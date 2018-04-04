Ronaldo: I didn´t expect to score overhead goal

Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning bicycle kick came as a surprise to the man himself after his memorable display guided Real Madrid past Juventus in the Champions League.
It was the Ronaldo show in Turin, where Ronaldo scored twice to inspire a 3-0 victory over 10-man Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday.
Ronaldo opened the scoring within three minutes at the Allianz Stadium but the five-time Ballon d'Or saved his best for the second half.
In a moment of magic in the 64th minute, Ronaldo sent an overhead kick past the motionless Gianluigi Buffon to earn an ovation from the Juve fans, before Marcelo completed the scoring.
Ronaldo has given us an early contender for #UCL Goal of the Week
Voting opens next Wednesday https://t.co/CL0b9kkjIV pic.twitter.com/ALni9fWMT7
Reflecting on his jaw-dropping goal, Ronaldo – who became the first player in the competition's history to score in 10 successive appearances, told UEFA.com: "Great goal. What can I say, fantastic.
"I didn't expect to score that goal but let's speak about the game.
I think the game was amazing. We scored three goals against Juve – a great team.
"We played nice and of course I'm happy. I helped the team. I scored two goals. A great night."
With his two-goal performance, Ronaldo took his tally to 39 goals across all competitions for two-time reigning European champions Madrid this season.
