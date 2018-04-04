Related

Juanfran ready to return for Atletico Madrid in Europa League

4 April 2018 16:50

Juanfran could feature for Atletico Madrid in Thursday's Europa League clash with Sporting CP after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The right-back was hurt in the second leg of his side's last-16 tie against Lokomotiv Moscow on March 15 and was subbed at half-time by coach Diego Simeone.

The Spain international has since sat out LaLiga fixtures against Villarreal and Deportivo La Coruna but returned to training with the first-team squad earlier this week.

Atletico confirmed Juanfran will be available for the first leg of the quarter-final tie against the Portuguese club at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The defender's return is timely with fellow full-back Sime Vrsaljko not included in Simeone's 18-man squad.

