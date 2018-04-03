Related

Article

Lampard likens City star Sane with United legend Giggs

3 April 2018 14:01

Manchester City's Leroy Sane has similar attributes to Manchester United great Ryan Giggs and how Liverpool cope with him could be decisive in their Champions League quarter-final, according to Frank Lampard.

The Germany international joined City for a reported £37million from Schalke in August 2016 and has been a key player in their title charge this season, with Pep Guardiola's men set to be crowned champions should they beat United this weekend. 

Sane will travel to Anfield with City to face Liverpool on Wednesday in the first leg of their last-eight European tie and will look to help his side avenge their only Premier League defeat this term, a 4-3 loss in January.

And former Chelsea favourite Lampard, who had a brief spell at City in the 2014-15 campaign, described the 22-year-old as a "superstar in the making, if not one already", likening him to 13-time Premier League-winning winger Giggs.

"He is already looking an absolute bargain given the current market," Lampard wrote in his London Evening Standard column.

"The way Sane tiptoes through defences, his movement, his intelligence and speed makes me think back to what Giggs was like, but what I also love is that he's happy to do the simple things.

"There are so many factors in the first leg on Wednesday, but I will be interested to see who plays up against Sane at right-back for Liverpool.

"In their recent games against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, there has been a question mark defensively on Liverpool's right side. It will probably be Trent Alexander-Arnold, although Nathaniel Clyne is fit again after a long spell out through injury."

Sane, who won the Premier League Player of the Month award in October, has scored nine goals and set up another 11 in 26 top-flight appearances for City this season.

