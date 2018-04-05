Liverpool fans inspired us against Manchester City, insists Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson praised Liverpool's fans after a raucous crowd at Anfield inspired their 3-0 victory over Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp's side are favourites to reach the last four of the Champions League after seeing off their domestic rivals in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.
Liverpool scored three goals in the opening half before defending resolutely after the break, giving them a sizeable cushion to take into next Tuesday's second leg in Manchester.
Oxlade-Chamberlain, who made it 2-0 with a long-range strike beyond City goalkeeper Ederson, admitted the home support was "unbelievable" - and not just during the game.
"It was a great start for us – going 3-0 up before half-time set us up brilliantly," the England international told BT Sport.
"We knew we had to start fast, but I don't think that was hard today with the atmosphere. From coming into the ground right through the warm-up, the fans were unbelievable out there.
"It got me going and I'm sure it got the rest of the boys going. We've won the game in the first half and then had to defend well in the second."
Allez Allez Allez#LIVMCI #UCL pic.twitter.com/Oh2UHdBfey— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2018
The England international found the net for the second time against City this season at Anfield, having also scored from distance in Liverpool's 4-3 Premier League triumph back in January.
"It was a good strike. The space just opened up for me," he added. "I've been working on that, on trying to do it more often. I showed myself that if it's on more often I can keep doing it."
Captain Henderson admitted the players were keen to capitalise on the energy inside the ground prior to kick-off.
City's team bus was damaged by projectiles on their arrival, an incident that led to the Merseyside club issuing a public apology, spoiling an otherwise memorable occasion at the famous stadium.
"We knew the atmosphere would be brilliant, and it was. We had to make the most of that," Henderson said.
"We were on the front foot, [playing at a] high intensity. In the second half they obviously came at us a bit more and we dropped deep at times, which we didn't really want to do, but we defended brilliantly.
"It's only the first leg, so we need to make sure we do it again away."
0 - Manchester City failed to direct a single shot on target in a game for the first time since 26th October 2016 (v Man Utd in the League Cup). Blunt.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2018
However, Henderson will miss the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium after picking up a booking for a foul on former team-mate Raheem Sterling in the closing minutes.
"I felt as though I could win the ball. I thought Raheem hadn't really seen me, but he got there first," he said.
"He [the referee] gave me a booking, but I was a bit disappointed because I hadn't conceded many fouls during the game.
"But we've got a great squad and I'm sure we can go there [to the Etihad Stadium] and put in a good performance."
|Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
|Klopp not letting Salah pass himself fit
|Liverpool fans inspired us against Manchester City, insists Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Beating the best team in the world? Pretty good, says Klopp
|Ter Stegen brilliance and missed chances contributed to ´harsh´ Roma defeat - Di Francesco
|Klopp hits out at Premier League after Champions League win at Anfield
|Valverde lauds ´deserved´ Barcelona despite own goals
|Nothing is done - Rakitic urges Barcelona to go again in Rome
|Guardiola meddles his way towards Anfield mauling
|Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0: Klopp´s crop stun City in first leg at Anfield
|Barcelona 4 Roma 1: Suarez off the mark after own goals tee up win
|Spalletti upbeat despite Icardi´s off night in derby draw
|City slacker! Jesus´ heatmap sums up Manchester City´s miserable first half
|Inter in no rush on Icardi renewal
|Liverpool apologise after damage to Manchester City bus
|Barzagli injury adds to Juventus´ problems
|AC Milan 0 Inter 0: Scoreless derby keeps Nerazzurri on track for Champions League
|Messi, Busquets back for Barcelona´s Champions League clash with Roma
|Sterling benched against old club, Laporte to play left-back
|Real Madrid´s pass master: Isco matches Xavi in Champions League win over Juventus
|AFC Champions League Review: Ulsan crush Melbourne Victory to seal progression
|Juanfran ready to return for Atletico Madrid in Europa League
|Emery focused on Ligue 1 history not PSG future
|Herrera´s claim Toronto police assaulted America staff not reported
|Ivory Coast deny reports of De Boer appointment
|Garcia quits Greek champions Olympiacos
|Former England captain Wilkins dies aged 61
|Arsenal fans will return for Europa League tie - Wenger
|He´s up there with me - De Bruyne votes Salah for PFA Player of the Year
|Brandt commits to Leverkusen with contract extension
|Hummels clears the air with reported Bayern target Tuchel
|Try it from 40 metres! Ibrahimovic teases Ronaldo over wondergoal
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Klopp and Guardiola the unlikely Premier League flag-bearers
|Super Salah, Sane the assist king and a Brazilian battle - Liverpool v Manchester City in Opta numbe
|Free-scoring Liverpool host Manchester City, Roma face tough Barcelona test - Champions League in Op
|It´s never happened to me – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
|Montella: I still believe Sevilla can progress
|Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras, Libertad maintain perfect starts
|Toronto 3 America 1: Giovinco puts MLS champions on track for final
|Allegri: You have to applaud Ronaldo after wondergoal
|An overhead, free-kicks and backheels - 10 of Cristiano Ronaldo´s best goals
|My goal was more beautiful than Cristiano Ronaldo´s – Zidane
|Ronaldo: I didn´t expect to score overhead goal
|That´s not even fair! LeBron James lauds Cristiano Ronaldo´s ´nasty´ bicycle kick
|WATCH: Ronaldo scores memorable bicycle kick against Juventus
|Ronaldo´s ´PlayStation goal´ will go down in history, says Barzagli
|We need to improve – Heynckes expects better from below-par Bayern
|Ramos salutes ´terrifying´ Ronaldo after Juventus wondergoal
|Championship review: Aston Villa, Fulham keep the pressure on as Wolves are held at home
|Buffon compares Ronaldo to Pele and Maradona after Champions League stunner
|Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2: Bundesliga giants battle back to win in Spain
|Juventus 0 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo magic puts holders in command
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Jazira leave it late to secure qualification
|Ronaldo sets new Champions League record with goal against Juve
|De Bruyne grateful for Silva as City pair achieve gold standard
|Bend it like Sergio? Watch Ramos score from behind the goal in Real Madrid training
|Isco starts ahead of Bale against Juventus
|If City change, they´ll think I´m scared – Guardiola won´t go defensive at Liverpool
|Kohfeldt signs long-term contract with Werder Bremen
|Aguero still sidelined for Champions League trip to Anfield
|Salah would not get a game at Real Madrid, claims Charlie Adam
|We must write our own Liverpool history - Klopp issues rallying cry
|Valverde optimistic on new Umtiti contract
|Gattuso displeased with Bonucci´s transfer comments
|Valverde hints Messi and Busquets could start against Roma
|Lallana could still play again this season, insists Klopp
|Messi easier to defend than Griezmann, says Jesus
|Herrera: McTominay can replace Carrick at United
|Crespo excited by Inter revival
|Allegri to head abroad when he leaves Juventus
|Lampard likens City star Sane with United legend Giggs
|Manolas accepts ´there´s no way to stop´ Messi
|Matip out for rest of season with thigh injury
|Klopp: Salah 100 per cent deserves PFA Player of the Year award
|Salah´s PFA chances depend on Champions League, believes Souness
|Higuain´s father blames Florentino Perez for Real Madrid exit
|Roma must park the bus against Barca, says Tacchinardi
|Gundogan indebted to Klopp
|Heynckes on historic streak, Ronaldo plots another Juve raid - Champions League in Opta numbers
|De Bruyne v Salah - the player of the year debate
|Man United returning to USA for pre-season tour
|Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be stopped – Zoff
|Casillas tastes defeat in 1000th match
|I can´t be compared with Salah, says De Bruyne