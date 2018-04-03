Related

Article

De Bruyne v Salah - the player of the year debate

3 April 2018 09:00

Liverpool against Manchester City throws up a number of intriguing sub-plots as the only two remaining Premier League sides in the Champions League go head-to-head in the quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp is one of the few managers around to have a strong record against City's Pep Guardiola, for example, while the Catalan is seeking his third Champions League title as a coach after relative failure in Europe with previous club Bayern Munich.

But much of the attention will be around the two teams' respective star players, with City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne set to face off against Liverpool's Egypt international Mohamed Salah over the two legs.

The pair have been tipped as the two outstanding candidates for this season's major player of the year awards in England - but which of them deserves the honour? Three of Omnisport's writers - Rob Lancaster, Jamie Smith and Joe Wright - make their case.

 

Mohamed Salah - Rob Lancaster

From Chelsea flop to the (Egyptian) king of the Kop, Salah has exceeded expectations with his scoring exploits in his first season at Anfield.

Signed from Roma to help add further firepower to Klopp's squad, the forward has become bigger than The Beatles on Merseyside. Okay, that isn't quite true, but comparisons to Lionel Messi and links to Real Madrid illustrate the player’s rise since his arrival in the Premier League.

Salah has already surpassed Fernando Torres' record for the most competitive goals in a debut season for Liverpool and is on course to deny Harry Kane a third successive Golden Boot.

He scored on his league debut away at Watford and hasn't looked back since, using his devastating combination of speed and skill to torment defenders while drifting inside from his position on the right of a front three.

Forget the critics who suggest Salah is nothing more than a one-season wonder and instead praise his historic achievements.

Kevin De Bruyne - Jamie Smith

In another season no argument would be needed, so it is testament to Salah's incredible performances the matter is even up for debate. But City have been the league's best team by such a huge distance it would be perverse for this not to be recognised in individual awards.

De Bruyne has been supreme, excelling in the deeper role assigned by Guardiola. His 15 assists and seven goals in the Premier League are impressive enough, but they tell half the story.

The Belgian has run matches single-handedly, with his match-winning performance in a 1-0 victory at reigning champions Chelsea arguably the stand-out showing by an individual all season. De Bruyne has been remarkably consistent too, never having a bad game and increasing his performance levels for the biggest games.

City have completely dominated the Premier League this season and a large part of their success has been down to De Bruyne. He is the undoubted player of the year.

Neither of them - Joe Wright

Nobody can deny De Bruyne and Salah have had magnificent seasons. In fact, critics of Jose Mourinho and his transfer policy seem to remind us on social media on a weekly basis.

Neither deserves this prize, though; not even De Bruyne or Salah. That honour should go to David Silva.

An indelible part of City's rise into the European elite, Silva has, unlike Yaya Toure, become even more prevalent under Pep Guardiola. He has regularly captained the team and, like De Bruyne, has not gone more than three league games without a goal or assist in 2017-18.

Beyond that, Silva has had to contend with horribly difficult personal circumstances. The premature birth of his son has left him spending much of the second half of the season flying back and forth to Spain, often missing matches or arriving late the day before a game.

This award would be no sympathy vote, though. During these turbulent months, the 32-year-old's form has never dipped. He has scored winning goals against Stoke City, Manchester United and West Ham, set them up against Bournemouth and Chelsea, and netted against Arsenal after sitting out two league games with injury.

In their worst games of the season, City laboured against Newcastle United, drew with Crystal Palace, lost to Liverpool and were held by Burnley. Silva missed them all. De Bruyne makes them better; Silva makes them great.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 3 April

09:11 Gundogan indebted to Klopp
09:00 De Bruyne v Salah - the player of the year debate
09:00 Heynckes on historic streak, Ronaldo plots another Juve raid - Champions League in Opta numbers
07:16 Man United returning to USA for pre-season tour
03:36 Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be stopped – Zoff
02:37 Casillas tastes defeat in 1000th match
02:08 I can´t be compared with Salah, says De Bruyne

Monday 2 April

23:54 Chiellini does not expect to stop Ronaldo scoring
23:17 Championship Review: Sunderland slip further towards drop, Bristol City suffer play-off blow
22:41 AFC Champions League Review: Al Sadd reach last 16 as Al Hilal crash out
21:13 Juventus have learnt from Champions League final defeat - Allegri
20:17 Heynckes rubbishes Bayern´s Spanish curse
19:52 Zidane warns Real Madrid: Cardiff win will make no difference
19:31 Real Madrid just as strong with Isco or Bale, says Modric
18:25 No chance! Heynckes tells Real Madrid to forget Lewandowski
18:20 Pardew joins De Boer, Jewell and McCarthy in Premier League´s managerial hall of shame
17:24 Bayern in ´no hurry´ to strike permanent James deal
16:07 Busquets returns to Barcelona training
15:56 Montella not dwelling on Banega suspension for Bayern clash
15:43 Nainggolan named in Roma squad for Barca clash
14:30 Higuain should learn from Ronaldo - Tacchinardi
13:31 Pardew´s West Brom departure equals Premier League record
12:41 Pardew leaves West Brom as relegation looms
12:03 Buffon braced for Ronaldo challenge
11:50 Nacho in Real Madrid squad after ending Las Palmas game in tears
10:48 Sevilla ´as good as´ Barcelona and Real Madrid, Javi Martinez warns Bayern
09:46 Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate Tacchinardi
09:01 Winning title against Man United would be ´wonderful´ – De Bruyne
09:00 Dybala v Ronaldo: Juventus and Real Madrid stars hitting top form at the right time
09:00 Sevilla v Bayern Munich: The match that began Maradona´s ill-fated Spain return
03:09 Conte can´t wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli
01:59 Defoe: I can win World Cup for England
01:39 Umtiti ´very happy´ at Barcelona amid Manchester United links
00:34 Messi is the decisive factor – Simeone doubts late LaLiga title challenge

Sunday 1 April

23:30 Guardiola working on plans to halt ´almost unstoppable´ Salah and Liverpool
23:30 Mourinho: United deserve second place, no matter what critics think
22:42 Atletico Madrid 1 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Gameiro keeps faint title hopes alive
21:16 Tottenham achievements more impressive in Wembley season - Pochettino
20:15 Conte: Chelsea will continue ´very difficult´ fight for Champions League
19:41 Tottenham hero Alli: I´m sure I´ll still be criticised!
18:54 Chelsea 1 Tottenham 3: Eriksen & Alli break Spurs´ Stamford Bridge curse
18:01 Lovren hits out at critics as Klopp backs defender to become world´s best
18:00 Aubameyang sportsmanship makes Arsenal stronger – Wenger
17:41 Aubameyang passed up hat-trick penalty to help Lacazette´s confidence
17:24 Dortmund expected Bayern defeat, claims Weigl
16:46 Aubameyang sets new Arsenal goalscoring feat with Stoke double
16:33 Kane back on the bench as Courtois misses out for Chelsea
16:30 Arsenal 3 Stoke City 0: Aubameyang to the rescue as Gunners leave it late
16:07 Fabinho: No contact with PSG over transfer
15:36 VAR like sex without pleasure – Lizarazu
14:50 Benatia: Juventus´ four-point lead over Napoli means nothing
14:28 Pogba committed to Man United & has ´no problem´ with Mourinho
14:07 The king of debuts – Ibrahimovic´s MLS bow follows familiar trend
13:09 Neymar to Real Madrid links ´nothing but hot air´, insists Mbappe
11:25 Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 3: Vidosic inspires impressive victory
10:04 Montella ´angry´ but ´proud´ after Messi stuns Sevilla
06:14 MLS Review: Ibrahimovic scores 40-yard stunner in Galaxy bow
05:15 Zidane refuses to guarantee two-goal hero Bale starting berth against Juve
03:40 Emery dismisses PSG speculation after Coupe de la Ligue success
03:10 I gave them Zlatan – Ibrahimovic revels in two-goal Galaxy debut
01:43 Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan´s loss to Juventus
01:42 Falcao blasts refereeing ´disgrace´ in Coupe de la Ligue final loss
01:40 Emery has complete backing from PSG, insists Al-Khelaifi
00:50 Barcelona saviour Messi still injured, says Valverde
00:29 Allegri hails ´world class´ Khedira
00:00 Hummels empathises with Borussia Dortmund´s pain

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 31 +67 84
2 Manchester United 31 +37 68
3 Liverpool 32 +40 66
4 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +36 64
5 Chelsea 31 +23 56
6 Arsenal 31 +17 51
7 Burnley 31 +2 46
8 Leicester City 31 +4 43
9 Everton 32 -15 40
10 AFC Bournemouth 32 -12 37
11 Watford 32 -16 37
12 Newcastle United 31 -9 35
13 Brighton & Hov… 31 -14 34
14 West Ham United 31 -18 33
15 Swansea City 31 -19 31
16 Huddersfield Town 32 -28 31
17 Crystal Palace 32 -19 30
18 Southampton 31 -18 28
19 Stoke City 32 -32 27
20 West Bromwich … 32 -26 20

Facebook

18+ GambleAware