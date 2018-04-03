Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2: Bundesliga giants battle back to win in Spain

Bayern Munich benefited from a pair of deflected goals to secure a 2-1 away victory over Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
Having let slip a two-goal lead to draw with Barcelona at the weekend, Sevilla failed to build on scoring first against the Bundesliga giants to suffer their first home defeat in Europe this season.
Pablo Sarabia controlled Sergio Escudero's early cross from the left to fire the LaLiga side ahead in the 32nd minute, raising the possibility of Vincenzo Montella's side claiming a second major scalp after knocking out Manchester United in the previous round.
However, Jesus Navas' attempt to block Franck Ribery's cross inside only resulted in an own goal, the former Manchester City player's untimely deflection sending the ball beyond goalkeeper David Soria.
The visitors' winner also went in off a Sevilla player, Escudero, albeit Thiago was awarded the goal after heading Ribery's deep delivery from the left towards the target.
Still, Jupp Heynckes - who became the first coach to win 12 consecutive Champions League games - will be relieved to return home with a lead
THAT'S IT! Quite an impressive fightback from our boys We take a 2-1 lead back to Munich #packmas #UCL #SFCFCB 1-2 pic.twitter.com/fa3ONJWnti— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 3, 2018
Brilliant in a 6-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, they were surprisingly subdued in the first half.
In contrast, the hosts were sharp and incisive in attack, deservedly taking the lead when Sarabia caught out a snoozing Juan Bernat to fire beyond Sven UIreich, albeit his initial touch to set up the opportunity appeared to be with his left arm.
13 - Bayern have conceded a goal in each of their last 13 away Champions League games - their joint-longest such run in the competition (also a 13-game run ending in Dec 2000). Guest. #SEVBAY— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 3, 2018
The left-footed finish made amends for an earlier miss with his right, Sarabia failing to even hit the target after a block by Mats Hummels fell perfectly into his stride just as he arrived inside the penalty area.
However, Sevilla’s advantage lasted less than five minutes. Bayern made the most of a rare foray forward – as well as a large slice of luck – to grab an undeserved equaliser.
Ribery was aiming for a team-mate in the middle but Navas inadvertently provided the finishing touch, Soria, surprisingly selected ahead of Sergio Rico by Montella, unable to react in time to prevent the ball out at his near post.
Conceding in such unfortunate fashion punctured Sevilla's spirit.
Javi Martinez produced a last-ditch tackle to deny Franco Vazquez a shooting opportunity but it was Bayern who controlled possession in the second half.
Soria denied Martinez from making an impact at the opposite end of the field, turning away the Spaniard's volley, but could do little to prevent Thiago's winner.
Thiagoal#packmas #UCL #SFCFCB 1-2 pic.twitter.com/GS9gdU5iGx— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 3, 2018
Ribery's cross found his team-mate unmarked at the back post and while he nodded the ball back towards the target, Escudero's contact prevented his goalkeeper from making a comfortable save.
Sevilla will have Ever Banega back for the return leg, and they did triumph 2-1 at Old Trafford to qualify for the last eight, but Bayern will be the strong favourites to reach the semi-finals when battle resumes on German soil next week.
Key Opta Facts:
- Juup Heynckes has won his last 12 Champions League games as manager, extending the longest ever run in the history of the competition.
- Bayern Munich have only failed to progress from one of their 16 previous European Cup/Champions League knockout ties in which they won the first leg away from home (2010-11 vs Inter).
- Sevilla have now lost consecutive European games against German teams, as many as they lost in their previous 19 (W12 D5).
- Jesus Navas is the third Sevilla player to score an own goal in the Champions League and first since Adil Rami vs Manchester City in October 2015.
- It was the 11th own goal that Bayern have benefited from in the Champions League – only Real Madrid (15) and Chelsea (13) have more (Barcelona also 11).
- Bayern have conceded in each of their last 13 away Champions League games - their joint-longest such run in the competition (also a 13-game run ending in Dec 2000).
|Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2: Bundesliga giants battle back to win in Spain
|Juventus 0 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo magic puts holders in command
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Jazira leave it late to secure qualification
|Ronaldo sets new Champions League record with goal against Juve
|De Bruyne grateful for Silva as City pair achieve gold standard
|Bend it like Sergio? Watch Ramos score from behind the goal in Real Madrid training
|Isco starts ahead of Bale against Juventus
|If City change, they´ll think I´m scared – Guardiola won´t go defensive at Liverpool
|Kohfeldt signs long-term contract with Werder Bremen
|Aguero still sidelined for Champions League trip to Anfield
|Salah would not get a game at Real Madrid, claims Charlie Adam
|We must write our own Liverpool history - Klopp issues rallying cry
|Valverde optimistic on new Umtiti contract
|Gattuso displeased with Bonucci´s transfer comments
|Valverde hints Messi and Busquets could start against Roma
|Lallana could still play again this season, insists Klopp
|Messi easier to defend than Griezmann, says Jesus
|Herrera: McTominay can replace Carrick at United
|Crespo excited by Inter revival
|Allegri to head abroad when he leaves Juventus
|Lampard likens City star Sane with United legend Giggs
|Manolas accepts ´there´s no way to stop´ Messi
|Matip out for rest of season with thigh injury
|Klopp: Salah 100 per cent deserves PFA Player of the Year award
|Salah´s PFA chances depend on Champions League, believes Souness
|Higuain´s father blames Florentino Perez for Real Madrid exit
|Roma must park the bus against Barca, says Tacchinardi
|Gundogan indebted to Klopp
|Heynckes on historic streak, Ronaldo plots another Juve raid - Champions League in Opta numbers
|De Bruyne v Salah - the player of the year debate
|Man United returning to USA for pre-season tour
|Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be stopped – Zoff
|Casillas tastes defeat in 1000th match
|I can´t be compared with Salah, says De Bruyne
|Chiellini does not expect to stop Ronaldo scoring
|Championship Review: Sunderland slip further towards drop, Bristol City suffer play-off blow
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Sadd reach last 16 as Al Hilal crash out
|Juventus have learnt from Champions League final defeat - Allegri
|Heynckes rubbishes Bayern´s Spanish curse
|Zidane warns Real Madrid: Cardiff win will make no difference
|Real Madrid just as strong with Isco or Bale, says Modric
|No chance! Heynckes tells Real Madrid to forget Lewandowski
|Pardew joins De Boer, Jewell and McCarthy in Premier League´s managerial hall of shame
|Bayern in ´no hurry´ to strike permanent James deal
|Busquets returns to Barcelona training
|Montella not dwelling on Banega suspension for Bayern clash
|Nainggolan named in Roma squad for Barca clash
|Higuain should learn from Ronaldo - Tacchinardi
|Pardew´s West Brom departure equals Premier League record
|Pardew leaves West Brom as relegation looms
|Buffon braced for Ronaldo challenge
|Nacho in Real Madrid squad after ending Las Palmas game in tears
|Sevilla ´as good as´ Barcelona and Real Madrid, Javi Martinez warns Bayern
|Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate Tacchinardi
|Winning title against Man United would be ´wonderful´ – De Bruyne
|Dybala v Ronaldo: Juventus and Real Madrid stars hitting top form at the right time
|Sevilla v Bayern Munich: The match that began Maradona´s ill-fated Spain return
|Conte can´t wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli
|Defoe: I can win World Cup for England
|Umtiti ´very happy´ at Barcelona amid Manchester United links
|Messi is the decisive factor – Simeone doubts late LaLiga title challenge
|Guardiola working on plans to halt ´almost unstoppable´ Salah and Liverpool
|Mourinho: United deserve second place, no matter what critics think
|Atletico Madrid 1 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Gameiro keeps faint title hopes alive
|Tottenham achievements more impressive in Wembley season - Pochettino
|Conte: Chelsea will continue ´very difficult´ fight for Champions League
|Tottenham hero Alli: I´m sure I´ll still be criticised!
|Chelsea 1 Tottenham 3: Eriksen & Alli break Spurs´ Stamford Bridge curse
|Lovren hits out at critics as Klopp backs defender to become world´s best
|Aubameyang sportsmanship makes Arsenal stronger – Wenger
|Aubameyang passed up hat-trick penalty to help Lacazette´s confidence
|Dortmund expected Bayern defeat, claims Weigl
|Aubameyang sets new Arsenal goalscoring feat with Stoke double
|Kane back on the bench as Courtois misses out for Chelsea
|Arsenal 3 Stoke City 0: Aubameyang to the rescue as Gunners leave it late
|Fabinho: No contact with PSG over transfer
|VAR like sex without pleasure – Lizarazu
|Benatia: Juventus´ four-point lead over Napoli means nothing
|Pogba committed to Man United & has ´no problem´ with Mourinho
|The king of debuts – Ibrahimovic´s MLS bow follows familiar trend
|Neymar to Real Madrid links ´nothing but hot air´, insists Mbappe
|Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 3: Vidosic inspires impressive victory
|Montella ´angry´ but ´proud´ after Messi stuns Sevilla
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic scores 40-yard stunner in Galaxy bow
|Zidane refuses to guarantee two-goal hero Bale starting berth against Juve
|Emery dismisses PSG speculation after Coupe de la Ligue success
|I gave them Zlatan – Ibrahimovic revels in two-goal Galaxy debut
|Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan´s loss to Juventus
|Falcao blasts refereeing ´disgrace´ in Coupe de la Ligue final loss
|Emery has complete backing from PSG, insists Al-Khelaifi
|Barcelona saviour Messi still injured, says Valverde
|Allegri hails ´world class´ Khedira
|Hummels empathises with Borussia Dortmund´s pain