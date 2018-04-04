Toronto 3 America 1: Giovinco puts MLS champions on track for final

Toronto drew first blood against America in their CONCACAF Champions League semi-final, claiming an impressive 3-1 victory over the Mexican giants.
Sebastian Giovinco inspired Toronto, the former Juventus forward opening the scoring before goals from Jozy Altidore and Ashtone Morgan settled Tuesday's entertaining opening leg.
MLS champions Toronto made a dream start at BMO Field when Giovinco converted a ninth-minute penalty.
America – the most successful club in the competition with seven titles – were left enraged over the call after Giovinco – who fired his spot-kick straight down the middle – had been fouled inside the area.
.@RocketLeague Replay 9': @torontofc's Sebastian Giovinco draws a penalty as Edson Alvarez fouls him in the box #SCCL2018 pic.twitter.com/xImWU2ZcGm— Concacaf (@Concacaf) April 4, 2018
Toronto's lead was short-lived, however, following Andres Ibarguen's stunning solo equaliser.
Ibarguen netted the priceless away goal when he sliced through Toronto's defence with ease in the 21st minute.
Toronto reclaimed the lead on the stroke of half-time thanks to Altidore, who outmuscled his opponent before finishing coolly past America goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin.
.@RocketLeague Replay 43': Jozy Altidore gives @torontofc the 2-1 lead over @ClubAmerica after a fantastic assist by Giovinco! #SCCL2018 pic.twitter.com/XPg1k6N39T— Concacaf (@Concacaf) April 4, 2018
And Toronto sealed the triumph approaching the hour-mark – Morgan on hand to convert from inside the six-yard box.
America will try to overturn the two-goal deficit when they host Toronto on April 10.
