It´s never happened to me – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Juventus supporters for applauding his stunning overhead goal in Real Madrid's 3-0 victory in the Champions League.

Two-time reigning champions Madrid put one foot in the semi-finals thanks to Ronaldo, who scored twice in a memorable first-leg performance against 10-man Juve on Tuesday.

Having opened the scoring inside three minutes, Ronaldo was at it again with an unforgettable bicycle kick in the second half as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner earned a standing ovation in Turin.

"It was an unbelievable moment," the 33-year-old Portuguese superstar told UEFA.com.

I have to say thank you, Grazie, to all the supporters of Juventus. What they did for me was amazing.

"This has never happened in my career so far but I'm so happy."

Ronaldo became the first player in Champions League history to score in 10 successive appearances as he took his tally to 39 goals across all competitions for Madrid this season.

Marcelo was also on target against Juventus, who had Paulo Dybala sent off to compound their misery.