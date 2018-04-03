Lampard likens City star Sane with United legend Giggs

Manchester City's Leroy Sane has similar attributes to Manchester United great Ryan Giggs and how Liverpool cope with him could be decisive in their Champions League quarter-final, according to Frank Lampard.
The Germany international joined City for a reported £37million from Schalke in August 2016 and has been a key player in their title charge this season, with Pep Guardiola's men set to be crowned champions should they beat United this weekend.
Sane will travel to Anfield with City to face Liverpool on Wednesday in the first leg of their last-eight European tie and will look to help his side avenge their only Premier League defeat this term, a 4-3 loss in January.
And former Chelsea favourite Lampard, who had a brief spell at City in the 2014-15 campaign, described the 22-year-old as a "superstar in the making, if not one already", likening him to 13-time Premier League-winning winger Giggs.
"He is already looking an absolute bargain given the current market," Lampard wrote in his London Evening Standard column.
"The way Sane tiptoes through defences, his movement, his intelligence and speed makes me think back to what Giggs was like, but what I also love is that he's happy to do the simple things.
Absolutely... #inSane ! https://t.co/VDRCmTZgcT #mancity pic.twitter.com/ylEX0sa0bB— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 1, 2018
"There are so many factors in the first leg on Wednesday, but I will be interested to see who plays up against Sane at right-back for Liverpool.
"In their recent games against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, there has been a question mark defensively on Liverpool's right side. It will probably be Trent Alexander-Arnold, although Nathaniel Clyne is fit again after a long spell out through injury."
Sane, who won the Premier League Player of the Month award in October, has scored nine goals and set up another 11 in 26 top-flight appearances for City this season.
|Allegri to head abroad when he leaves Juventus
|Lampard likens City star Sane with United legend Giggs
|Manolas accepts ´there´s no way to stop´ Messi
|Matip out for rest of season with thigh injury
|Klopp: Salah 100 per cent deserves PFA Player of the Year award
|Salah´s PFA chances depend on Champions League, believes Souness
|Higuain´s father blames Florentino Perez for Real Madrid exit
|Roma must park the bus against Barca, says Tacchinardi
|Gundogan indebted to Klopp
|Heynckes on historic streak, Ronaldo plots another Juve raid - Champions League in Opta numbers
|De Bruyne v Salah - the player of the year debate
|Man United returning to USA for pre-season tour
|Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be stopped – Zoff
|Casillas tastes defeat in 1000th match
|I can´t be compared with Salah, says De Bruyne
|Chiellini does not expect to stop Ronaldo scoring
|Championship Review: Sunderland slip further towards drop, Bristol City suffer play-off blow
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Sadd reach last 16 as Al Hilal crash out
|Juventus have learnt from Champions League final defeat - Allegri
|Heynckes rubbishes Bayern´s Spanish curse
|Zidane warns Real Madrid: Cardiff win will make no difference
|Real Madrid just as strong with Isco or Bale, says Modric
|No chance! Heynckes tells Real Madrid to forget Lewandowski
|Pardew joins De Boer, Jewell and McCarthy in Premier League´s managerial hall of shame
|Bayern in ´no hurry´ to strike permanent James deal
|Busquets returns to Barcelona training
|Montella not dwelling on Banega suspension for Bayern clash
|Nainggolan named in Roma squad for Barca clash
|Higuain should learn from Ronaldo - Tacchinardi
|Pardew´s West Brom departure equals Premier League record
|Pardew leaves West Brom as relegation looms
|Buffon braced for Ronaldo challenge
|Nacho in Real Madrid squad after ending Las Palmas game in tears
|Sevilla ´as good as´ Barcelona and Real Madrid, Javi Martinez warns Bayern
|Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate Tacchinardi
|Winning title against Man United would be ´wonderful´ – De Bruyne
|Dybala v Ronaldo: Juventus and Real Madrid stars hitting top form at the right time
|Sevilla v Bayern Munich: The match that began Maradona´s ill-fated Spain return
|Conte can´t wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli
|Defoe: I can win World Cup for England
|Umtiti ´very happy´ at Barcelona amid Manchester United links
|Messi is the decisive factor – Simeone doubts late LaLiga title challenge
|Guardiola working on plans to halt ´almost unstoppable´ Salah and Liverpool
|Mourinho: United deserve second place, no matter what critics think
|Atletico Madrid 1 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Gameiro keeps faint title hopes alive
|Tottenham achievements more impressive in Wembley season - Pochettino
|Conte: Chelsea will continue ´very difficult´ fight for Champions League
|Tottenham hero Alli: I´m sure I´ll still be criticised!
|Chelsea 1 Tottenham 3: Eriksen & Alli break Spurs´ Stamford Bridge curse
|Lovren hits out at critics as Klopp backs defender to become world´s best
|Aubameyang sportsmanship makes Arsenal stronger – Wenger
|Aubameyang passed up hat-trick penalty to help Lacazette´s confidence
|Dortmund expected Bayern defeat, claims Weigl
|Aubameyang sets new Arsenal goalscoring feat with Stoke double
|Kane back on the bench as Courtois misses out for Chelsea
|Arsenal 3 Stoke City 0: Aubameyang to the rescue as Gunners leave it late
|Fabinho: No contact with PSG over transfer
|VAR like sex without pleasure – Lizarazu
|Benatia: Juventus´ four-point lead over Napoli means nothing
|Pogba committed to Man United & has ´no problem´ with Mourinho
|The king of debuts – Ibrahimovic´s MLS bow follows familiar trend
|Neymar to Real Madrid links ´nothing but hot air´, insists Mbappe
|Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 3: Vidosic inspires impressive victory
|Montella ´angry´ but ´proud´ after Messi stuns Sevilla
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic scores 40-yard stunner in Galaxy bow
|Zidane refuses to guarantee two-goal hero Bale starting berth against Juve
|Emery dismisses PSG speculation after Coupe de la Ligue success
|I gave them Zlatan – Ibrahimovic revels in two-goal Galaxy debut
|Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan´s loss to Juventus
|Falcao blasts refereeing ´disgrace´ in Coupe de la Ligue final loss
|Emery has complete backing from PSG, insists Al-Khelaifi
|Barcelona saviour Messi still injured, says Valverde
|Allegri hails ´world class´ Khedira
|Hummels empathises with Borussia Dortmund´s pain