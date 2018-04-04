Related

Article

Free-scoring Liverpool host Manchester City, Roma face tough Barcelona test - Champions League in Op

4 April 2018 09:00

There are two more mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final clashes on Wednesday with an all-English affair particularly catching the eye.

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to Anfield to face free-scoring Liverpool in what promises to be a pulsating game. 

In the day's other match, Barcelona host Roma with the Serie A side needing to reverse recent history if they are to register a positive result against Ernesto Valverde's side.

Here, we look at some of the best Opta facts ahead of the two games.

 

Liverpool v Manchester City

179 - Liverpool and City will meet for the 179th time in all competitions, but this will be their first encounter in European competition.

- Sergio Aguero has scored in all four of his Champions League away appearances this season for City (four goals) – no player for an English club has scored in five away outings in a single campaign.

14 - Liverpool have not lost a home match in European competition since October 2014 (3-0 against Real Madrid) and are now unbeaten in 14 at Anfield (W9 D5 L0).

- Leroy Sane has scored three goals in his two appearances against the Reds in 2017-18.

28 - Liverpool are the highest-scoring team in the Champions League this season (28 goals). The record tally of goals by an English team in a single campaign is 32 by Manchester United in 2002-03, while Liverpool's best is 29 in 2007-08.

10 - Roberto Firmino has been involved in 10 goals (seven scored, three assisted) in the Champions League this season – only Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in more (14).

 

Barcelona v Roma

5 - Barca enjoyed a 6-1 win over Roma in their last meeting back in November 2015. This is one of only three occasions in their history they lost a European game by a margin of five or more goals.

9 - The Catalan giants are unbeaten in nine successive Champions League games and have conceded just twice in that run, while scoring 13 themselves.

23 - Since the start of 2013-14, Barca have not lost a single Champions League match at Camp Nou, winning 23 and drawing two. In these games, they have outscored their opponents 77-12.  

1 - Excluding qualifiers, Roma have won just one of their last 13 Champions League away games (2-1 against Qarabag in September), losing seven and drawing five.

17 - Since the start of last season, Lionel Messi has scored 17 goals in 17 Champions League appearances for Barca.

12 - Messi has scored 12 Champions League goals against Italian clubs (in 19 appearances) including two goals in as many games versus Roma.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 4 April

09:30 Super Salah, Sane the assist king and a Brazilian battle - Liverpool v Manchester City in Opta numbe
09:00 Free-scoring Liverpool host Manchester City, Roma face tough Barcelona test - Champions League in Op
07:29 It´s never happened to me – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
07:01 Montella: I still believe Sevilla can progress
05:20 Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras, Libertad maintain perfect starts
04:05 Toronto 3 America 1: Giovinco puts MLS champions on track for final
03:30 Allegri: You have to applaud Ronaldo after wondergoal
02:14 An overhead, free-kicks and backheels - 10 of Cristiano Ronaldo´s best goals
02:01 My goal was more beautiful than Cristiano Ronaldo´s – Zidane
01:25 Ronaldo: I didn´t expect to score overhead goal
01:13 That´s not even fair! LeBron James lauds Cristiano Ronaldo´s ´nasty´ bicycle kick
01:04 WATCH: Ronaldo scores memorable bicycle kick against Juventus
00:46 Ronaldo´s ´PlayStation goal´ will go down in history, says Barzagli
00:20 We need to improve – Heynckes expects better from below-par Bayern
00:12 Ramos salutes ´terrifying´ Ronaldo after Juventus wondergoal

Tuesday 3 April

23:51 Championship review: Aston Villa, Fulham keep the pressure on as Wolves are held at home
23:36 Buffon compares Ronaldo to Pele and Maradona after Champions League stunner
22:43 Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2: Bundesliga giants battle back to win in Spain
22:37 Juventus 0 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo magic puts holders in command
21:29 AFC Champions League Review: Al Jazira leave it late to secure qualification
21:25 Ronaldo sets new Champions League record with goal against Juve
20:39 De Bruyne grateful for Silva as City pair achieve gold standard
20:17 Bend it like Sergio? Watch Ramos score from behind the goal in Real Madrid training
19:48 Isco starts ahead of Bale against Juventus
19:13 If City change, they´ll think I´m scared – Guardiola won´t go defensive at Liverpool
19:03 Kohfeldt signs long-term contract with Werder Bremen
18:26 Aguero still sidelined for Champions League trip to Anfield
18:07 Salah would not get a game at Real Madrid, claims Charlie Adam
17:45 We must write our own Liverpool history - Klopp issues rallying cry
17:30 Valverde optimistic on new Umtiti contract
17:13 Gattuso displeased with Bonucci´s transfer comments
17:03 Valverde hints Messi and Busquets could start against Roma
16:20 Lallana could still play again this season, insists Klopp
16:13 Messi easier to defend than Griezmann, says Jesus
16:06 Herrera: McTominay can replace Carrick at United
15:49 Crespo excited by Inter revival
14:12 Allegri to head abroad when he leaves Juventus
14:01 Lampard likens City star Sane with United legend Giggs
13:13 Manolas accepts ´there´s no way to stop´ Messi
13:07 Matip out for rest of season with thigh injury
12:54 Klopp: Salah 100 per cent deserves PFA Player of the Year award
11:55 Salah´s PFA chances depend on Champions League, believes Souness
11:17 Higuain´s father blames Florentino Perez for Real Madrid exit
10:41 Roma must park the bus against Barca, says Tacchinardi
09:11 Gundogan indebted to Klopp
09:00 Heynckes on historic streak, Ronaldo plots another Juve raid - Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 De Bruyne v Salah - the player of the year debate
07:16 Man United returning to USA for pre-season tour
03:36 Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be stopped – Zoff
02:37 Casillas tastes defeat in 1000th match
02:08 I can´t be compared with Salah, says De Bruyne

Monday 2 April

23:54 Chiellini does not expect to stop Ronaldo scoring
23:17 Championship Review: Sunderland slip further towards drop, Bristol City suffer play-off blow
22:41 AFC Champions League Review: Al Sadd reach last 16 as Al Hilal crash out
21:13 Juventus have learnt from Champions League final defeat - Allegri
20:17 Heynckes rubbishes Bayern´s Spanish curse
19:52 Zidane warns Real Madrid: Cardiff win will make no difference
19:31 Real Madrid just as strong with Isco or Bale, says Modric
18:25 No chance! Heynckes tells Real Madrid to forget Lewandowski
18:20 Pardew joins De Boer, Jewell and McCarthy in Premier League´s managerial hall of shame
17:24 Bayern in ´no hurry´ to strike permanent James deal
16:07 Busquets returns to Barcelona training
15:56 Montella not dwelling on Banega suspension for Bayern clash
15:43 Nainggolan named in Roma squad for Barca clash
14:30 Higuain should learn from Ronaldo - Tacchinardi
13:31 Pardew´s West Brom departure equals Premier League record
12:41 Pardew leaves West Brom as relegation looms
12:03 Buffon braced for Ronaldo challenge
11:50 Nacho in Real Madrid squad after ending Las Palmas game in tears
10:48 Sevilla ´as good as´ Barcelona and Real Madrid, Javi Martinez warns Bayern
09:46 Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate Tacchinardi
09:01 Winning title against Man United would be ´wonderful´ – De Bruyne
09:00 Dybala v Ronaldo: Juventus and Real Madrid stars hitting top form at the right time
09:00 Sevilla v Bayern Munich: The match that began Maradona´s ill-fated Spain return
03:09 Conte can´t wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli
01:59 Defoe: I can win World Cup for England
01:39 Umtiti ´very happy´ at Barcelona amid Manchester United links
00:34 Messi is the decisive factor – Simeone doubts late LaLiga title challenge

Facebook

18+ GambleAware