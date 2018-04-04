Related

Article

Allegri: You have to applaud Ronaldo after wondergoal

4 April 2018 03:30

Massimiliano Allegri said Juventus fans were right to applaud Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo for his stunning overhead goal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Ronaldo earned a standing ovation from the home supporters after his wondergoal in Madrid's 3-0 quarter-final first-leg win at 10-man Juve.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke the deadlock within three minutes before producing a moment of magic just past the hour-mark when he sent a bicycle kick beyond a helpless Gianluigi Buffon in Turin.

Speaking to the media post-match, Juve head coach Allegri told reporters: "He has been the best forward in the world in recent years. He has a clarity that nobody else has.

"The fans showed class [by applauding]. Football is a show and when there is a moment like this one, it is correct to applaud.

"The best two teams are Real Madrid and Barcelona because one has Ronaldo and the other has [Lionel] Messi, which is a major advantage."

It was a rematch of last season's final, which Madrid won 4-1 in Cardiff, but Juve did not fare much better this time around.

Juve responded well to Ronaldo's early opener, unfortunate not to equalise prior to half-time, but the Italian champions fell apart after the interval.

Ronaldo added a second and Marcelo completed the scoring, while Juve star Paulo Dybala was sent off for a second bookable offence.

It was Juve's first loss in all competitions since November, and a first at home to Madrid in Europe since 1962.

"Up until their second goal, we had defended very well and allowed Real very little," Allegri said. "There was this misunderstanding and we were made to pay. All three goals could’ve been avoided, really, but in these games if you don't have a little bit of luck and the opposition do, it becomes difficult.

"Playing against Real Madrid and thinking of keeping two clean sheets is just about impossible, so you have to try to score goals. The team did well, Dybala had that chance, but Ronaldo scored with a half-chance. He has found the net in his last 10 Champions League games, so it's not a surprise.

"The 3-0 result is disappointing, above all as Sergio Ramos will be suspended for the second leg, so with 2-0 we could've had some hope. We've got the Scudetto and Coppa Italia [final against AC Milan] to play for, so we'll think about that from tomorrow.

"I have nothing to reproach my players, as we were up against the best centre-forward in the world and paid for a few mistakes. We have to lift our heads, think about the Serie A race and then go to Madrid to play our game."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 4 April

04:05 Toronto 3 America 1: Giovinco puts MLS champions on track for final
03:30 Allegri: You have to applaud Ronaldo after wondergoal
02:14 An overhead, free-kicks and backheels - 10 of Cristiano Ronaldo´s best goals
02:01 My goal was more beautiful than Cristiano Ronaldo´s – Zidane
01:25 Ronaldo: I didn´t expect to score overhead goal
01:13 That´s not even fair! LeBron James lauds Cristiano Ronaldo´s ´nasty´ bicycle kick
01:04 WATCH: Ronaldo scores memorable bicycle kick against Juventus
00:46 Ronaldo´s ´PlayStation goal´ will go down in history, says Barzagli
00:20 We need to improve – Heynckes expects better from below-par Bayern
00:12 Ramos salutes ´terrifying´ Ronaldo after Juventus wondergoal

Tuesday 3 April

23:51 Championship review: Aston Villa, Fulham keep the pressure on as Wolves are held at home
23:36 Buffon compares Ronaldo to Pele and Maradona after Champions League stunner
22:43 Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2: Bundesliga giants battle back to win in Spain
22:37 Juventus 0 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo magic puts holders in command
21:29 AFC Champions League Review: Al Jazira leave it late to secure qualification
21:25 Ronaldo sets new Champions League record with goal against Juve
20:39 De Bruyne grateful for Silva as City pair achieve gold standard
20:17 Bend it like Sergio? Watch Ramos score from behind the goal in Real Madrid training
19:48 Isco starts ahead of Bale against Juventus
19:13 If City change, they´ll think I´m scared – Guardiola won´t go defensive at Liverpool
19:03 Kohfeldt signs long-term contract with Werder Bremen
18:26 Aguero still sidelined for Champions League trip to Anfield
18:07 Salah would not get a game at Real Madrid, claims Charlie Adam
17:45 We must write our own Liverpool history - Klopp issues rallying cry
17:30 Valverde optimistic on new Umtiti contract
17:13 Gattuso displeased with Bonucci´s transfer comments
17:03 Valverde hints Messi and Busquets could start against Roma
16:20 Lallana could still play again this season, insists Klopp
16:13 Messi easier to defend than Griezmann, says Jesus
16:06 Herrera: McTominay can replace Carrick at United
15:49 Crespo excited by Inter revival
14:12 Allegri to head abroad when he leaves Juventus
14:01 Lampard likens City star Sane with United legend Giggs
13:13 Manolas accepts ´there´s no way to stop´ Messi
13:07 Matip out for rest of season with thigh injury
12:54 Klopp: Salah 100 per cent deserves PFA Player of the Year award
11:55 Salah´s PFA chances depend on Champions League, believes Souness
11:17 Higuain´s father blames Florentino Perez for Real Madrid exit
10:41 Roma must park the bus against Barca, says Tacchinardi
09:11 Gundogan indebted to Klopp
09:00 Heynckes on historic streak, Ronaldo plots another Juve raid - Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 De Bruyne v Salah - the player of the year debate
07:16 Man United returning to USA for pre-season tour
03:36 Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be stopped – Zoff
02:37 Casillas tastes defeat in 1000th match
02:08 I can´t be compared with Salah, says De Bruyne

Monday 2 April

23:54 Chiellini does not expect to stop Ronaldo scoring
23:17 Championship Review: Sunderland slip further towards drop, Bristol City suffer play-off blow
22:41 AFC Champions League Review: Al Sadd reach last 16 as Al Hilal crash out
21:13 Juventus have learnt from Champions League final defeat - Allegri
20:17 Heynckes rubbishes Bayern´s Spanish curse
19:52 Zidane warns Real Madrid: Cardiff win will make no difference
19:31 Real Madrid just as strong with Isco or Bale, says Modric
18:25 No chance! Heynckes tells Real Madrid to forget Lewandowski
18:20 Pardew joins De Boer, Jewell and McCarthy in Premier League´s managerial hall of shame
17:24 Bayern in ´no hurry´ to strike permanent James deal
16:07 Busquets returns to Barcelona training
15:56 Montella not dwelling on Banega suspension for Bayern clash
15:43 Nainggolan named in Roma squad for Barca clash
14:30 Higuain should learn from Ronaldo - Tacchinardi
13:31 Pardew´s West Brom departure equals Premier League record
12:41 Pardew leaves West Brom as relegation looms
12:03 Buffon braced for Ronaldo challenge
11:50 Nacho in Real Madrid squad after ending Las Palmas game in tears
10:48 Sevilla ´as good as´ Barcelona and Real Madrid, Javi Martinez warns Bayern
09:46 Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate Tacchinardi
09:01 Winning title against Man United would be ´wonderful´ – De Bruyne
09:00 Dybala v Ronaldo: Juventus and Real Madrid stars hitting top form at the right time
09:00 Sevilla v Bayern Munich: The match that began Maradona´s ill-fated Spain return
03:09 Conte can´t wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli
01:59 Defoe: I can win World Cup for England
01:39 Umtiti ´very happy´ at Barcelona amid Manchester United links
00:34 Messi is the decisive factor – Simeone doubts late LaLiga title challenge

Facebook

18+ GambleAware