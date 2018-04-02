Winning title against Man United would be ´wonderful´ – De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is relishing the prospect of Manchester City clinching the Premier League title by beating bitter rivals United next time out.

Saturday's comfortable 3-1 win at Everton left City on the brink of lifting the trophy after a stellar campaign in Pep Guardiola's second season at the helm.

While United have been second for most of the season, City have looked nailed on to secure their first league title under Guardiola for many months now.

And, fittingly, three points in the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday will be enough to finally put it to bed and end United's forlorn chase, giving City fans bragging rights in more ways than one.

"To make it [win the title] against United would be special," said De Bruyne.

"It would be so nice to go on and win against United, for the fans it would be something special. It would be wonderful, something different – you know how it goes between them, you know the history, so it would be historic.

"The sooner we do it, the better. Then we can focus on other games. It's a tough run. We play Liverpool, United, Liverpool again and then Tottenham. It's pretty impressive, eh?"

When the sides met in December, City ran out 2-1 winners at Old Trafford.