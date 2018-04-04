WATCH: Ronaldo scores memorable bicycle kick against Juventus

It has already been described as a "PlayStation goal" and one that will "go down in history" in the Champions League.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo himself has admitted he did not expect to score his spectacular second in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Juventus.

Having broken the deadlock in Turin on Tuesday to become the first player to score in 10 consecutive games in the competition, Ronaldo buried his 39th goal of the season in incredible fashion, meeting Dani Carvajal's cross with an acrobatic bicycle kick that left goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon motionless.

The goal even earned applause from the home fans in scenes reminiscent of Ronaldo's Brazilian namesake, who was given a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd after scoring a hat-trick against Manchester United back in 2003.

Was this the 33-year-old's best finish ever? Judge for yourself in the video below...