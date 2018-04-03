Related

Salah would not get a game at Real Madrid, claims Charlie Adam

3 April 2018

Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam does not believe Mohamed Salah would get opportunities to play at Real Madrid despite his spectacular form this season.

The Egypt international has enjoyed a sensational first campaign at Anfield after signing for a reported £37million fee from Roma, scoring 37 goals across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Salah's form has seen the 25-year-old earn plenty of plaudits, including strong links to Madrid and Barcelona, but Adam is not convinced there would be a starting spot for him at the some of Europe's top clubs.

"Where's he going to go? It's difficult for him, where does he go? Will he get a game at Real Madrid? Will he get a game at Barcelona?" the Stoke City midfielder told talkSPORT.

"I don't think he would. I think he will stay there."

Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League, 18 points adrift of Manchester City, but stand as the only side to defeat Pep Guardiola's team in the league this season and will clash with them again in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Anfield has not celebrated a league title since 1990 – before the inception of the Premier League - but Adam believes his former club are now capable of ending their long wait.

"They are capable of winning the league, I firmly believe that they are," Adam added.

"They're one or two short. They've got Naby Keita coming in over the summer, Emre Can looks like he will go.

"But if they can get another one or two in I think they can challenge."

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 31 +67 84
2 Manchester United 31 +37 68
3 Liverpool 32 +40 66
4 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +36 64
5 Chelsea 31 +23 56
6 Arsenal 31 +17 51
7 Burnley 31 +2 46
8 Leicester City 31 +4 43
9 Everton 32 -15 40
10 AFC Bournemouth 32 -12 37
11 Watford 32 -16 37
12 Newcastle United 31 -9 35
13 Brighton & Hov… 31 -14 34
14 West Ham United 31 -18 33
15 Swansea City 31 -19 31
16 Huddersfield Town 32 -28 31
17 Crystal Palace 32 -19 30
18 Southampton 31 -18 28
19 Stoke City 32 -32 27
20 West Bromwich … 32 -26 20

