s up there with me - De Bruyne votes Salah for PFA Player of the Year
|Brandt commits to Leverkusen with contract extension
|Hummels clears the air with reported Bayern target Tuchel
|Try it from 40 metres! Ibrahimovic teases Ronaldo over wondergoal
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Klopp and Guardiola the unlikely Premier League flag-bearers
|Super Salah, Sane the assist king and a Brazilian battle - Liverpool v Manchester City in Opta numbe
|Free-scoring Liverpool host Manchester City, Roma face tough Barcelona test - Champions League in Op
|It´s never happened to me – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
|Montella: I still believe Sevilla can progress
|Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras, Libertad maintain perfect starts
|Toronto 3 America 1: Giovinco puts MLS champions on track for final
|Allegri: You have to applaud Ronaldo after wondergoal
|An overhead, free-kicks and backheels - 10 of Cristiano Ronaldo´s best goals
|My goal was more beautiful than Cristiano Ronaldo´s – Zidane
|Ronaldo: I didn´t expect to score overhead goal
|That´s not even fair! LeBron James lauds Cristiano Ronaldo´s ´nasty´ bicycle kick
|WATCH: Ronaldo scores memorable bicycle kick against Juventus
|Ronaldo´s ´PlayStation goal´ will go down in history, says Barzagli
|We need to improve – Heynckes expects better from below-par Bayern
|Ramos salutes ´terrifying´ Ronaldo after Juventus wondergoal