Manchester City's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday was far from their "perfect match", but they claim to have found it in a commercial partnership with Tinder.
The popular dating app has joined forces with City and the pair shouted about their new relationship from above the rooftops with a branded blimp taking to the Manchester skies on Thursday.
"We believe this will be a perfect match for Tinder and for City," said City Football Group's chief commercial officer Tom Glick.
Pep Guardiola will be hoping City can swipe their Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat right out of their minds and claim the Premier League title by defeating arch-rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Calling all football fans Get ready for the #perfectmatch ! Tinder has taken to the skies to say we swipe right on Manchester City FC. Join us as we kick off an exciting new partnership with @ManCity and Cityzens all over the world. It’s going to be a game changer pic.twitter.com/ds9RNZkK3y— Tinder (@Tinder) April 5, 2018
|Hamsik gifts record-equalling Napoli shirt to Maradona
|Qatar to feature in 2019 Copa America
|Demirbay commits to Hoffenheim with new four-year deal
|After Liverpool drubbing, Manchester City find ´perfect match´ with Tinder
|Ajax to name stadium after Johan Cruyff from next season
|Alexander-Arnold explains how Liverpool kept Sane quiet
|Manchester United don´t want to sell Martial to Juventus, says Deschamps
|Bayern Munich star Neuer trains with ball for first time in over six months
|I love this club – In-demand Umtiti sends message to Barcelona
|I wanted to play offensively – Mkhitaryan´s Man United dig
|Wenger expects Lacazette to hit top form
|It was an awesome goal – Masters champion Garcia wowed by Ronaldo
|Guadalajara 1 New York Red Bulls 0: Brizuela sinks MLS visitors
|Copa Libertadores Review: Boca, Gremio and Penarol open accounts
|I´d rather Europa League trophy than Champions League final loss – Simeone
|Guardiola: Manchester City have permission to believe
|Guardiola bemused by bus attack as City boss questions police
|Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
|Klopp not letting Salah pass himself fit
|Liverpool fans inspired us against Manchester City, insists Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Beating the best team in the world? Pretty good, says Klopp
|Ter Stegen brilliance and missed chances contributed to ´harsh´ Roma defeat - Di Francesco
|Klopp hits out at Premier League after Champions League win at Anfield
|Valverde lauds ´deserved´ Barcelona despite own goals
|Nothing is done - Rakitic urges Barcelona to go again in Rome
|Guardiola meddles his way towards Anfield mauling
|Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0: Klopp´s crop stun City in first leg at Anfield
|Barcelona 4 Roma 1: Suarez off the mark after own goals tee up win
|Spalletti upbeat despite Icardi´s off night in derby draw
|City slacker! Jesus´ heatmap sums up Manchester City´s miserable first half
|Inter in no rush on Icardi renewal
|Liverpool apologise after damage to Manchester City bus
|Barzagli injury adds to Juventus´ problems
|AC Milan 0 Inter 0: Scoreless derby keeps Nerazzurri on track for Champions League
|Messi, Busquets back for Barcelona´s Champions League clash with Roma
|Sterling benched against old club, Laporte to play left-back
|Real Madrid´s pass master: Isco matches Xavi in Champions League win over Juventus
|AFC Champions League Review: Ulsan crush Melbourne Victory to seal progression
|Juanfran ready to return for Atletico Madrid in Europa League
|Emery focused on Ligue 1 history not PSG future
|Herrera´s claim Toronto police assaulted America staff not reported
|Ivory Coast deny reports of De Boer appointment
|Garcia quits Greek champions Olympiacos
|Former England captain Wilkins dies aged 61
|Arsenal fans will return for Europa League tie - Wenger
|He´s up there with me - De Bruyne votes Salah for PFA Player of the Year
|Brandt commits to Leverkusen with contract extension
|Hummels clears the air with reported Bayern target Tuchel
|Try it from 40 metres! Ibrahimovic teases Ronaldo over wondergoal
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Klopp and Guardiola the unlikely Premier League flag-bearers
|Super Salah, Sane the assist king and a Brazilian battle - Liverpool v Manchester City in Opta numbe
|Free-scoring Liverpool host Manchester City, Roma face tough Barcelona test - Champions League in Op
|It´s never happened to me – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
|Montella: I still believe Sevilla can progress
|Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras, Libertad maintain perfect starts
|Toronto 3 America 1: Giovinco puts MLS champions on track for final
|Allegri: You have to applaud Ronaldo after wondergoal
|An overhead, free-kicks and backheels - 10 of Cristiano Ronaldo´s best goals
|My goal was more beautiful than Cristiano Ronaldo´s – Zidane
|Ronaldo: I didn´t expect to score overhead goal
|That´s not even fair! LeBron James lauds Cristiano Ronaldo´s ´nasty´ bicycle kick
|WATCH: Ronaldo scores memorable bicycle kick against Juventus
|Ronaldo´s ´PlayStation goal´ will go down in history, says Barzagli
|We need to improve – Heynckes expects better from below-par Bayern
|Ramos salutes ´terrifying´ Ronaldo after Juventus wondergoal
|Championship review: Aston Villa, Fulham keep the pressure on as Wolves are held at home
|Buffon compares Ronaldo to Pele and Maradona after Champions League stunner
|Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2: Bundesliga giants battle back to win in Spain
|Juventus 0 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo magic puts holders in command
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Jazira leave it late to secure qualification
|Ronaldo sets new Champions League record with goal against Juve
|De Bruyne grateful for Silva as City pair achieve gold standard
|Bend it like Sergio? Watch Ramos score from behind the goal in Real Madrid training
|Isco starts ahead of Bale against Juventus
|If City change, they´ll think I´m scared – Guardiola won´t go defensive at Liverpool
|Kohfeldt signs long-term contract with Werder Bremen
|Aguero still sidelined for Champions League trip to Anfield
|Salah would not get a game at Real Madrid, claims Charlie Adam
|We must write our own Liverpool history - Klopp issues rallying cry
|Valverde optimistic on new Umtiti contract
|Gattuso displeased with Bonucci´s transfer comments
|Valverde hints Messi and Busquets could start against Roma
|Lallana could still play again this season, insists Klopp
|Messi easier to defend than Griezmann, says Jesus
|Herrera: McTominay can replace Carrick at United
|Crespo excited by Inter revival
|Allegri to head abroad when he leaves Juventus
|Lampard likens City star Sane with United legend Giggs
|Manolas accepts ´there´s no way to stop´ Messi
|Matip out for rest of season with thigh injury
|Klopp: Salah 100 per cent deserves PFA Player of the Year award
|Salah´s PFA chances depend on Champions League, believes Souness
|Higuain´s father blames Florentino Perez for Real Madrid exit
|Roma must park the bus against Barca, says Tacchinardi
|Gundogan indebted to Klopp
|Heynckes on historic streak, Ronaldo plots another Juve raid - Champions League in Opta numbers
|De Bruyne v Salah - the player of the year debate
|Man United returning to USA for pre-season tour
|Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be stopped – Zoff
|Casillas tastes defeat in 1000th match
|I can´t be compared with Salah, says De Bruyne