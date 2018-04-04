Raheem Sterling has been named on the bench by Pep Guardiola for Manchester City's Champions League clash against his former club Liverpool.
Despite Sergio Aguero being ruled out due to injury, Guardiola has opted to include Sterling - who has 21 goals in all competitions this season - among his substitutes.
Gabriel Jesus is in the City side with support set to come from Leroy Sane and Player of the Year contenders David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.
Aymeric Laporte appears set to line up on the left side of defence for City, as he did in their weekend win over Everton, in the continued absence of Benjamin Mendy.
How we're lining-up at Anfield tonight!— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 4, 2018
City XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Jesus
Subs | Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko#lfcvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/wEeldnQ8F7
With Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez unavailable, Liverpool partner Dejan Lovren with Virgil van Dijk at the back, with teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.
Defensive injuries mean Jurgen Klopp has called up 19-year-old defender Conor Masterson, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Anfield club.
Tonight's team to face @ManCity...#LIVMCI #UCL pic.twitter.com/mJlp0yez4M— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2018
|Inter in no rush on Icardi renewal
|Liverpool apologise after damage to Manchester City bus
|Barzagli injury adds to Juventus´ problems
|AC Milan 0 Inter 0: Scoreless derby keeps Nerazzurri on track for Champions League
|Messi, Busquets back for Barcelona´s Champions League clash with Roma
|Sterling benched against old club, Laporte to play left-back
|Real Madrid´s pass master: Isco matches Xavi in Champions League win over Juventus
|AFC Champions League Review: Ulsan crush Melbourne Victory to seal progression
|Juanfran ready to return for Atletico Madrid in Europa League
|Emery focused on Ligue 1 history not PSG future
|Herrera´s claim Toronto police assaulted America staff not reported
|Ivory Coast deny reports of De Boer appointment
|Garcia quits Greek champions Olympiacos
|Former England captain Wilkins dies aged 61
|Arsenal fans will return for Europa League tie - Wenger
|He´s up there with me - De Bruyne votes Salah for PFA Player of the Year
|Brandt commits to Leverkusen with contract extension
|Hummels clears the air with reported Bayern target Tuchel
|Try it from 40 metres! Ibrahimovic teases Ronaldo over wondergoal
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Klopp and Guardiola the unlikely Premier League flag-bearers
|Super Salah, Sane the assist king and a Brazilian battle - Liverpool v Manchester City in Opta numbe
|Free-scoring Liverpool host Manchester City, Roma face tough Barcelona test - Champions League in Op
|It´s never happened to me – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
|Montella: I still believe Sevilla can progress
|Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras, Libertad maintain perfect starts
|Toronto 3 America 1: Giovinco puts MLS champions on track for final
|Allegri: You have to applaud Ronaldo after wondergoal
|An overhead, free-kicks and backheels - 10 of Cristiano Ronaldo´s best goals
|My goal was more beautiful than Cristiano Ronaldo´s – Zidane
|Ronaldo: I didn´t expect to score overhead goal
|That´s not even fair! LeBron James lauds Cristiano Ronaldo´s ´nasty´ bicycle kick
|WATCH: Ronaldo scores memorable bicycle kick against Juventus
|Ronaldo´s ´PlayStation goal´ will go down in history, says Barzagli
|We need to improve – Heynckes expects better from below-par Bayern
|Ramos salutes ´terrifying´ Ronaldo after Juventus wondergoal
|Championship review: Aston Villa, Fulham keep the pressure on as Wolves are held at home
|Buffon compares Ronaldo to Pele and Maradona after Champions League stunner
|Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2: Bundesliga giants battle back to win in Spain
|Juventus 0 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo magic puts holders in command
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Jazira leave it late to secure qualification
|Ronaldo sets new Champions League record with goal against Juve
|De Bruyne grateful for Silva as City pair achieve gold standard
|Bend it like Sergio? Watch Ramos score from behind the goal in Real Madrid training
|Isco starts ahead of Bale against Juventus
|If City change, they´ll think I´m scared – Guardiola won´t go defensive at Liverpool
|Kohfeldt signs long-term contract with Werder Bremen
|Aguero still sidelined for Champions League trip to Anfield
|Salah would not get a game at Real Madrid, claims Charlie Adam
|We must write our own Liverpool history - Klopp issues rallying cry
|Valverde optimistic on new Umtiti contract
|Gattuso displeased with Bonucci´s transfer comments
|Valverde hints Messi and Busquets could start against Roma
|Lallana could still play again this season, insists Klopp
|Messi easier to defend than Griezmann, says Jesus
|Herrera: McTominay can replace Carrick at United
|Crespo excited by Inter revival
|Allegri to head abroad when he leaves Juventus
|Lampard likens City star Sane with United legend Giggs
|Manolas accepts ´there´s no way to stop´ Messi
|Matip out for rest of season with thigh injury
|Klopp: Salah 100 per cent deserves PFA Player of the Year award
|Salah´s PFA chances depend on Champions League, believes Souness
|Higuain´s father blames Florentino Perez for Real Madrid exit
|Roma must park the bus against Barca, says Tacchinardi
|Gundogan indebted to Klopp
|Heynckes on historic streak, Ronaldo plots another Juve raid - Champions League in Opta numbers
|De Bruyne v Salah - the player of the year debate
|Man United returning to USA for pre-season tour
|Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be stopped – Zoff
|Casillas tastes defeat in 1000th match
|I can´t be compared with Salah, says De Bruyne
|Chiellini does not expect to stop Ronaldo scoring
|Championship Review: Sunderland slip further towards drop, Bristol City suffer play-off blow
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Sadd reach last 16 as Al Hilal crash out
|Juventus have learnt from Champions League final defeat - Allegri
|Heynckes rubbishes Bayern´s Spanish curse
|Zidane warns Real Madrid: Cardiff win will make no difference
|Real Madrid just as strong with Isco or Bale, says Modric
|No chance! Heynckes tells Real Madrid to forget Lewandowski
|Pardew joins De Boer, Jewell and McCarthy in Premier League´s managerial hall of shame
|Bayern in ´no hurry´ to strike permanent James deal
|Busquets returns to Barcelona training
|Montella not dwelling on Banega suspension for Bayern clash
|Nainggolan named in Roma squad for Barca clash
|Higuain should learn from Ronaldo - Tacchinardi
|Pardew´s West Brom departure equals Premier League record
|Pardew leaves West Brom as relegation looms
|Buffon braced for Ronaldo challenge
|Nacho in Real Madrid squad after ending Las Palmas game in tears
|Sevilla ´as good as´ Barcelona and Real Madrid, Javi Martinez warns Bayern
|Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate Tacchinardi
|Winning title against Man United would be ´wonderful´ – De Bruyne
|Dybala v Ronaldo: Juventus and Real Madrid stars hitting top form at the right time
|Sevilla v Bayern Munich: The match that began Maradona´s ill-fated Spain return
|Conte can´t wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli
|Defoe: I can win World Cup for England
|Umtiti ´very happy´ at Barcelona amid Manchester United links
|Messi is the decisive factor – Simeone doubts late LaLiga title challenge