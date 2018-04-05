Related

Article

I love this club – In-demand Umtiti sends message to Barcelona

5 April 2018 10:31

In-demand Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti insists he loves playing for the club, despite reports he could leave at the end of the season.

The centre-back claims he is a target for a number of teams in Europe, with Manchester United said to be among those with the strongest interest in his signature.

Umtiti has three years to run on his contract, but there are suggestions the likes of United could take advantage of his relatively low release clause of €60million.

The France international celebrated Barca's second goal of Wednesday's 4-1 win over Roma by pointing to the badge on his shirt, though – a gesture he says was to underline his commitment to the club.

"The celebration was to say that I love this club," he said.

"I just focus on playing, on getting 100 per cent out of myself and doing well at a club like Barca."

Umtiti, who signed from Lyon in July 2016 in a €25m deal, won the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey in his first season at Camp Nou.

Barca officials are reportedly eager to negotiate a new contract that would include a significant increase to the 24-year-old's buyout clause, although the player himself stated in the past week that no talks have yet taken place.

Sponsored links

Thursday 5 April

10:31 I love this club – In-demand Umtiti sends message to Barcelona
09:38 I wanted to play offensively – Mkhitaryan´s Man United dig
08:56 Wenger expects Lacazette to hit top form
07:42 It was an awesome goal – Masters champion Garcia wowed by Ronaldo
07:04 Guadalajara 1 New York Red Bulls 0: Brizuela sinks MLS visitors
05:14 Copa Libertadores Review: Boca, Gremio and Penarol open accounts
04:17 I´d rather Europa League trophy than Champions League final loss – Simeone
01:23 Guardiola: Manchester City have permission to believe
01:22 Guardiola bemused by bus attack as City boss questions police
01:03 Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
00:47 Klopp not letting Salah pass himself fit
00:44 Liverpool fans inspired us against Manchester City, insists Oxlade-Chamberlain
00:29 Beating the best team in the world? Pretty good, says Klopp
00:12 Ter Stegen brilliance and missed chances contributed to ´harsh´ Roma defeat - Di Francesco
00:04 Klopp hits out at Premier League after Champions League win at Anfield
00:01 Valverde lauds ´deserved´ Barcelona despite own goals

Wednesday 4 April

23:31 Nothing is done - Rakitic urges Barcelona to go again in Rome
23:18 Guardiola meddles his way towards Anfield mauling
22:43 Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0: Klopp´s crop stun City in first leg at Anfield
22:41 Barcelona 4 Roma 1: Suarez off the mark after own goals tee up win
22:23 Spalletti upbeat despite Icardi´s off night in derby draw
22:09 City slacker! Jesus´ heatmap sums up Manchester City´s miserable first half
21:26 Inter in no rush on Icardi renewal
20:51 Liverpool apologise after damage to Manchester City bus
20:44 Barzagli injury adds to Juventus´ problems
20:39 AC Milan 0 Inter 0: Scoreless derby keeps Nerazzurri on track for Champions League
19:54 Messi, Busquets back for Barcelona´s Champions League clash with Roma
19:51 Sterling benched against old club, Laporte to play left-back
18:39 Real Madrid´s pass master: Isco matches Xavi in Champions League win over Juventus
17:41 AFC Champions League Review: Ulsan crush Melbourne Victory to seal progression
16:50 Juanfran ready to return for Atletico Madrid in Europa League
16:38 Emery focused on Ligue 1 history not PSG future
16:25 Herrera´s claim Toronto police assaulted America staff not reported
16:15 Ivory Coast deny reports of De Boer appointment
15:56 Garcia quits Greek champions Olympiacos
15:42 Former England captain Wilkins dies aged 61
14:47 Arsenal fans will return for Europa League tie - Wenger
13:10 He´s up there with me - De Bruyne votes Salah for PFA Player of the Year
11:45 Brandt commits to Leverkusen with contract extension
11:24 Hummels clears the air with reported Bayern target Tuchel
10:32 Try it from 40 metres! Ibrahimovic teases Ronaldo over wondergoal
10:14 Liverpool v Manchester City: Klopp and Guardiola the unlikely Premier League flag-bearers
09:30 Super Salah, Sane the assist king and a Brazilian battle - Liverpool v Manchester City in Opta numbe
09:00 Free-scoring Liverpool host Manchester City, Roma face tough Barcelona test - Champions League in Op
07:29 It´s never happened to me – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
07:01 Montella: I still believe Sevilla can progress
05:20 Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras, Libertad maintain perfect starts
04:05 Toronto 3 America 1: Giovinco puts MLS champions on track for final
03:30 Allegri: You have to applaud Ronaldo after wondergoal
02:14 An overhead, free-kicks and backheels - 10 of Cristiano Ronaldo´s best goals
02:01 My goal was more beautiful than Cristiano Ronaldo´s – Zidane
01:25 Ronaldo: I didn´t expect to score overhead goal
01:13 That´s not even fair! LeBron James lauds Cristiano Ronaldo´s ´nasty´ bicycle kick
01:04 WATCH: Ronaldo scores memorable bicycle kick against Juventus
00:46 Ronaldo´s ´PlayStation goal´ will go down in history, says Barzagli
00:20 We need to improve – Heynckes expects better from below-par Bayern
00:12 Ramos salutes ´terrifying´ Ronaldo after Juventus wondergoal

Tuesday 3 April

23:51 Championship review: Aston Villa, Fulham keep the pressure on as Wolves are held at home
23:36 Buffon compares Ronaldo to Pele and Maradona after Champions League stunner
22:43 Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2: Bundesliga giants battle back to win in Spain
22:37 Juventus 0 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo magic puts holders in command
21:29 AFC Champions League Review: Al Jazira leave it late to secure qualification
21:25 Ronaldo sets new Champions League record with goal against Juve
20:39 De Bruyne grateful for Silva as City pair achieve gold standard
20:17 Bend it like Sergio? Watch Ramos score from behind the goal in Real Madrid training
19:48 Isco starts ahead of Bale against Juventus
19:13 If City change, they´ll think I´m scared – Guardiola won´t go defensive at Liverpool
19:03 Kohfeldt signs long-term contract with Werder Bremen
18:26 Aguero still sidelined for Champions League trip to Anfield
18:07 Salah would not get a game at Real Madrid, claims Charlie Adam
17:45 We must write our own Liverpool history - Klopp issues rallying cry
17:30 Valverde optimistic on new Umtiti contract
17:13 Gattuso displeased with Bonucci´s transfer comments
17:03 Valverde hints Messi and Busquets could start against Roma
16:20 Lallana could still play again this season, insists Klopp
16:13 Messi easier to defend than Griezmann, says Jesus
16:06 Herrera: McTominay can replace Carrick at United
15:49 Crespo excited by Inter revival
14:12 Allegri to head abroad when he leaves Juventus
14:01 Lampard likens City star Sane with United legend Giggs
13:13 Manolas accepts ´there´s no way to stop´ Messi
13:07 Matip out for rest of season with thigh injury
12:54 Klopp: Salah 100 per cent deserves PFA Player of the Year award
11:55 Salah´s PFA chances depend on Champions League, believes Souness
11:17 Higuain´s father blames Florentino Perez for Real Madrid exit
10:41 Roma must park the bus against Barca, says Tacchinardi
09:11 Gundogan indebted to Klopp
09:00 Heynckes on historic streak, Ronaldo plots another Juve raid - Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 De Bruyne v Salah - the player of the year debate
07:16 Man United returning to USA for pre-season tour
03:36 Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be stopped – Zoff
02:37 Casillas tastes defeat in 1000th match
02:08 I can´t be compared with Salah, says De Bruyne

Facebook

18+ GambleAware