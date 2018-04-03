Man United returning to USA for pre-season tour

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will return to the United States for a pre-season tour, the Premier League giants announced.

The two-week tour in July, featuring matches against Mexican powerhouse America and MLS outfit San Jose Earthquakes, will be the second successive year United have travelled to the USA.

United faced rivals Manchester City and LaLiga's Barcelona ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, and the Red Devils will return to American soil to meet America in Arizona on July 19 and the Earthquakes in Santa Clara three days later.

Further fixtures are set to be announced, with United reportedly set to go head-to-head with Liverpool during the tour.