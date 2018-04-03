Article

Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2: Bundesliga giants battle back to win in Spain

3 April 2018 22:43

Bayern Munich benefited from a pair of deflected goals to secure a 2-1 away victory over Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Having let slip a two-goal lead to draw with Barcelona at the weekend, Sevilla failed to build on scoring first against the Bundesliga giants to suffer their first home defeat in Europe this season.

Pablo Sarabia controlled Sergio Escudero's early cross from the left to fire the LaLiga side ahead in the 32nd minute, raising the possibility of Vincenzo Montella's side claiming a second major scalp after knocking out Manchester United in the previous round.

However, Jesus Navas' attempt to block Franck Ribery's cross inside only resulted in an own goal, the former Manchester City player's untimely deflection sending the ball beyond goalkeeper David Soria.

The visitors' winner also went in off a Sevilla player, Escudero, albeit Thiago was awarded the goal after heading Ribery's deep delivery from the left towards the target.

Still, Jupp Heynckes - who became the first coach to win 12 consecutive Champions League games - will be relieved to return home with a lead

Brilliant in a 6-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, they were surprisingly subdued in the first half.

In contrast, the hosts were sharp and incisive in attack, deservedly taking the lead when Sarabia caught out a snoozing Juan Bernat to fire beyond Sven UIreich, albeit his initial touch to set up the opportunity appeared to be with his left arm.

The left-footed finish made amends for an earlier miss with his right, Sarabia failing to even hit the target after a block by Mats Hummels fell perfectly into his stride just as he arrived inside the penalty area.

However, Sevilla’s advantage lasted less than five minutes. Bayern made the most of a rare foray forward – as well as a large slice of luck – to grab an undeserved equaliser.

Ribery was aiming for a team-mate in the middle but Navas inadvertently provided the finishing touch, Soria, surprisingly selected ahead of Sergio Rico by Montella, unable to react in time to prevent the ball out at his near post.

Conceding in such unfortunate fashion punctured Sevilla's spirit.

Javi Martinez produced a last-ditch tackle to deny Franco Vazquez a shooting opportunity but it was Bayern who controlled possession in the second half.

Soria denied Martinez from making an impact at the opposite end of the field, turning away the Spaniard's volley, but could do little to prevent Thiago's winner.

Ribery's cross found his team-mate unmarked at the back post and while he nodded the ball back towards the target, Escudero's contact prevented his goalkeeper from making a comfortable save.

Sevilla will have Ever Banega back for the return leg, and they did triumph 2-1 at Old Trafford to qualify for the last eight, but Bayern will be the strong favourites to reach the semi-finals when battle resumes on German soil next week.

 

Key Opta Facts:

- Juup Heynckes has won his last 12 Champions League games as manager, extending the longest ever run in the history of the competition.
- Bayern Munich have only failed to progress from one of their 16 previous European Cup/Champions League knockout ties in which they won the first leg away from home (2010-11 vs Inter).
- Sevilla have now lost consecutive European games against German teams, as many as they lost in their previous 19 (W12 D5).
- Jesus Navas is the third Sevilla player to score an own goal in the Champions League and first since Adil Rami vs Manchester City in October 2015.
- It was the 11th own goal that Bayern have benefited from in the Champions League – only Real Madrid (15) and Chelsea (13) have more (Barcelona also 11).

- Bayern have conceded in each of their last 13 away Champions League games - their joint-longest such run in the competition (also a 13-game run ending in Dec 2000).

 

Sponsored links

Tuesday 3 April

22:43 Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2: Bundesliga giants battle back to win in Spain
22:37 Juventus 0 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo magic puts holders in command
21:29 AFC Champions League Review: Al Jazira leave it late to secure qualification
21:25 Ronaldo sets new Champions League record with goal against Juve
20:39 De Bruyne grateful for Silva as City pair achieve gold standard
20:17 Bend it like Sergio? Watch Ramos score from behind the goal in Real Madrid training
19:48 Isco starts ahead of Bale against Juventus
19:13 If City change, they´ll think I´m scared – Guardiola won´t go defensive at Liverpool
19:03 Kohfeldt signs long-term contract with Werder Bremen
18:26 Aguero still sidelined for Champions League trip to Anfield
18:07 Salah would not get a game at Real Madrid, claims Charlie Adam
17:45 We must write our own Liverpool history - Klopp issues rallying cry
17:30 Valverde optimistic on new Umtiti contract
17:13 Gattuso displeased with Bonucci´s transfer comments
17:03 Valverde hints Messi and Busquets could start against Roma
16:20 Lallana could still play again this season, insists Klopp
16:13 Messi easier to defend than Griezmann, says Jesus
16:06 Herrera: McTominay can replace Carrick at United
15:49 Crespo excited by Inter revival
14:12 Allegri to head abroad when he leaves Juventus
14:01 Lampard likens City star Sane with United legend Giggs
13:13 Manolas accepts ´there´s no way to stop´ Messi
13:07 Matip out for rest of season with thigh injury
12:54 Klopp: Salah 100 per cent deserves PFA Player of the Year award
11:55 Salah´s PFA chances depend on Champions League, believes Souness
11:17 Higuain´s father blames Florentino Perez for Real Madrid exit
10:41 Roma must park the bus against Barca, says Tacchinardi
09:11 Gundogan indebted to Klopp
09:00 Heynckes on historic streak, Ronaldo plots another Juve raid - Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 De Bruyne v Salah - the player of the year debate
07:16 Man United returning to USA for pre-season tour
03:36 Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be stopped – Zoff
02:37 Casillas tastes defeat in 1000th match
02:08 I can´t be compared with Salah, says De Bruyne

Monday 2 April

23:54 Chiellini does not expect to stop Ronaldo scoring
23:17 Championship Review: Sunderland slip further towards drop, Bristol City suffer play-off blow
22:41 AFC Champions League Review: Al Sadd reach last 16 as Al Hilal crash out
21:13 Juventus have learnt from Champions League final defeat - Allegri
20:17 Heynckes rubbishes Bayern´s Spanish curse
19:52 Zidane warns Real Madrid: Cardiff win will make no difference
19:31 Real Madrid just as strong with Isco or Bale, says Modric
18:25 No chance! Heynckes tells Real Madrid to forget Lewandowski
18:20 Pardew joins De Boer, Jewell and McCarthy in Premier League´s managerial hall of shame
17:24 Bayern in ´no hurry´ to strike permanent James deal
16:07 Busquets returns to Barcelona training
15:56 Montella not dwelling on Banega suspension for Bayern clash
15:43 Nainggolan named in Roma squad for Barca clash
14:30 Higuain should learn from Ronaldo - Tacchinardi
13:31 Pardew´s West Brom departure equals Premier League record
12:41 Pardew leaves West Brom as relegation looms
12:03 Buffon braced for Ronaldo challenge
11:50 Nacho in Real Madrid squad after ending Las Palmas game in tears
10:48 Sevilla ´as good as´ Barcelona and Real Madrid, Javi Martinez warns Bayern
09:46 Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate Tacchinardi
09:01 Winning title against Man United would be ´wonderful´ – De Bruyne
09:00 Dybala v Ronaldo: Juventus and Real Madrid stars hitting top form at the right time
09:00 Sevilla v Bayern Munich: The match that began Maradona´s ill-fated Spain return
03:09 Conte can´t wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli
01:59 Defoe: I can win World Cup for England
01:39 Umtiti ´very happy´ at Barcelona amid Manchester United links
00:34 Messi is the decisive factor – Simeone doubts late LaLiga title challenge

Sunday 1 April

23:30 Guardiola working on plans to halt ´almost unstoppable´ Salah and Liverpool
23:30 Mourinho: United deserve second place, no matter what critics think
22:42 Atletico Madrid 1 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Gameiro keeps faint title hopes alive
21:16 Tottenham achievements more impressive in Wembley season - Pochettino
20:15 Conte: Chelsea will continue ´very difficult´ fight for Champions League
19:41 Tottenham hero Alli: I´m sure I´ll still be criticised!
18:54 Chelsea 1 Tottenham 3: Eriksen & Alli break Spurs´ Stamford Bridge curse
18:01 Lovren hits out at critics as Klopp backs defender to become world´s best
18:00 Aubameyang sportsmanship makes Arsenal stronger – Wenger
17:41 Aubameyang passed up hat-trick penalty to help Lacazette´s confidence
17:24 Dortmund expected Bayern defeat, claims Weigl
16:46 Aubameyang sets new Arsenal goalscoring feat with Stoke double
16:33 Kane back on the bench as Courtois misses out for Chelsea
16:30 Arsenal 3 Stoke City 0: Aubameyang to the rescue as Gunners leave it late
16:07 Fabinho: No contact with PSG over transfer
15:36 VAR like sex without pleasure – Lizarazu
14:50 Benatia: Juventus´ four-point lead over Napoli means nothing
14:28 Pogba committed to Man United & has ´no problem´ with Mourinho
14:07 The king of debuts – Ibrahimovic´s MLS bow follows familiar trend
13:09 Neymar to Real Madrid links ´nothing but hot air´, insists Mbappe
11:25 Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 3: Vidosic inspires impressive victory
10:04 Montella ´angry´ but ´proud´ after Messi stuns Sevilla
06:14 MLS Review: Ibrahimovic scores 40-yard stunner in Galaxy bow
05:15 Zidane refuses to guarantee two-goal hero Bale starting berth against Juve
03:40 Emery dismisses PSG speculation after Coupe de la Ligue success
03:10 I gave them Zlatan – Ibrahimovic revels in two-goal Galaxy debut
01:43 Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan´s loss to Juventus
01:42 Falcao blasts refereeing ´disgrace´ in Coupe de la Ligue final loss
01:40 Emery has complete backing from PSG, insists Al-Khelaifi
00:50 Barcelona saviour Messi still injured, says Valverde
00:29 Allegri hails ´world class´ Khedira
00:00 Hummels empathises with Borussia Dortmund´s pain

Facebook

18+ GambleAware