Atletico Madrid 2 Sporting CP 0: Koke, Griezmann make defensive errors pay

Koke scored Atletico Madrid's quickest ever Europa League goal after just 22 seconds in an accomplished 2-0 quarter-final first-leg win over a sloppy Sporting CP at Wanda Metropolitano on Thursday.
The Spain midfielder punished Sebastian Coates' error to net the opener immediately after kick-off, setting the hosts on their way to a fifth successive victory in this year's competition.
In truth, it was made it easy for Diego Simeone's side, Jeremy Mathieu gifting Atleti a second, Antoine Griezmann's fourth goal in as many club outings arriving late in the first half.
The Portuguese outfit created occasional opportunities to snatch a handy away goal – substitute Fredy Montero notably blazing over at the death - but while both teams finished third in their respective Champions League groups, there was a clear gulf in quality.
Indeed, the last time these teams met in the Europa League, it was the Rojiblancos who went on to lift the trophy in the inaugural 2009-10 tournament.
And Simeone, who led Atleti to a second triumph three years later, will be confident of booking a place in the final four when they reconvene for the return leg in Lisbon next Thursday.
22 - Koke has scored the @atletienglish fastest goal in Europa League . Express pic.twitter.com/klpcXv8mbH— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 5, 2018
Jorge Jesus spoke pre-match of being underdogs against the two-time tournament winners, but the Sporting boss will still have expected better than to cough up a cheap first-minute goal.
Ex-Liverpool defender Coates was the culprit as his panicked sideways pass was picked off Diego Costa, who squeezed a pass through for Koke to slide into the bottom corner.
Rui Patricio prevented a stunned Sporting from falling further behind moments later as he palmed clear Diego Godin's firm header from Koke's corner.
The visitors steadied after those haphazard early exchanges and could well have been level just beyond the half-hour mark. Gelson Martins scampered onto an incisive Bruno Fernandes pass from deep but, slightly unbalanced by Godin's faint tug, he telegraphed a finish that Jan Oblak saved low to his left.
He was made to pay for that miss five minutes before the break, as Griezmann this time pounced on Mathieu's loose touch, hared into the area and fired clinically to Patricio's left.
Was there any ever doubt?— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 5, 2018
Griezmann's 24th goal of the season #UEL pic.twitter.com/ZRBcGsRsgz
Though half-time was fast approaching, Jesus was not prepared to wait for the interval in replacing midfielder William Carvalho with the more attack-minded Marcos Acuna.
He may have considered dragging Coates when the defender's nightmare continued with a missed clearance at the start of the second half, although his embarrassment was to be shared by Costa as the striker failed to round Patricio in a one-on-one.
Sporting's frustration began to show with Cristiano Piccini, Bas Dost and Fabio Coentrao all shown yellow cards for rash challenges, the latter's ruling him out of the second leg.
Patricio did well to deny Juanfran from a narrow angle with one final Atleti chance late in the contest, before Montero wasted a gilt-edged opportunity to grab an away goal after Oblak failed to hold Bryan Ruiz's initial effort.
But neither incident will mean much in the context of the tie if Jesus does not solve his side's defensive problems in next week's reverse fixture.
|Two-goal Lacazette wanted to stay on
|Lingard confident of victory in Manchester derby
|Lazio 4 Red Bull Salzburg 2: Late drama sees Italians claim first-leg advantage
|Atletico Madrid 2 Sporting CP 0: Koke, Griezmann make defensive errors pay
|RB Leipzig 1 Marseille 0: Werner hands hosts first-leg advantage
|Arsenal 4 CSKA Moscow 1: Ramsey and Lacazette put Gunners in charge
|Gattuso demands trophies after signing AC Milan extension
|AC Milan´s former player foibles finally pay off with Gattuso
|Garde interested in bringing Ben Arfa to MLS
|Bullets sent to Italian referees association amid fan protests
|3-0 down to Liverpool? Been there, done that – Sevilla offer Man City hope
|Championship is not a problem – Scolari hints at West Brom offer
|Mario Rui will leave Napoli unless things change, agent warns
|Rush: Salah can emulate Messi & Ronaldo
|England´s Heaton close to Burnley return, Dyche reveals
|It happens – De Bruyne not bothered by hostile Anfield welcome
|Gattuso signs three-year AC Milan contract
|Carvalhal ´not discussing´ new Swansea contract
|Benteke in doubt for Palace´s trip to Bournemouth
|Hamann surprised by ´remarkable´ Salah
|Second knee surgery rules Conti out for six months
|Verratti, Draxler and Alves out for PSG
|Khedira denies confirming Can will join Juventus
|Liverpool face UEFA charges for damaging Manchester City bus
|Hamsik gifts record-equalling Napoli shirt to Maradona
|Qatar to feature in 2019 Copa America
|Demirbay commits to Hoffenheim with new four-year deal
|After Liverpool drubbing, Manchester City find ´perfect match´ with Tinder
|Ajax to name stadium after Johan Cruyff from next season
|Alexander-Arnold explains how Liverpool kept Sane quiet
|Manchester United don´t want to sell Martial to Juventus, says Deschamps
|Bayern Munich star Neuer trains with ball for first time in over six months
|I love this club – In-demand Umtiti sends message to Barcelona
|I wanted to play offensively – Mkhitaryan´s Man United dig
|Wenger expects Lacazette to hit top form
|It was an awesome goal – Masters champion Garcia wowed by Ronaldo
|Guadalajara 1 New York Red Bulls 0: Brizuela sinks MLS visitors
|Copa Libertadores Review: Boca, Gremio and Penarol open accounts
|I´d rather Europa League trophy than Champions League final loss – Simeone
|Guardiola: Manchester City have permission to believe
|Guardiola bemused by bus attack as City boss questions police
|Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
|Klopp not letting Salah pass himself fit
|Liverpool fans inspired us against Manchester City, insists Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Beating the best team in the world? Pretty good, says Klopp
|Ter Stegen brilliance and missed chances contributed to ´harsh´ Roma defeat - Di Francesco
|Klopp hits out at Premier League after Champions League win at Anfield
|Valverde lauds ´deserved´ Barcelona despite own goals
|Nothing is done - Rakitic urges Barcelona to go again in Rome
|Guardiola meddles his way towards Anfield mauling
|Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0: Klopp´s crop stun City in first leg at Anfield
|Barcelona 4 Roma 1: Suarez off the mark after own goals tee up win
|Spalletti upbeat despite Icardi´s off night in derby draw
|City slacker! Jesus´ heatmap sums up Manchester City´s miserable first half
|Inter in no rush on Icardi renewal
|Liverpool apologise after damage to Manchester City bus
|Barzagli injury adds to Juventus´ problems
|AC Milan 0 Inter 0: Scoreless derby keeps Nerazzurri on track for Champions League
|Messi, Busquets back for Barcelona´s Champions League clash with Roma
|Sterling benched against old club, Laporte to play left-back
|Real Madrid´s pass master: Isco matches Xavi in Champions League win over Juventus
|AFC Champions League Review: Ulsan crush Melbourne Victory to seal progression
|Juanfran ready to return for Atletico Madrid in Europa League
|Emery focused on Ligue 1 history not PSG future
|Herrera´s claim Toronto police assaulted America staff not reported
|Ivory Coast deny reports of De Boer appointment
|Garcia quits Greek champions Olympiacos
|Former England captain Wilkins dies aged 61
|Arsenal fans will return for Europa League tie - Wenger
|He´s up there with me - De Bruyne votes Salah for PFA Player of the Year
|Brandt commits to Leverkusen with contract extension
|Hummels clears the air with reported Bayern target Tuchel
|Try it from 40 metres! Ibrahimovic teases Ronaldo over wondergoal
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Klopp and Guardiola the unlikely Premier League flag-bearers
|Super Salah, Sane the assist king and a Brazilian battle - Liverpool v Manchester City in Opta numbe
|Free-scoring Liverpool host Manchester City, Roma face tough Barcelona test - Champions League in Op
|It´s never happened to me – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
|Montella: I still believe Sevilla can progress
|Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras, Libertad maintain perfect starts
|Toronto 3 America 1: Giovinco puts MLS champions on track for final
|Allegri: You have to applaud Ronaldo after wondergoal
|An overhead, free-kicks and backheels - 10 of Cristiano Ronaldo´s best goals
|My goal was more beautiful than Cristiano Ronaldo´s – Zidane
|Ronaldo: I didn´t expect to score overhead goal
|That´s not even fair! LeBron James lauds Cristiano Ronaldo´s ´nasty´ bicycle kick
|WATCH: Ronaldo scores memorable bicycle kick against Juventus
|Ronaldo´s ´PlayStation goal´ will go down in history, says Barzagli
|We need to improve – Heynckes expects better from below-par Bayern
|Ramos salutes ´terrifying´ Ronaldo after Juventus wondergoal