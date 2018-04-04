City slacker! Jesus´ heatmap sums up Manchester City´s miserable first half

Gabriel Jesus endured a first half to forget at Anfield as Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead against Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The Brazil international was a virtual spectator according to his Opta heatmap, spending a large portion of the opening 45 minutes inside the centre circle.

Jesus - picked by Pep Guardiola in place of the injured Sergio Aguero - had to restart the game three times after each of Liverpool's goals.

Mohamed Salah slammed the hosts ahead in the 12th minute, before a super 25-yard strike from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled the lead.

Sadio Mane put Jurgen Klopp's side further ahead just after the half-hour mark, while City failed to even muster an attempt on target prior to the interval.

Check out Jesus' heatmap below.