Gattuso displeased with Bonucci´s transfer comments

An unimpressed Gennaro Gattuso has advised Leonardo Bonucci to focus on captaining AC Milan rather than trying to influence the club's transfer plans.
In an interview with Calciomercato on Monday, Italy defender Bonucci revealed his eagerness to see the Rossoneri splash out on "top international players" in the off-season.
But the comments rankled with Gattuso, whose side meet Inter on Wednesday in a Derby della Madonnina that could have considerable top-four implications.
It is the second time he has taken issue with one of his players in a matter of days, having criticised Hakan Calhanoglu for dropping his head and failing to track back during the 3-1 defeat to Juventus on Saturday.
"Bonucci has to be a captain, I didn't like what he said. When I played, it was the club that chose the players and the coach did his job," Gattuso told reporters.
"I have a direct relationship with my lads, they know what I want and what I think. No one should be offended.
"With Calhanoglu, we talked and it's all okay."
Rino Gattuso: "We have to play a great derby both technically, defensively and from a tactical standpoint. We have to improve in concentration, never give up. We have to raise the bar because playing a good game in London and Turin wasn't enough" #MilanInter— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 3, 2018
Milan's defeat to Juve snapped an encouraging 10-match unbeaten run in Serie A that sparked calls for Gattuso to be handed a long-term contract.
However, the former midfielder is yet to finalise an extension despite chief executive Marco Fassone's willingness to discuss a deal.
"It's not a problem. There's no rush on my contract renewal," Gattuso said.
"I was given a great opportunity, I feel a lot of responsibility and I don't want to waste energy talking about my contract."
