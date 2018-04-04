Liverpool apologise after damage to Manchester City bus

Liverpool have apologised after the Manchester City team bus was damaged as it arrived at Anfield for their crunch Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The vehicle carrying the City contingent appeared to be struck by projectiles including bottles and flairs as it neared its destination on Merseyside.

Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp have issued apologies to their opponents, including Pep Guardiola, and offered their support moving forward.

"The club condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes which preceded our Champions League quarter-final, which resulted in damage being inflicted on the Manchester City team bus during their arrival at Anfield," a Liverpool statement read.

"We apologise unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident.

"The behaviour of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and the club will cooperate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible.

"The priority now is to establish the facts and offer Manchester City whatever support is necessary."

Klopp, speaking to BT Sport, said: "I really don't understand. When we came through it was very positive, but we didn't know because City were in front of us.

"For Liverpool FC, I have to say sorry about that – it's the opposite of what we wanted. My apologies to Manchester City, their players and staff."

Guardiola clarified that no member of the City staff had been injured in the attack, adding: "Everyone is okay and I would like to thank Jurgen for his words."