Related

Article

Zidane warns Real Madrid: Cardiff win will make no difference

2 April 2018 19:52

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane does not expect last season's Champions League final to have any impact on his side's clash with Juventus on Tuesday.

The Serie A leaders will be seeking to avenge their 4-1 loss in Cardiff last May when they host Madrid in the first leg of this season's quarter-final tie.

Zidane, though, does not think his team's emphatic triumph in their last meeting will play a role in the outcome of the showdown in Turin this week.

"We will try to play a good match, but the events of 10 months ago will have no bearing on this game," he told a news conference.

"It's another match in another setting. It's totally different.

"Juve have always been strong and they're showing that. They are a complete team and you need to be attentive to what they do at the back, in midfield and in attack.

"Juve are having a good season. I've watched their matches, I can't comment on any criticism of the Italian league but Juventus have a good style."

Zidane would not divulge his plans for the starting line-up, amid speculation Isco could be left out in favour of the in-form Gareth Bale.

Much has been made of Isco's struggle to nail down a regular place in the side in recent weeks, especially in light of his sparkling performance for Spain in the international break, when he scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 thrashing of Argentina.

But Zidane thinks it is perhaps easier for the midfielder to impress for the national team since he has comparatively fewer matches with them every season.

"Maybe with the national team Isco is different because he has eight matches with them [in a season], whereas here there are 60," he said.

"We play every three days. For me, there are no back-ups. I have 25 very good players and I am going to use them all. There are moments in which some will play more."

Zidane went on to praise the way he was treated during his time with Juve as a player, where he won six trophies before signing for Madrid in 2001.

"I learned so much in those five years," he said. "I hadn't left France before and they welcomed me like a family.

"I have very good memories, but I'm the Real Madrid coach now, so I'm only thinking about the match."

Asked if he would consider coaching Juve in future, Zidane added: "Never say never, but I'm happy where I am now. I'm just thinking about Madrid, not about the future."

Sponsored links

Monday 2 April

20:17 Heynckes rubbishes Bayern´s Spanish curse
19:52 Zidane warns Real Madrid: Cardiff win will make no difference
19:31 Real Madrid just as strong with Isco or Bale, says Modric
18:25 No chance! Heynckes tells Real Madrid to forget Lewandowski
18:20 Pardew joins De Boer, Jewell and McCarthy in Premier League´s managerial hall of shame
17:24 Bayern in ´no hurry´ to strike permanent James deal
16:07 Busquets returns to Barcelona training
15:56 Montella not dwelling on Banega suspension for Bayern clash
15:43 Nainggolan named in Roma squad for Barca clash
14:30 Higuain should learn from Ronaldo - Tacchinardi
13:31 Pardew´s West Brom departure equals Premier League record
12:41 Pardew leaves West Brom as relegation looms
12:03 Buffon braced for Ronaldo challenge
11:50 Nacho in Real Madrid squad after ending Las Palmas game in tears
10:48 Sevilla ´as good as´ Barcelona and Real Madrid, Javi Martinez warns Bayern
09:46 Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate Tacchinardi
09:01 Winning title against Man United would be ´wonderful´ – De Bruyne
09:00 Dybala v Ronaldo: Juventus and Real Madrid stars hitting top form at the right time
09:00 Sevilla v Bayern Munich: The match that began Maradona´s ill-fated Spain return
03:09 Conte can´t wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli
01:59 Defoe: I can win World Cup for England
01:39 Umtiti ´very happy´ at Barcelona amid Manchester United links
00:34 Messi is the decisive factor – Simeone doubts late LaLiga title challenge

Sunday 1 April

23:30 Guardiola working on plans to halt ´almost unstoppable´ Salah and Liverpool
23:30 Mourinho: United deserve second place, no matter what critics think
22:42 Atletico Madrid 1 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Gameiro keeps faint title hopes alive
21:16 Tottenham achievements more impressive in Wembley season - Pochettino
20:15 Conte: Chelsea will continue ´very difficult´ fight for Champions League
19:41 Tottenham hero Alli: I´m sure I´ll still be criticised!
18:54 Chelsea 1 Tottenham 3: Eriksen & Alli break Spurs´ Stamford Bridge curse
18:01 Lovren hits out at critics as Klopp backs defender to become world´s best
18:00 Aubameyang sportsmanship makes Arsenal stronger – Wenger
17:41 Aubameyang passed up hat-trick penalty to help Lacazette´s confidence
17:24 Dortmund expected Bayern defeat, claims Weigl
16:46 Aubameyang sets new Arsenal goalscoring feat with Stoke double
16:33 Kane back on the bench as Courtois misses out for Chelsea
16:30 Arsenal 3 Stoke City 0: Aubameyang to the rescue as Gunners leave it late
16:07 Fabinho: No contact with PSG over transfer
15:36 VAR like sex without pleasure – Lizarazu
14:50 Benatia: Juventus´ four-point lead over Napoli means nothing
14:28 Pogba committed to Man United & has ´no problem´ with Mourinho
14:07 The king of debuts – Ibrahimovic´s MLS bow follows familiar trend
13:09 Neymar to Real Madrid links ´nothing but hot air´, insists Mbappe
11:25 Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 3: Vidosic inspires impressive victory
10:04 Montella ´angry´ but ´proud´ after Messi stuns Sevilla
06:14 MLS Review: Ibrahimovic scores 40-yard stunner in Galaxy bow
05:15 Zidane refuses to guarantee two-goal hero Bale starting berth against Juve
03:40 Emery dismisses PSG speculation after Coupe de la Ligue success
03:10 I gave them Zlatan – Ibrahimovic revels in two-goal Galaxy debut
01:43 Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan´s loss to Juventus
01:42 Falcao blasts refereeing ´disgrace´ in Coupe de la Ligue final loss
01:40 Emery has complete backing from PSG, insists Al-Khelaifi
00:50 Barcelona saviour Messi still injured, says Valverde
00:29 Allegri hails ´world class´ Khedira
00:00 Hummels empathises with Borussia Dortmund´s pain

Saturday 31 March

23:57 MLS just became MLZ! - Raiola hails Zlatan impact
23:33 Ibrahimovic marks MLS debut with match-winning double
22:58 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Monaco 0: Cavani double seals Coupe de la Ligue glory
22:48 Juventus 3 AC Milan 1: Clinical champions pounce on Napoli slip-up
22:39 Sevilla 2 Barcelona 2: Messi rescues leaders with late late show
22:31 Stoger, Schurrle make no excuses for Der Klassiker defeat
21:28 Tuchel has signed with another club - Ex-Dortmund boss out of Bayern contention
21:10 It will be lively and spicy - Kompany desperate to win title in Manchester derby
21:04 Guardiola joyous as Man City bandwagon rolls on
20:54 Championship Review: Birmingham move out of the drop zone
20:42 Puel rues ´harsh´ Ndidi red card in Leicester´s win at Brighton
20:39 Manchester United´s first half was perfect, says Mourinho
20:33 Las Palmas 0 Real Madrid 3: Benzema scores on 400th appearance
20:30 Bayern Munich 6 Borussia Dortmund 0: Lewandowski nets three as Bundesliga leaders run riot
20:25 Guardiola´s latest landmark might not impress Mourinho
20:25 Ibrahimovic starts Galaxy stint on the bench
20:21 Everton 1 Manchester City 3: Guardiola´s men one win away from title
20:07 Sassuolo 1 Napoli 1: Sarri´s men hand Juventus chance to extend lead
19:57 Hughes slams woeful Southampton after West Ham defeat
19:41 Rampant Bayern Munich hammer five past Borussia Dortmund in first half
19:41 Liverpool ´are on fire´ ahead of City clash, says Klopp
19:37 Pardew questions West Brom´s meek mentality
19:28 Tearful Nacho limps out of Las Palmas-Real Madrid game
19:19 Benitez hails valuable win as Newcastle edge closer to 40-point target
19:14 Arnautovic hails Hammers unity
19:03 Lukaku hails ´dream´ 100th Premier League goal - but trophies remain real target
18:53 Spalletti: Inter´s problems have not been solved
18:47 Klopp hits 100! Liverpool manager´s Premier League landmark in Opta numbers
18:36 It is like Groundhog Day - Hodgson laments missed chances in Liverpool loss
18:19 Schalke victory postpones Bayern Munich´s title celebrations
18:04 Watford 2 Bournemouth 2: Defoe denies Watford in stoppage time
18:02 Newcastle United 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Perez winner extends unbeaten home run
17:59 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Leicester City 2: Iborra & Vardy win it for 10-man Foxes as Murray pays p
17:54 West Ham 3 Southampton 0: Arnautovic gets London Stadium smiling again
17:53 Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0: Lukaku joins Premier League 100 club
17:53 West Brom 1 Burnley 2: Barnes, Wood leave Baggies clinging on
17:08 Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up ´dirty three points´
17:04 Inter 3 Verona 0: Icardi at the double in San Siro triumph
16:43 Young but not quick - Lukaku´s 100 Premier League goals in Opta numbers
16:30 Russian club makes 10,000km trip for league game, leaves with 0-0 draw
16:20 Lukaku scores 100th Premier League goal
15:41 324 seconds of pain – Lallana´s injury curse continues as sub is subbed
15:29 Pogba starts after three Man United games on the bench
15:23 Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2: Salah marks Klopp milestone with late winner
15:20 Atletico Madrid boss Simeone dismisses Dybala rumours
14:49 Gibson to leave Sunderland following suspension
14:01 A-League Review: Brisbane in control after Western Sydney slip up
13:57 Roma suffer Nainggolan injury blow ahead of Barcelona clash
13:00 I love Neymar, but it´s tough to beat Ronaldo´s numbers – Mijatovic
11:08 He only had positive things to say - Ibrahimovic asked Beckham about MLS switch
10:16 Mourinho happy with his forward options at Manchester United
09:10 Henderson to remain Liverpool captain, says Klopp
06:10 The lion is hungry – Ibrahimovic eager for MLS success
04:25 Toronto 3 Real Salt Lake 1: Altidore brace lifts champions
02:13 Ask him what he thinks – Mourinho tells Pogba to explain form slump
01:28 Chelsea send ´love and support´ to Wilkins
00:47 Guardiola unsure when Mendy will be ready for Manchester City return
00:21 Flamini: I don´t have €30billion in my bank account

Facebook

18+ GambleAware