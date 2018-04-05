Related

Liverpool face UEFA charges for damaging Manchester City bus

5 April 2018 15:55

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool after fans caused damage to the Manchester City team bus ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final clash.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been charged with four breaches of disciplinary regulations relating to the behaviour of their fans before and during the 3-0 victory at Anfield.

"The charges of acts of damage and crowd disturbances relate to incidents involving the Manchester City FC team bus," UEFA said in a statement.

Liverpool were also charged over the setting off of fireworks and throwing of objects. The case will be heard by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31.

City's team coach was targeted by a number of Liverpool fans as it made its way towards the stadium, with flares and bottles thrown at windows. A replacement vehicle had to be used for the journey back to Manchester.

Liverpool and Klopp apologised to City before kick-off but manager Pep Guardiola was angry that police did not do more to prevent the incident, given there had been warnings of possible trouble.

"Yesterday you explained about that, it is going to happen, and it happened. I didn't expect that. I am new here," Guardiola said after the match.

"Normally when the police know that is going to happen, they try to avoid it happening. I did not expect that from the Liverpool side, from the people.

"One year ago, something happened in Dortmund. We come here to play football and I don't understand this kind of situation.

"The bus is destroyed. I didn't expect that a club as prestigious as Liverpool would do these kind of things. Of course, it is not Liverpool, it is the people – it was not only one, only two, only three. Hopefully it doesn't happen again."

 

